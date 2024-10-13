Titans vs Knights Match Prediction TIT 65 % Chance of Winning KNG 35 % Place a bet Batery 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Knights and Titans will clash in the 20th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on October 13. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Titans vs Knights Chance of Winning

The two competitors have their own strengths and weaknesses, and it will be intriguing to observe how they adapt to each other's playstyles and strategies. Titans are known for their confident batting lineup. They have won three out of their four games so far in the competition. With that, they are placed second in the standings. The team has 15 points and a net run rate of 3.056 in the competition. They will be confident coming into the next game.

Knights, on the other hand, are not doing very well in the competition. The team has won a single game while losing on the other three occasions. The Knights are coming from a loss against the Lions. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.436. Knights lack majorly in their batting order and have lost games due to that. They will be up against Titans in the next game and will look to play well.

Knight's chance of winning: 35%

Titans' chance of winning: 65%

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Titans vs Knights Betting Tips

Knights to score low before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Knights have been unsuccessful in producing favourable results. Their opening order revolves around Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane. Snyman and Senokwane average at 18.25 & 24.25 respectively in the competition. The team has produced 26, 18, 1 & 4 runs before their 1st dismissal in their four games of the competition. Titans have a pretty strong squad and will be looking to pick an early dismissal in the next game against the Knights. That said, Knights will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Titans 1.70 Bet on Batery Most sixes: Titans 1.70 Bet on Batery

Titans vs Knights Toss Prediction

The toss prediction for matches at SuperSport Park, Centurion, can be influenced by factors such as pitch conditions and weather. Historically, the pitch at Centurion is known to offer good bounce and carry, which benefits fast bowlers early in the match. Therefore, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first, taking advantage of the fresh pitch conditions to restrict the opposition to a manageable total. However, if the pitch is dry or has already been used, teams may choose to bat first, as it can become slower as the game progresses, making run-scoring harder.

Weather Report

he weather in Centurion on Sunday, October 13, 2024, is expected to be mostly sunny with clear skies. The temperature will reach a high of around 33°C (91.4°F) during the day and drop to about 18°C (64.4°F) in the evening.

Titans Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Keegan Petersen (c), Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Roelof van der Merwe, Junior Dala, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lizaad Williams, Neil Brand, Merrick Brett, Jhedli van Briesies, Matthew Boast, Schalk Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans are in fantastic form this season. The team has several options in their batting order. They have won most of their games so far and will be looking to dominate over the Knights in the next game.

Knights Players List

Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Garnett Tarr Batter Clayton Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Dane Piedt Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler

Knights Recent Form

The Knights are having a poor season this year. They are coming from a loss in the last game. The team batted poorly in the last game. They bundled out for 95 runs in the game. The batters have failed to deliver the goods this season while relying completely on their bowling unit.

Titans vs Knights Head-to-Head Record

Titans lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes against Knights.

Knights Won: 1

Titans Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Titans vs Knights Betting Odds

The Titans went against Boland in the last game. It was a rainstruck game. The match was reduced to 15 overs. The Titans smashed 169/4 in the game. Heinrich Klaasen was the best batter with an unbeaten 71 off 32 in the game. Rivaldo Moonsamy also collected 38 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Boland was bundled out for 75 runs in the game, losing it by 94 runs. Dayyan Galiem picked 3 wickets while Andile Phehlukwayo picked 2 wickets in the game. The Titans will be very confident stepping into the next game.

The Knights went against the Lions in the last game of the competition. The Lions scored 142/7 in the game. Aaron Phangiso picked 3 wickets while the others did not do so well in the game. The team was unable to chase the target and scored 95/10, losing the game by 47 runs. Aaron Phangiso was the top scorer with 24 runs in the game from the side.

Titans vs Knights T20 SuperSport Park, null Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Knights Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.675 Bet Now!

Titans vs Knights Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be the top batter for Titans

Heinrich Klaasen entered the competition with a bang. He smashed an unbeaten 71 runs off 32 balls in the last game. The batter is an excellent batter and will be looking to do well in the next game against the Knights.

Lesego Senokwane to be the top batter for Knights

Lesego Senokwane is the top batter from the side this season. He has scored 97 runs in 4 matches at an average of 24.25. He bats in the opening position and will be the top batting pick in the next game.

Titans vs Knights Top Bowlers

Dayyan Galiem to be the top bowler for Titans

Dayyan Galiem is the best bowler from Titans. He has taken 7 wickets in the four outings of the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Malusi Siboto to be the top bowler for Knights

Malusi Siboto has made an impact in this campaign as he has been pretty consistent in the first four games and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.