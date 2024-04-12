NOW (North West) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction
NOW
42%
Chance of Winning
WEP
58%
T20
UCT Cricket Oval
Facts:
- In their last five clashes, Western Province leads the tally by 3-2.
- North West are placed at the 6th place of the table whereas Western Province are placed at the 4th place.
North West vs Western Province Chances of Winning
North West have not won a game in their last four scheduled fixtures. They are coming in after a loss against the Dolphins from their last outing. They have two wins and five losses in the competition. With that, they are placed 6th in the points table with 15 points and a net run rate of 0.121. NW are one of the bottom dwelling teams in the tournament and need a win desperately in their campaign.
Western Province find themselves placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has four wins and as many losses in the competition. They possess 23 points and a net run rate of -0.432. They have as many wins as losses as Dolphins who are placed 3rd in the standings. However, with a lower net run rate, they are positioned lower in the table. Their last game was abandoned but they lost the game before that.
Western Province chance of winning - 58%
North West chance of winning - 42%
North West vs Western Province Betting Tips
North West to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
North West are coming from a loss against the Dolphins in the last game. Despite losing the game, the opening pair raised a respectable score before losing their first wicket. North West has a strong batting order. Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann open for the team in the tournament. The team has posted scores of 41, 12, 43, 141, 49. 15 & 35 runs before their first dismissal. Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann average at 20.25 & 48.71 respectively in the competition currently. In the last game against the Western Province, North West scored 43 runs before their first dismissal. Looking at their forms, North West will be looking to score high in the next game before their first dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: North West
Most Sixes: Western Province
Best Opening Partnership: North West
North West vs Western Province Toss Prediction
The pitch at University Oval seems rather conducive for the chasing side given that the three completed matches at the venue have witnessed them come out on top twice in the tournament. It also does not seem to have much to offer the batsmen since the totals have been relatively low. Moreover, the toss winner elected to field first in two of these matches which will prompt the toss winning skipper of the next game to opt for the same strategy.
Weather Report
There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius.
North West Players List
Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meeka-eel Prince
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Wihan Lubbe
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Batter
|
Raynard van Tonder
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All-rounder
|
Rubin Hermann
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Senuram Muthusamy (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Duan Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
Bowler
|
Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Irvin Modimokoane
|
Bowler
North West Recent Form
North West are coming from a defeat against the Dolphins here. They lack majorly in their batting and bowling order.
Western Province Player List
Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batter
|
Onke Nyaku
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreyne (c)
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Wicket-keeper
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Valentine Kitime
|
Batter
|
Juan James
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province is coming from a loss against the Lions. The team were terrible in their batting order and were bundled out at 81 runs in the last game.
North West vs Western Province Head-to-Head
In their last five clashes, Western Province leads the tally by 3-2 against North West.
Head-to-Head Records
North West - 2
Western Province - 3
No Result/Abandoned - 0
North West vs Western Province Betting Odds
Western Province’s last game against Boland was abandoned due to bad weather. They went against the Lions before that. They delivered a disappointing batting performance in that game. Lions batted first and scored 213 runs for 2 wickets. Beuran Hendricks and George Linde picked a wicket each. While chasing the target, the team kept losing continuous wickets in the game and were all out for 81 runs in the game. Kyle Verreynne scored 21 runs, highest in the team.
North West’s last outing against the Dolphins went horribly wrong. Dolphins batted first and posted 173 while losing 8 of their wickets. Ruan de Swardt and Migael Pretorius picked 3 wickets each in the game. While chasing the target, NW could only score 154 runs in 20 overs, losing 9 wickets in the process. North West lost the game by 19 runs. Raynard van Tonder was the top scorer in the team with 37 runs to his name.
North West vs Western Province
T20
UCT Cricket Oval, Cape Town
North West vs Western Province Best Batters
Jonathan Bird to be Western Province’s Best Batter
Jonathan Bird is in terrific form. He has already scored 165 runs in 6 games at an average of 33.00. He scored 2 runs in the first game but is expected to score high in the next game.
Rubin Hermann to be North West’s Best Batter
Rubin Hermann is a terrific batter. He is single-handedly carrying the batting order in the team. He has scored 341 runs in 8 innings at an average of 48.71. He scored 14 runs in the last game but is likely to return in the next game.
North West vs Western Province Best Bowlers
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler
Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 11 wickets in 9 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.55 in the tournament. He did not get any wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler
Migael Pretorius packs a decent bowling attack. He has picked 3 wickets in the last game and looks in top form. With 15 wickets in 8 innings, he is the top wicket-taker in the team. He has an economy rate of 7.36 in the current competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Province
Western Province to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
North West to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch