TIT (Titans) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction TIT 71 % Chance of Winning KWNI 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.371 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The CSA T20 Challenge 2024 has reached its 46th game where KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Titans will meet each other in another 20 over game. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on April 14, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning

The Titans celebrated their last victory against Boland. With that, they continue to stay at the 5th place of the points table with four wins and five losses. The team will be confident and must aim to move in the standings with a very few games left in the competition. The team has 22 points and a net run rate of 0.192. Considering the team forms, they have a good opportunity to grab another set of points in the competition.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland is buried at the bottom of the points table. The team has two wins and seven losses in their campaign. They only have 11 points and a net run rate of -1.835. They are coming from a defeat against the Warriors. The team will have to do much better as the Titans will not be taking it any easy on them.

Titans chance of winning -71%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 29%

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Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

Titans to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Titans boast a strong batting order and performed very well in their campaign so far. However, opening order has not been their strong suit in the competition. The team experimented a lot for the opening order in their campaign but could not find the right fit as the openers lost their wickets very early in the initial games. The team posted the scores of 12, 23, 1 & 1 runs in the first four games before 1st dismissal. The opening order changed constantly to produce better results. The team posted the scores of 31, 50, 24, 10, 66, 14 & 24 runs before their first dismissals in the next seven games. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy opened for the team in the last game. In their last contest against KZNI, the Titans scored 66 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, the Titans are very likely to score high for the 1st wicket in the next game.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

SuperSport Park in Centurion is known for its sporting wicket, favouring fast bowlers with pace, bounce, and seam movement early on. As the match advances, the pitch tends to flatten, creating a balanced opportunity for batters to score runs. Spinners may also find assistance later in the game from the wear and tear of the surface.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 22 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but it will be particularly windy.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Steve Stolk Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Neil Brand Batter Dayyan Galiem Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Aaron Phangiso (c) Bowler David Wiese All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans were extremely lethal with their bowling in the last game. They knocked out Boland at 122 runs and later chased the target comfortably to win the game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Michael Erlank All-rounder Cameron Shekleton (c) Wicket-keeper Cameron Delport All-rounder Malcolm Nofal Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland won their second game of the season. They won their last game against the Titans by 6 wickets. Their batting order performed very well in the last game.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head

In their last two clashes, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Head-to-Head Records

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 2

Titans - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

After two consecutive defeats, Titans finally managed to win a game and gained confidence from it. They went against Boland in the last game. Boland batted first but could not cope against the aggressive bowling order of the Titans and were all out at 122 runs. David Wiese, Lungi Ngidi and Junior Dala picked 2 wickets each in the game. Titans successfully chased down the target with 6 wickets and 42 balls to spare. Sibonelo Makhanya was the top scorer with an unbeaten 50 in the game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland went against the Warriors in the last game. Warriors did not go any easy and smashed 174/5 in 20 overs. Kurtlyn Mannikam got 2 wickets from KZN. They had a challenging target and they succumbed to the pressure as the team kept losing cheap wickets at regular intervals. At the end, KwaZulu-Natal Inland scored 143/9, losing the game by 31 runs. The team must exhibit better batting performance in the next game against the Titans.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland T20 SuperSport Park, Centurion Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.11 Bet Now!

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Batters

Cameron Delport to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Cameron Delport is an excellent batter and has amassed 185 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.12. He scored 29 runs in the last game, highest from the side. He will be the best batting pick in the next fixture.

Sibonelo Makhanya to be Titans’ Best Batter

Sibonelo Makhanya is the top scorer in the squad. He has scored 293 runs in 11 innings at an average of 29.30. He scored an unbeaten 50 in the last game. The middle order batsman has been the strength of the team and will be looking to replicate the same form in the next game.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Bowlers

David Wiese to be Titans’s Best Bowler

David Wiese made an improvement to the bowling order of the team since arrival. He has played only 4 innings for the Titans in the competition and managed to pick 12 wickets so far. He was successful in taking 2 wickets for 9 runs in the last game. Considering his current form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Kurtlyn Mannikam to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Kurtlyn Mannikam was KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s most successful bowler when they last played Titans and he will be looking to run through the middle order once again in this match. He also impressed against the Warriors picking up 2/26 on Friday.