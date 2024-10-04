NOW (North West) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction NOW 45 % Chance of Winning WEP 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.974 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Province and North West will clash in the 8th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on October 4. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

North West vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Western Province had a good start in the previous season of the competition but their campaign fell apart by the end of it. They finished at the 5th place of the points table last season with five wins and seven losses. Their first game was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. They are placed 5th in the standings with 2 points. Western Province has a good squad and will be confident against North West in their next game of the season.

North West had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 6th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They had five wins and six losses in fourteen games. However, North West started their campaign on an ecstatic note with a win over the Knights in the first game. They are placed at the 3rd place of the standings with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.167.

Western Province' chance of winning: 55%

North West' chance of winning: 45%

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North West vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Batery)

Western Province had a great start in the previous season of the competition. However, their second half did not go in their favour. The opening pair looked steady and revolved around Tony de Zorzi and Edward Moore. Tony de Zorzi and Moore averaged at 16.90 & 25.63 respectively in the previous season. The pair scored 45, 31 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games of the competition. They scored 32 runs before their first wicket in the last meeting against North West. That said, they will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in their first game of the season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: North West 1.90 Bet on Batery Runs before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Most sixes: Western Province 1.82 Bet on Batery

North West vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom is going to host the 8th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 played between North West and Western Province.Earlier this year, North West managed to register a hard-fought win over Western Province in a game played at this venue. Senwes Park, Potchefstroom has been a decent venue for batting, the last two previous matches played at this venue have been won by side batting first.

Weather Report

The weather for Friday’s clash is perfect with no sign of rain. The temperature will peak at 26 degrees Celsius.

North West Player List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Tahir Isaacs (Wk), Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Tumelo Mokoena

Predicted Playing XI

Rubin Hermann Wicket-keeper Janneman Malan Batter Meek eel Prince Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe (c) All-rounder Duan Jansen All-rounder Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Caleb Saleka Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Miguel Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Team Form

North West had a poor campaign in the last season of the competition. They started their campaign with a win over the Knights in the first game. The team batted well in the last game and will be looking to win the next game as well.

Western Province Players List

David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (c & Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Pieter Malan Batter Michael Copeland Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Nathan Jacobs All-rounder Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Keith Dudgeon Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Lehan Botha Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province‘s first game was abandoned and will be looking to do well in the next game.

North West vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

Western Province leads the tally by 3-1 in the last five clashes against North West.

Western Province Won: 3

North West Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

North West vs Western Province Betting Odds

North West met with the Knights in the first game of the competition. Batting first in the game, North West scored 144/4 in the game. Wihan Lubbe (58), Janneman Malan (40) & Lesiba Ngoepe (32*) were the best batters from the squad. Chasing the target, Knight were stumped with the aggressive bowling from North West. The Knights scored 146/6 in 18 overs. Duan Jansen picked 3 wickets for the side. North West were declared as winners by 3 runs by virtue of DLS method.

Western Province, under skipper Beuran Hendricks, will need to adapt to the conditions in Potchefstroom. The team will rely heavily on batters like David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Yaseen Vallie, and George Linde to lead the scoring. On the bowling front, players such as Juan James, Linde, Hendricks, Kyle Simmonds, and Mthiwekhaya Nabe will be crucial in securing timely wickets. Discipline in all three departments—batting, bowling, and fielding—will be key to their success.

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North West vs Western Province Top Batters

Kyle Verreyne to be the top batter for Western Province

Kyle Verreyne was the best batter from Western Province in the previous season of the competition. The batter scored 335 runs in 14 games of the competition at an average of 30.45. The batter scored 77* runs in his last meeting against North West. He will walk in as the best batter from Western Province in the next game.

Wihan Lubbe to be the top batter for North West

Wihan Lubbe is leading the side with his bat this season. Lubbe was fantastic in the last game and scored 58 runs off 40 balls in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

North West vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Duan Jansen to be the top bowler for North West

In the previous match, left-arm pacer Duan Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for North West and claimed 3 for 30 in his four overs. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Kyle Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province

Kyle Simmonds is an excellent bowler from Western Province. Simmonds picked 17 wickets in 13 games of the last season. He picked 2 wickets in the last clash against North West. He will go in as the best bowler from Western Province.