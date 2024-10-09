Titans vs Boland Match Prediction TIT 66 % Chance of Winning ROC 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.543 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Titans take on Boland in the 16th game of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 09 at 09:30 PM IST.

Titans vs Boland Chance of Winning

Boland struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table and once again they have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. Boland have lost two of the three games thus far, the opening game was called off due to rain and they lost the last game against North West by three runs.

Much like their opponent, Titans struggled last season but have made a positive start to the campaign this term. Titans beat Lions and Dolphins in the first two games but in the last game they were beaten by Western Province who won with seven wickets to spare.As per our calculations, Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Titans’ chances of winning - 66%

Boland’ chances of winning - 34%

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Titans vs Boland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Grant Roelofsen has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign thus far. Roelofsen has scored 114 runs in two games and in both games he has scored a half century which makes us believe he will continue to dominate and will score well in the upcoming game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has had a solid campaign last season as he scored 144 runs in three matches with an average of 48 which was pretty impressive. In three matches, he has scored 82, 39 and 23 which makes us believe he will be brilliant once again and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Boland Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: Titans 1.76 Bet on Batery Titans Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Batery

Titans vs Boland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Titans News & Player List

Titans Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Keegan Petersen (c), Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Roelof van der Merwe, Junior Dala, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lizaad Williams, Neil Brand, Merrick Brett, Jhedli van Briesies, Matthew Boast, Schalk Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans have had a good start to the campaign as they have two wins in the first three games and are currently second on the table.

Boland News & Player List

Boland Player List

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Gavin Kaplan, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Ayabulela Gqamane, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Blayde Capell, Ethan John Cunningham, Jevano Baron, Lehan Botha, Akhona Mnyaka, Aviwe Mgijima

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Clyde Fortuin Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland have struggled to make a mark this season as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Titans vs Boland Head to Head

Titans and Boland have gone head to head twice and on both occasions Titans were dominant and bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Titans: 2

Boland: 0

Titans vs Boland Betting Odds

Titans to have a better opening partnership than Boland

Boland and Titans head into this game in contrasting form. One one hand Boland has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in the first three games and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Titans have had a solid start to the season as they have two wins in the first three matches and are currently second on the table. Last season Titans did a double over Boland but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the first three games, Titans have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Titans vs Boland Top Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be Titans’ top batter

Donovan Ferreira has had an excellent campaign thus far as with 147 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament. In the three games thus far he has scored 53, 59 and 35 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grant Roelofsen to be Boland’ top batter

Grant Roelofsen had a brilliant game in the last outing against North West as he scored a half century. With 114 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Titans vs Boland Top Bowlers

Roelof van der Merwe to be Titans’ top bowler

Even though Roelof van der Merwe did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has bagged seven wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glenton Stuurman to be Boland’ top bowler

Boland has struggled in the bowling department thus far as they haven't been a standout bowler thus far. In the last game, Glenton Stuurman ended the game with best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.