Titans vs Boland Match Prediction
TIT
68%
Chance of Winning
ROC
32%
T20
SuperSport Park
Facts:
- In their last four clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2.
- Boland are placed at the 7th place of the table whereas Titans are placed at the 5th place.
Titans vs Boland Chances of Winning
Titans are coming from a loss against Dolphins in their last outing and will be a bit low on confidence after two consecutive defeats in their campaign. The team has three wins and five losses. With that, they are placed 5th in the points table with 17 points and a net run rate of -0.146. They will clash against Boland in their next outing and this could be their opportunity to get back in the competition.
Boland are not having a good campaign in the competition. They have managed to win just two games in the competition and lost most of their games. They have two wins and six losses in the competition. Boland are placed at the 7th place of the points table with 11 points and a net run rate of -0.893. Boland will look to get even with the Titans after their last loss against them in the current season.
Titans chance of winning - 68%
Boland chance of winning - 32%
Titans vs Boland Betting Tips
Boland to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Boland does not possess a strong batting order. Pieter Malan and Janneman opened for the team earlier. The opening order changed around Clyde Fortuin, Adrian du Toit and Keegan Peterson. All of these batsmen are yet to play an impactful innings in the competition. They average pretty low in the competition.. The team posted scores of 16, 12, 13, 3, 7, 0, 7 & 1 before their first dismissal in eight games. They managed to score low on all accounts and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game. Boland will face a huge task of facing the Titans bowlers in the next match. That said, Boland will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Titans vs Boland Toss Prediction
SuperSport Park in Centurion is known for its sporting wicket, favouring fast bowlers with pace, bounce, and seam movement early on. As the match advances, the pitch tends to flatten, creating a balanced opportunity for batters to score runs. Spinners may also find assistance later in the game from the wear and tear of the surface.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but it will be particularly windy.
Titans Player List
Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Predicted Playing XI
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Sibonelo Makhanya
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Batter
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Steve Stolk
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Batter
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Rivaldo Moonsamy
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Wicket-keeper
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Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Batter
|
Neil Brand
|
Batter
|
Dayyan Galiem
|
Batter
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Corbin Bosch
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All-rounder
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Lungi Ngidi
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Bowler
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Aaron Phangiso (c)
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Bowler
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David Wiese
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All-rounder
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Titans Recent Form
The Titans are coming from a loss in their campaign. After a win over the Warriors, the Titans lost their last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 6 wickets. They need major improvements in their bowling area.
Boland Player List
Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adrian du Toit
|
Batter
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Janneman Malan
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Batter
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Glenton Stuurman
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Bowler
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Michael Copeland
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All-rounder
|
Clyde Fortuin
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Wicket-keeper
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowler
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Aviwe Mgijima
|
Batter
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland are having a terrible season. Their last game got abandoned but they won the game before that against KZNI. Their bowlers performed well in that game. However, they will have to do much better if they want to win the next game.
Titans vs Boland Head-to-Head
In their last four clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2.
Head-to-Head Records
Boland - 2
Titans - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Titans vs Boland Betting Odds
It was a disaster for the Titans in the last game against the Dolphins. They lost the game but performed very poorly in the game. They bowled pretty well in the game and restricted DOL to 127/6. David Wiese was fantastic with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game. The game was shortened to 16 overs with a target of 104 runs. It looked like a comfortable victory for the Titans. To everyone’s surprise, Titans kept losing wickets in the game and could only raise 100/6 in the game, losing it by 3 runs. Corbin Bosch was the top scorer of the Titans with an unbeaten innings of 18 runs. The Titans really need to concentrate on their batting order or they might get in trouble against Boland in the next game.
Boland’s last game against Western Province was abandoned due to bad weather. Before that, Boland registered their second victory of the tournament, winning against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the game. In that game, KZNI were all out at 94 in the game. Imran Manack was great with the ball and picked 3 wickets for Boland. Chasing the target, Boland posted 97 runs, losing 6 wickets in the process and won the game by 4 wickets. Adrian du Toit was the top scorer with 24 runs to his name.
Titans vs Boland
T20
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Titans vs Boland Best Batters
Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter
Ferisco Adams is the top scorer of Boland. He has scored 196 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28.00. He scored 21 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Neil Brand to be Titans’ Best Batter
Neil Brand has played 7 games in the competition and accumulated 169 runs with an average of 42.25. He has been excellent for the team. He was dismissed out at 15 runs in the last game but is expected to return in the next game against Boland.
Titans vs Boland Best Bowlers
David Wiese to be Titans’s Best Bowler
David Wiese made an improvement to the bowling order of the team since arrival. He has played only 3 innings for the Titans in the competition and managed to pick 10 wickets so far. He was successful in taking 5 wickets for 29 runs in the last game. Considering his current form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler
Shaun von Berg is the best bowler from Boland currently. He has picked 6 wickets in the competition so far. He picked 2 wickets in the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Titans
Titans to win @ 1.47 (Parimatch)
Boland to win @ 2.39 (Parimatch)
Parimatch