NOW (North West) vs WARR (Warriors) Match Prediction NOW 29 % Chance of Winning WARR 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In a game of completely contrasting fortunes, North West and Warriors are going to lock horns against each other in the CSA T20 Challenge at the North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom, on April 19, 2024 (Friday), at 9:00 PM IST. While the Warriors are sitting at the second position on the points table, with 39 points, North West have just 19 points and are placed in the second-last position.

North West vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Led by Senuran Muthusamy, North West are far from the best version of themselves in the CSA T20 Challenge. While the newbies have found their proceedings hard to go by, the established names like Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, and Raynard van Tonder couldn’t contribute much either. That will certainly be a challenge for them to overcome in the Warriors encounter.

However, the same is not a problem for the Warriors. Even though they lost the last game to the Lions, the likes of Jiveshan Pillay, Matthew Breetzke, and Beyers Swanepoel have been in spectacular form - making it possible for the side to secure the second position on the points table.

NW’s chance of winning is 29%

WAR’s chance of winning is 71%

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North West vs Warriors Betting Tips

To win a substantial amount in this market, you need to bet heavily on Matthew Bretzkee and Jordan Hermann. They are on a rampant spree of scoring runs in the CSA T20 Challenge to ensure that the Warriors stay ahead of the curve. Siya Simetu has also been very dominant with a ball in his hand - so it is prudent that we back him to do well with the ball in the upcoming clash.

North West vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom has hosted 11 T20 matches till date, with the batting first team winning six games. The average first innings score at the venue is 198 whereas the average first innings winning score is 203. That’s the status of a very high-scoring ground.

Weather Report

Rain has been a frequent occurrence in Potchefstroom in the last few days, with the chance of precipitation staying around 31% during the match time. The day time will be humid as well, making it harder for both sides to field a perfect combination.

North West Player List

Rubin Hermann (wk), Meeka eel Prince, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Raynard van Tonder, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Ruan de Swardt, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters, Grant Mokoena, Migael Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Duan Jansen, Irvin Modimokoane

Predicted Playing XI

Rubin Hermann Wicket-keeper Meeka eel Prince Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Ruan de Swardt All-rounder Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Gideon Peters Bowler

North West Team Form

North West have secured just three wins from 12 games in the ongoing season of CSA T20 Challenge, securing just 19 points along the way.

Warriors Player List

Jiveshan Pillay, Matthew Breetzke (c), Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), JP King, Beyers Swanepoel, Liam Alder, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Simetu, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Patrick Kruger, Nealan van Heerden, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Andile Mogakane Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper JP King All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Liam Alder Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler Shimane Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Team Form

With nine wins from 12 games, the Warriors have a spectacular run of form to back them ahead of the next encounter. They have not only won convincingly but also have ensured that the overarching narrative of their dominance remained intact.

North West vs Warriors Head-To-Head

North West and Warriors have faced each other 19 times in CSA T20 Challenge, with the latter winning 14 encounters. That is an incredible record to have.

North West vs Warriors Betting Odds

Warriors to have an opening partnership of over 23.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

In the ongoing season of CSA T20 Challenge, Warriors have scored an average of 39 runs, which is the best in the entire competition. Not only have they been the most dominant side in the league in terms of batting, North West have also conceded most runs to openers in the tournament. So be assured that this bet will come through.

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North West vs Warriors Best Batters

Rubin Hermann to be North West’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rubin Hermann is the single point of difference for North West and he has awfully out of partners along the way. Hermann has scored 374 runs at an average of 41.55 and a strike rate of 149.60, with two fifties and one century for him. The kind of form he is enjoying, it will take some effort for the Warriors to get the better of him. So don’t look elsewhere - just put your money on him, alright!

Matt Breetzkee to be Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Breetzkee has a spectacular SA20 competition, but he has taken that up to a newer level in the CSA T20 Challenge, scoring 377 runs at an average of 37.70. He is the top run-scorer in the tournament for Warriors, which is why we expect him to be in the same fluent self once again.

North West vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Migael Pretorius has taken 15 wickets at an average of 12.26 in the ongoing season of CSA T20 Challenge and an economy rate of 7.36. That’s some crazy numbers. Further, you know for a fact that Pretorious has 85 T20 wickets at his disposal, grabbing them at an average of 24.36. So just go ahead, alright!

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Beyers Swanepoel is the highest wicket-taker for Warriors this season, having taken 20 wickets at an average of 15.65. Swanepoel has 30 wickets in his T20 career, having an average of 22.51, ensuring his career is moving in the right direction. Trust him to do well in the next game.