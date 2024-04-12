NOW (North West) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction NOW 42 % Chance of Winning WEP 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR North West and Western Province will meet again in the 42nd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the University Oval, Potchefstroom on April , 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

North West vs Western Province Chances of Winning

North West have not won a game in their last four scheduled fixtures. They are coming in after a loss against the Dolphins from their last outing. They have two wins and five losses in the competition. With that, they are placed 6th in the points table with 15 points and a net run rate of 0.121. NW are one of the bottom dwelling teams in the tournament and need a win desperately in their campaign.

Western Province find themselves placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has four wins and as many losses in the competition. They possess 23 points and a net run rate of -0.432. They have as many wins as losses as Dolphins who are placed 3rd in the standings. However, with a lower net run rate, they are positioned lower in the table. Their last game was abandoned but they lost the game before that.

Western Province chance of winning - 58%

North West chance of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

North West vs Western Province Betting Tips

North West to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

North West are coming from a loss against the Dolphins in the last game. Despite losing the game, the opening pair raised a respectable score before losing their first wicket. North West has a strong batting order. Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann open for the team in the tournament. The team has posted scores of 41, 12, 43, 141, 49. 15 & 35 runs before their first dismissal. Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann average at 20.25 & 48.71 respectively in the competition currently. In the last game against the Western Province, North West scored 43 runs before their first dismissal. Looking at their forms, North West will be looking to score high in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: North West 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Western Province 2.06 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: North West 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

North West vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The pitch at University Oval seems rather conducive for the chasing side given that the three completed matches at the venue have witnessed them come out on top twice in the tournament. It also does not seem to have much to offer the batsmen since the totals have been relatively low. Moreover, the toss winner elected to field first in two of these matches which will prompt the toss winning skipper of the next game to opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka-eel Prince Wicket Keeper Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Senuram Muthusamy (c) All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West are coming from a defeat against the Dolphins here. They lack majorly in their batting and bowling order.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Onke Nyaku Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Valentine Kitime Batter Juan James Bowler George Linde All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province is coming from a loss against the Lions. The team were terrible in their batting order and were bundled out at 81 runs in the last game.

North West vs Western Province Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Western Province leads the tally by 3-2 against North West.

Head-to-Head Records

North West - 2

Western Province - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

North West vs Western Province Betting Odds

Western Province’s last game against Boland was abandoned due to bad weather. They went against the Lions before that. They delivered a disappointing batting performance in that game. Lions batted first and scored 213 runs for 2 wickets. Beuran Hendricks and George Linde picked a wicket each. While chasing the target, the team kept losing continuous wickets in the game and were all out for 81 runs in the game. Kyle Verreynne scored 21 runs, highest in the team.

North West’s last outing against the Dolphins went horribly wrong. Dolphins batted first and posted 173 while losing 8 of their wickets. Ruan de Swardt and Migael Pretorius picked 3 wickets each in the game. While chasing the target, NW could only score 154 runs in 20 overs, losing 9 wickets in the process. North West lost the game by 19 runs. Raynard van Tonder was the top scorer in the team with 37 runs to his name.

North West vs Western Province T20 UCT Cricket Oval, Cape Town North West Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.653 Bet Now!

North West vs Western Province Best Batters

Jonathan Bird to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Jonathan Bird is in terrific form. He has already scored 165 runs in 6 games at an average of 33.00. He scored 2 runs in the first game but is expected to score high in the next game.

Rubin Hermann to be North West’s Best Batter

Rubin Hermann is a terrific batter. He is single-handedly carrying the batting order in the team. He has scored 341 runs in 8 innings at an average of 48.71. He scored 14 runs in the last game but is likely to return in the next game.

North West vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 11 wickets in 9 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.55 in the tournament. He did not get any wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius packs a decent bowling attack. He has picked 3 wickets in the last game and looks in top form. With 15 wickets in 8 innings, he is the top wicket-taker in the team. He has an economy rate of 7.36 in the current competition.