Titans vs Dolphins Match Prediction
TIT
52%
Chance of Winning
DOL
48%
T20
SuperSport Park
Facts:
- In their last five clashes, the Titans lead the tally by 4-1.
- Dolphins are placed at the 4th place of the table whereas Titans are placed at the 5th place.
Titans vs Dolphins Chances of Winning
Titans are the defending champions of the CSA T20 Challenge. They made a terrific start to their campaign, positing two consecutive wins in the competition. But that did not last long as they lost the last two games. With two wins and as many losses, Titans are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.224. They will face a tough challenge facing the in-form Dolphins in the next game.
Dolphins finished second in the previous season of the tournament. They started this season with two losses but got back pretty strong to post two wins after that. Their recent game against North West was abandoned due to bad weather. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed 4th in the table standings. They have 11 points and a net run rate of 0.105.
Titans chance of winning - 52%
Dolphins chance of winning - 48%
Titans vs Dolphins Betting Tips
Titans to score low runs before 1st dismissal
Titans have a strong batting order and performed very well in their campaign so far. However, opening order has not been their strong suit in the competition. Sibonelo Makhanya and Dewald Brevis opened for the side in the first three games and posted 12, 23 & 1 runs for the first wicket. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joshua van Heerden have replaced the pair but they could make much of a difference, posting 1 run before one of them lost their wicket in the last game. Makhanya & Brevis average at 17.75 & 31.00 respectively in the competition. Pretorius and Heerden scored 9 & 0 in the last game respectively. The team could not score much in their opening partnerships and that is believed to be the trend in the next game as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Titans
Most Sixes: Titans
Best Opening Partnership: Dolphins
Titans vs Dolphins Toss Prediction
SuperSport Park in Centurion is known for its sporting wicket, favouring fast bowlers with pace, bounce, and seam movement early on. As the match advances, the pitch tends to flatten, creating a balanced opportunity for batters to score runs. Spinners may also find assistance later in the game from the wear and tear of the surface. Skippers will bowl here first and chase the target under better conditions.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 31 degree Celsius. There is a predictions of ligh rain on the day which might spoil the game.
Titans Player List
Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sibonelo Makhanya
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
All-rounder
|
Rivaldo Moonsamy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aiden Markram (c)
|
Batter
|
Jack Lees
|
Batter
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Batter
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Junior Dala
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Lizaad Williams
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Titans Recent Form
The Titans are coming from two losses in their campaign. They lost their last game by 1 run. They have a strong batting order but lack in their bowling unit. They have a good squad and are expected to bounce back in the competition.
Dolphins Player List
Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
All-rounder
|
Bradley Porteous
|
Batter
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Batter
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj (c)
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
Bowler
|
Okuhle Cele
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Bowler
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins posted two wins in their last two matches. They won their last game against Boland by 9 wickets. They have a very strong bowling order but need improvement in the batting department.
Titans vs Dolphins Head-to-Head
In their last five clashes, Titans lead the tally by 4-1.
Head-to-Head Records
Dolphins - 1
Titans - 4
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Titans vs Dolphins Betting Odds
The Titans went against the Lions in the last game. The Lions accumulated 183 runs in the game, losing 5 wickets in the process. Lizaad Williams picked 2 wickets in the game for the Titans. While chasing the target, Titans were stopped at 182 and lost the game by 1 run. Rivaldo Moonsamy and Sibonelo Makhanya scored 88 & 34 runs respectively. It was a close loss for the Titans in the game. They will try harder this time, especially after two losses and will hope to climb higher in the table standings.
The Dolphins clashed against North West in the last game but the game had to be called off due to bad weather. Dolphins clashed against Boland in their previous outing. Boland could only score 125 runs in the game for the loss of 8 wickets. Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman and Prenelan Subrayen picked 2 wickets each in the game for Dolphins. While chasing the target DOL scored 129 runs, winning the game by 9 wickets. Grant Roelofson scored an unbeaten 71 whereas Bryce Parsons scored 47 runs in the game. That said, the Dolphins will go in confident in the next game.
Titans vs Dolphins
T20
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Titans vs Dolphins Best Batters
Bryce Parsons to be Dolphins’ Best Batter
Bryce Parsons has been a bit inconsistent in the competition. However, he has scored 114 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38. He scored 47 runs in the previous outing and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter
Rivaldo Moonsamy is a terrific batter. He has scored 182 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.5. He scored 88 runs off 52 balls in the last game. He is the team’s top scorer and will be expected to score high in the next game as well.
Titans vs Dolphins Best Bowlers
Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’s Best Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi was a phenomenal find. He performed well in every opportunity provided to him and carried the same momentum. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 7.07 in the competition. He will go in as the best bowling pick from Titans.
Ottniel Baartman to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler
Ottniel Baartman is a talented bowler from the Dolphins. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.62 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will go in as the best bowling pick for Dolphins in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Titans
Titans to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Dolphins to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch