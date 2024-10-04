NOW (North West) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction
NOW
45%
Chance of Winning
WEP
55%
T20
Senwes Park
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last five meetings between North West and Western Province.
- Western Province won the previous meeting against North West in the previous season by 63 runs.
North West vs Western Province Chance of Winning
Western Province had a good start in the previous season of the competition but their campaign fell apart by the end of it. They finished at the 5th place of the points table last season with five wins and seven losses. Their first game was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. They are placed 5th in the standings with 2 points. Western Province has a good squad and will be confident against North West in their next game of the season.
North West had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 6th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They had five wins and six losses in fourteen games. However, North West started their campaign on an ecstatic note with a win over the Knights in the first game. They are placed at the 3rd place of the standings with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.167.
Western Province' chance of winning: 55%
North West' chance of winning: 45%
North West vs Western Province Betting Tips
Western Province to over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Batery)
Western Province had a great start in the previous season of the competition. However, their second half did not go in their favour. The opening pair looked steady and revolved around Tony de Zorzi and Edward Moore. Tony de Zorzi and Moore averaged at 16.90 & 25.63 respectively in the previous season. The pair scored 45, 31 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games of the competition. They scored 32 runs before their first wicket in the last meeting against North West. That said, they will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in their first game of the season.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: North West
Runs before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs
Most sixes: Western Province
North West vs Western Province Toss Prediction
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom is going to host the 8th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 played between North West and Western Province.Earlier this year, North West managed to register a hard-fought win over Western Province in a game played at this venue. Senwes Park, Potchefstroom has been a decent venue for batting, the last two previous matches played at this venue have been won by side batting first.
Weather Report
The weather for Friday’s clash is perfect with no sign of rain. The temperature will peak at 26 degrees Celsius.
North West Player List
Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Tahir Isaacs (Wk), Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Tumelo Mokoena
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rubin Hermann
|
Wicket-keeper
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Janneman Malan
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Batter
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Meek eel Prince
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe (c)
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All-rounder
|
Duan Jansen
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All-rounder
|
Matthew Kleinveldt
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All-rounder
|
Caleb Saleka
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Bowler
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Achille Cloete
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Bowler
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Miguel Pretorius
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Bowler
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Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
North West Team Form
North West had a poor campaign in the last season of the competition. They started their campaign with a win over the Knights in the first game. The team batted well in the last game and will be looking to win the next game as well.
Western Province Players List
David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (c & Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batter
|
Michael Copeland
|
Batter
|
Gavin Kaplan
|
Batter
|
Ferisco Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Aviwe Mgijima
|
All-rounder
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Keith Dudgeon
|
Bowler
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Lehan Botha
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province‘s first game was abandoned and will be looking to do well in the next game.
North West vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record
Western Province leads the tally by 3-1 in the last five clashes against North West.
Western Province Won: 3
North West Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
North West vs Western Province Betting Odds
North West met with the Knights in the first game of the competition. Batting first in the game, North West scored 144/4 in the game. Wihan Lubbe (58), Janneman Malan (40) & Lesiba Ngoepe (32*) were the best batters from the squad. Chasing the target, Knight were stumped with the aggressive bowling from North West. The Knights scored 146/6 in 18 overs. Duan Jansen picked 3 wickets for the side. North West were declared as winners by 3 runs by virtue of DLS method.
Western Province, under skipper Beuran Hendricks, will need to adapt to the conditions in Potchefstroom. The team will rely heavily on batters like David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Yaseen Vallie, and George Linde to lead the scoring. On the bowling front, players such as Juan James, Linde, Hendricks, Kyle Simmonds, and Mthiwekhaya Nabe will be crucial in securing timely wickets. Discipline in all three departments—batting, bowling, and fielding—will be key to their success.
North West vs Western Province
T20
Senwes Park, null
North West vs Western Province Top Batters
Kyle Verreyne to be the top batter for Western Province
Kyle Verreyne was the best batter from Western Province in the previous season of the competition. The batter scored 335 runs in 14 games of the competition at an average of 30.45. The batter scored 77* runs in his last meeting against North West. He will walk in as the best batter from Western Province in the next game.
Wihan Lubbe to be the top batter for North West
Wihan Lubbe is leading the side with his bat this season. Lubbe was fantastic in the last game and scored 58 runs off 40 balls in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
North West vs Western Province Top Bowlers
Duan Jansen to be the top bowler for North West
In the previous match, left-arm pacer Duan Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for North West and claimed 3 for 30 in his four overs. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Kyle Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province
Kyle Simmonds is an excellent bowler from Western Province. Simmonds picked 17 wickets in 13 games of the last season. He picked 2 wickets in the last clash against North West. He will go in as the best bowler from Western Province.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Province
Western Province to win the match @ 1.80 (Batery)
North West to win the match @ 2.00 (Batery)
Batery