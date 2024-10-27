Lions vs Titans Match Prediction LIO 55 % Chance of Winning TIT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Titans will collide in the finals of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on October 27. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Lions vs Titans Chance of Winning

The CSA T20 Challenge has reached its end. After an intense series of group games, we have arrived at the final two teams.

Lions finished at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses in seven games. The team had 22 points and a net run rate of 0.048. They won the qualifier 1 game against the Titans and sealed their place in the finals. The team has a very strong batting and bowling order. Looking at their form, the Lions shall win the next game and lift the trophy this year.

The Titans finished just below the Lions in the points table this year. They won four games while losing on two occasions. With that, the team had 21 points and a net run rate of 1.941. Titans lost the first qualifier but made their way into the finals after winning the second qualifier game. Titans also have a strong squad and they will have to bring in their A-game to win the contest here.

Lions's chance of winning: 55%

Titans' chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lions vs Titans Betting Tips

Lions to score high before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Lions were fantastic in the previous edition of the competition. They won the title last season with terrific performances in all the departments. The team featured Ryan Rickleton, Reeza Hendricks and Zubayr Hamza in its opening order. Rickleton, Hendricks and Hamza averaged at 40.09, 36.66 & 90.00 respectively in the previous season of the competition. The team posted the scores of 29, 3 & 37 runs before the 1st dismissal. The team will has a good batting order and will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the first game of the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most runs before 1st dismissal: Titans 1.78 Bet on Batery Titans’ score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Lion’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Lions vs Titans Toss Prediction

While Wanderers is famous for its favourable batting conditions, there is an expectation that bowlers may find some assistance early in the game. As the match advances, spinners are likely to chip in and play a crucial role in the game. Batters should showcase patience and settle in before going for significant shots. The team will be looking to field here first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

On October 27, Johannesburg is expected to experience mild spring conditions. Daytime highs will reach around 27°C, while temperatures will cool to approximately 13°C at night. Rain is possible, with about a 30% chance, as October typically brings moderate rainfall.

Titans Player List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Tahir Isaacs (Wk), Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Tumelo Mokoena

Predicted Playing XI

Ruan de Swardt Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Meek eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe © Batter Janneman Malan Batter Miguel Pretorius Bowler Caleb Saleka Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Bamanye Xenxe All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans had a fantastic season this year. They are coming after a win against Western Province in the last game to enter the finals. Titans will be ready for another clash.

Lions Players List

Mitchell Van Buuren, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Zubayr Hamza Batter Joshua Richards Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Connor Esterhuizen Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Tshepo Moreki All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions played phenomenally throughout the season. The team finished at the top of the standings and dominated over the other teams. They will be the favourites for the title this season.

Lions vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

Lions lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against the Titans.

Lions Won: 3

Titans Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Lions vs Titans Betting Odds

The Lions and Titans last faced off in the tournament’s first qualifier, where the Lions won the toss and opted to field first. The Titans struggled with the bat, reaching only 115 before their last wicket fell. Dayyan Galiem led the effort with a decent score of 44, while the rest of the lineup faltered under the pressure from the Lions’ sharp bowling attack. Nqabayomzi Peter was instrumental, claiming 4 wickets, while Kwena Maphaka provided crucial support with 3 wickets, leaving the Titans' batting order reeling.

The Lions’ chase was clinical, thanks to an efficient top-order performance. Reeza Hendricks anchored the innings with an impressive 61 runs, while Rassie van der Dussen contributed a steady, unbeaten 40, leading the Lions to 116/3 in just 16 overs. This seven-wicket victory underscored the Titans’ inability to contain the Lions, with Dayyan Galiem’s two wickets providing limited resistance as the rest of the bowling lineup failed to create pressure.

With each team having claimed one win against the other this season, this final encounter will be decisive. Both sides aim for victory, as the winner will lift the trophy, marking the tournament's conclusion with this anticipated finale.

Lions vs Titans T20 Wanderers Stadium, null DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.818 Bet Now!

Lions vs Titans Top Batters

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be the top batter for Titans

Rivaldo Moonsamy was the top scorer from Titans in the previous season of the competition. Moonsamy scored 428 runs in 15 games of the competition at an average of 30.57. He has scored 268 runs in 8 games this season at an average of 38.28. He will enter as team’’s best batting pick.

Reeza Hendricks to be the top batter for Lions

Reeza Hendricks is a terrific batter from the side. He has 190 runs in 5 games and averages 71.00 in the current competition. He smashed 61 runs in the last outing against the Titans. He will walk in as the team’s best batting pick.

Lions vs Titans Top Bowlers

Dayyan Galiem to be the top bowler for Titans

Dayyan Galiem is the best bowler from Titans. He has taken 11 wickets in the 8 outings of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game against the Lions. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Kwena Maphaka to be the top bowler for Lions

Kwena Maphaka has played 6 games this season and managed to pick 11 wickets for the team. He was fantastic in the last game as he picked 3 wickets in the fixture. With that, Maphaka will enter as the best bowler from the side.