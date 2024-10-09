Titans vs Boland Match Prediction
TIT
66%
Chance of Winning
ROC
34%
T20
SuperSport Park
Facts:
- With 147 runs, Donovan Ferreira is the leading run scorer for Titans this season.
- With 114 runs, Grant Roelofsen is the leading run scorer for Boland this season.
Titans vs Boland Chance of Winning
Boland struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table and once again they have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. Boland have lost two of the three games thus far, the opening game was called off due to rain and they lost the last game against North West by three runs.
Much like their opponent, Titans struggled last season but have made a positive start to the campaign this term. Titans beat Lions and Dolphins in the first two games but in the last game they were beaten by Western Province who won with seven wickets to spare.As per our calculations, Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Titans’ chances of winning - 66%
- Boland’ chances of winning - 34%
Titans vs Boland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Grant Roelofsen has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming campaign thus far. Roelofsen has scored 114 runs in two games and in both games he has scored a half century which makes us believe he will continue to dominate and will score well in the upcoming game.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius has had a solid campaign last season as he scored 144 runs in three matches with an average of 48 which was pretty impressive. In three matches, he has scored 82, 39 and 23 which makes us believe he will be brilliant once again and will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Boland Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership: Titans
Titans Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Titans vs Boland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Titans News & Player List
Titans Player List
Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Keegan Petersen (c), Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Roelof van der Merwe, Junior Dala, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lizaad Williams, Neil Brand, Merrick Brett, Jhedli van Briesies, Matthew Boast, Schalk Engelbrecht
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Batter
|
Keegan Petersen
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
All-rounder
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Rivaldo Moonsamy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sibonelo Makhanya
|
Batter
|
Dayyaan Galiem
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Junior Dala
|
Bowler
|
Tsepo Ndwandwa
|
Bowler
Titans Team Form
Titans have had a good start to the campaign as they have two wins in the first three games and are currently second on the table.
Boland News & Player List
Boland Player List
Grant Roelofsen (wk), Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Gavin Kaplan, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Ayabulela Gqamane, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Blayde Capell, Ethan John Cunningham, Jevano Baron, Lehan Botha, Akhona Mnyaka, Aviwe Mgijima
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batter
|
Gavin Kaplan
|
Batter
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Batter
|
Ferisco Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Copeland
|
Batter
|
Keith Dudgeon
|
All-rounder
|
Ayabulela Gqamane
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland have struggled to make a mark this season as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table.
Titans vs Boland Head to Head
Titans and Boland have gone head to head twice and on both occasions Titans were dominant and bagged maximum points.
Head to Head
Titans: 2
Boland: 0
Titans vs Boland Betting Odds
Titans to have a better opening partnership than Boland
Boland and Titans head into this game in contrasting form. One one hand Boland has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in the first three games and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Titans have had a solid start to the season as they have two wins in the first three matches and are currently second on the table. Last season Titans did a double over Boland but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the first three games, Titans have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Titans vs Boland
T20
SuperSport Park, null
Titans vs Boland Top Batters
Donovan Ferreira to be Titans’ top batter
Donovan Ferreira has had an excellent campaign thus far as with 147 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament. In the three games thus far he has scored 53, 59 and 35 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Grant Roelofsen to be Boland’ top batter
Grant Roelofsen had a brilliant game in the last outing against North West as he scored a half century. With 114 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Titans vs Boland Top Bowlers
Roelof van der Merwe to be Titans’ top bowler
Even though Roelof van der Merwe did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has bagged seven wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Glenton Stuurman to be Boland’ top bowler
Boland has struggled in the bowling department thus far as they haven't been a standout bowler thus far. In the last game, Glenton Stuurman ended the game with best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Titans
- Titans to win @ 1.51 (PariMatch)
- Boland to win @ 2.56 (PariMatch)
Parimatch