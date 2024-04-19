Titans vs Lions Match Prediction TIT 33 % Chance of Winning LIO 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Titans take on Lions in the 51st match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 19 at 09:30 PM IST.

Titans vs Lions Chance of Winning

Titans got off to a great start this season as they won each of the first two matches but then they managed to bag one win in the next eight games. Titans have managed to change things around as they have bagged back to back wins and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum when they face Lions in this game.

On the other side, Lions have been impressive this season as they have eight wins in 12 games and are currently third on the table. They head into this game on the back of a five game winning streak. In the last game they beat the Warriors by 43 runs. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Titans’ chances of winning - 33%

Lions’ chances of winning - 67%

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Titans vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. In nine games thus far, Pretorius has scored 190 runs with an average of 21.11 which is underwhelming for a top order batsman. In the last game against the Lions, Pretorius scored nine which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks has had a solid campaign for Lions thus far and has been the most consistent player for Titans this season. In 11 games thus far, Smith has scored 306 runs with an average of 34. We believe Hendricks would continue his form in the upcoming fixture and would score well.

Titans vs Lions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last four of the five games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Titans News & Player List

Titans Player List

Steve Stolk, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Neil Brand (c), Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane, Tladi Bokako, Jack Lees, Joshua van Heerden, Matthew Boast

Predicted Playing XI

Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Steve Stolk Batter Sibonelo Makhanya All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Neil Brand Bowler Corbin Bosch All-rounder Junior Dala Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans have failed to find consistency this season but after an underwhelming performance in the first half of the campaign, Titans have won back to back wins and are currently sixth on the table.

Lions News & Player List

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Lutho Sipamla, Nqaba Peter, Junaid Dawood, Zubayr Hamza, Connor Esterhuizen, Codi Yusuf, Delano Potgieter, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Nqaba Peter Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions have had a phenomenal run in this campaign. They have won five games on the bounce and with eight wins are currently third on the table.

Titans vs Lions Head to Head

Lions hold a slight edge in this fixture against Titans 15-14. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and the Lions won the game.

Head to Head

Titans: 14

Lions: 15

Titans vs Lions Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than Titans

Lions and Titans go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as both sides head into this game in contrasting form. On one hand, Titans have failed to find consistency this season but have managed to bag back to back wins in the last two games but are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Lions are on an impressive run as they head into this fixture. Lions have won five games on the bounce which is down to their openers who have been in brilliant form throughout the tournament. In the last five games, Lions have managed an opening stand of 47, 151, 59, 86 and 58 and in each of the last five fixtures, Lions have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Lions would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Titans vs Lions Top Team Batters

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ top batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy has had a phenomenal campaign for Titans this season as he has been one of the most consistent players this season. With 376 runs, Moonsamy is the leading run scorer for his sides and in the last game against Lions he scored 88 of 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be Lions’ top batter

Ryan Rickelton has been the star man for Lions in this campaign as he has been phenomenal thus far. In the last game against Warriors, Rickelton scored a brilliant half century and with 378 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Titans vs Lions Top Team Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’ top bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi has continued his brilliance throughout the season and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for titans this season. With ten wickets thus far, Shamsi has showcased his experience which could come clutch in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ top bowler

Bjorn Fortuin has had a stunning campaign thus far as he has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Lions this season. In the last game against Titans, Fortuin ended the game with the best bowling figures for Lions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.