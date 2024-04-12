Titans vs Boland Match Prediction TIT 68 % Chance of Winning ROC 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The CSA T20 Challenge 2024 has reached its 41st game where Boland and Titans will meet each other in another 20 over game. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on April 12, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Titans vs Boland Chances of Winning

Titans are coming from a loss against Dolphins in their last outing and will be a bit low on confidence after two consecutive defeats in their campaign. The team has three wins and five losses. With that, they are placed 5th in the points table with 17 points and a net run rate of -0.146. They will clash against Boland in their next outing and this could be their opportunity to get back in the competition.

Boland are not having a good campaign in the competition. They have managed to win just two games in the competition and lost most of their games. They have two wins and six losses in the competition. Boland are placed at the 7th place of the points table with 11 points and a net run rate of -0.893. Boland will look to get even with the Titans after their last loss against them in the current season.

Titans chance of winning - 68%

Boland chance of winning - 32%

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Titans vs Boland Betting Tips

Boland to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Boland does not possess a strong batting order. Pieter Malan and Janneman opened for the team earlier. The opening order changed around Clyde Fortuin, Adrian du Toit and Keegan Peterson. All of these batsmen are yet to play an impactful innings in the competition. They average pretty low in the competition.. The team posted scores of 16, 12, 13, 3, 7, 0, 7 & 1 before their first dismissal in eight games. They managed to score low on all accounts and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game. Boland will face a huge task of facing the Titans bowlers in the next match. That said, Boland will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Titans vs Boland Toss Prediction

SuperSport Park in Centurion is known for its sporting wicket, favouring fast bowlers with pace, bounce, and seam movement early on. As the match advances, the pitch tends to flatten, creating a balanced opportunity for batters to score runs. Spinners may also find assistance later in the game from the wear and tear of the surface.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but it will be particularly windy.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Steve Stolk Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Neil Brand Batter Dayyan Galiem Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Aaron Phangiso (c) Bowler David Wiese All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans are coming from a loss in their campaign. After a win over the Warriors, the Titans lost their last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 6 wickets. They need major improvements in their bowling area.

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Adrian du Toit Batter Janneman Malan Batter Glenton Stuurman Bowler Michael Copeland All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Ferisco Adams Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Aviwe Mgijima Batter Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are having a terrible season. Their last game got abandoned but they won the game before that against KZNI. Their bowlers performed well in that game. However, they will have to do much better if they want to win the next game.

Titans vs Boland Head-to-Head

In their last four clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Head-to-Head Records

Boland - 2

Titans - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Titans vs Boland Betting Odds

It was a disaster for the Titans in the last game against the Dolphins. They lost the game but performed very poorly in the game. They bowled pretty well in the game and restricted DOL to 127/6. David Wiese was fantastic with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game. The game was shortened to 16 overs with a target of 104 runs. It looked like a comfortable victory for the Titans. To everyone’s surprise, Titans kept losing wickets in the game and could only raise 100/6 in the game, losing it by 3 runs. Corbin Bosch was the top scorer of the Titans with an unbeaten innings of 18 runs. The Titans really need to concentrate on their batting order or they might get in trouble against Boland in the next game.

Boland’s last game against Western Province was abandoned due to bad weather. Before that, Boland registered their second victory of the tournament, winning against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the game. In that game, KZNI were all out at 94 in the game. Imran Manack was great with the ball and picked 3 wickets for Boland. Chasing the target, Boland posted 97 runs, losing 6 wickets in the process and won the game by 4 wickets. Adrian du Toit was the top scorer with 24 runs to his name.

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Titans vs Boland Best Batters

Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter

Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 196 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28.00. He scored 21 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Neil Brand to be Titans’ Best Batter

Neil Brand has played 7 games in the competition and accumulated 169 runs with an average of 42.25. He has been excellent for the team. He was dismissed out at 15 runs in the last game but is expected to return in the next game against Boland.

Titans vs Boland Best Bowlers

David Wiese to be Titans’s Best Bowler

David Wiese made an improvement to the bowling order of the team since arrival. He has played only 3 innings for the Titans in the competition and managed to pick 10 wickets so far. He was successful in taking 5 wickets for 29 runs in the last game. Considering his current form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Shaun von Berg is the best bowler from Boland currently. He has picked 6 wickets in the competition so far. He picked 2 wickets in the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.