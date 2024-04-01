NOW (North West) vs TIT (Titans) Match Prediction NOW 40 % Chance of Winning TIT 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Titans and North West will meet in the 30th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the University Oval, Potchefstroom on April 1, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

North West vs Titans Chances of Winning

North West had a horrible campaign last season. They started this season with three losses in the tournament. They somehow got hold of their campaign and registered their second win in the competition. But things did not go in their favour in the last outing against the Warriors. Currently, with two wins and four losses, they are placed 5th in the standings with 11 points. They have a net run rate of 0.310.

The Titans had a great start to their campaign with two wins. But that did not last long as they fell off their path to lose the next three games in the competition. They are coming from a draw in the last game. With two wins and three losses, Titans are placed at the 6th place in the points table. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -0.114.

North West chance of winning - 40%

Titans chance of winning - 60%

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North West vs Titans Betting Tips

North West to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

North West are coming from a win against Boland in the last game. North West has a strong batting order. Meeka-eel Prince and Wihan Lubbe opened for the team in the first two games. Rubin Hermann replaced Lubbe in the opening line-up and amped up the opening partnership. The team has posted the scores of 41, 12, 43, 141, 49 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann average at 20.14 & 54.5 respectively in the competition currently. In the last game against the Titans, North West scored 41 runs before their first dismissal. Looking at their forms, North West will be looking to score high in the next game before their first dismissal.

North West vs Titans Toss Prediction

The pitch is characterised by a surface that guarantees a consistent bounce, enabling batters to play assertive strokes. Although the track tends to limit seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers, it has the potential to transform into a more batter-friendly surface as the match unfolds. This shift in dynamics could particularly benefit teams involved in a chase, potentially influencing the overall outcome of the game.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The skies will remain mostly sunny.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Neil Brand Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans performed well in their next game but could not post a win as the match ended up in a draw (D/L method). The team will be expected to win against North West again in the upcoming contest.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka-eel Prince Wicket Keeper Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Senuram Muthusamy (c) All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West lost their last game. They bowled well in the game but their batters did not stand a chance against the Warriors’ bowlers in the game. They will come in strong in the next game.

North West vs Titans Head-to-Head

In the only three clashes, Titans lead the tally by 3-0.

Head-to-Head Records

Titans - 3

North West - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

North West vs Titans Betting Odds

North West went against the Warriors in the last game. The Warriors secured 186/5 in 20 overs. It was tough bowling against the Warriors. Caleb Seleka picked 2 wickets against Warriors in the game. While chasing the target, North West could only accumulate 162, losing 9 wickets in the process. Lesiba Ngoepe scored an unbeaten 45 whereas Raynard van Tonder scored 34 runs in the game. North West appear strong but they will look to get back at Titans in the next outing.

The Titans faced a surprising draw in the last game against Western Province. The Titans scored 147/7 in the game. Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 37 runs whereas Neil Bran remained unbeaten at 39 runs in the game. It was a low total but the Titans bowlers did an amazing job in limiting the runs conceded in the game. The game was shortened by an over. Western Province were tied at 138 runs. David Wiese picked 4 wickets in the game and helped the team recover well in the game.

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North West vs Titans Best Batters

Rubin Hermann to be North West’s Best Batter

Rubin Hermann is a terrific batter. He is single-handedly carrying the batting order in the team. He has scored 327 runs in 7 innings at an average of 54.5. He scored an unbeaten 10 runs in the last game but is likely to return in the next game.

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy is a terrific batter. He has scored 204 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.00. He scored 20 runs in the last game. He is the team’s top scorer and will be expected to return and score high in the next game.

North West vs Titans Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius is a very valuable bowler in the team. He has picked 10 wickets in 6 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 7.05 in the tournament. He will be the best bowling pick from North West.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi was a phenomenal find. He has picked 9 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 7.84 in the competition. He was successful in picking 2 wickets in the last game. He will go in as the best bowling pick from Titans.