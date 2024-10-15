TIT (Titans) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction TIT 64 % Chance of Winning NOW 36 % Place a bet Batery 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.476 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR North West and Titans will clash in the 24th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on October 15. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Titans vs North West Chance of Winning

To everyone’s surprise, the Titans suffered a loss in the last game against the Knights. The team has dropped places in the standings. With three losses and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 15 points and a net run rate of 2.037. Titans have a good track record playing against North West. However, they will face a challenge against them this season.

North West, on the other hand, are also doing very well in the competition. North West registered four consecutive wins in the competition. However, the team faced an unfortunate loss in the last game against the Warriors. With four wins and a loss, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 17 points and a net run rate of 0.355. The team will be ready for another clash to regain the top spot in the standings.

North West’s chance of winning: 36%

Titans' chance of winning: 64%

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Titans vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

North West had a poor season last year. They finished in the bottom half of the points table. The team featured Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann in their opening order in the first game. However, the pair did not fit the position. Currently Janneman Malan and Ludwich Schuld opened for the side in the competition. The team posted the scores of 0, 0, 72, 30 & 75 runs before their first dismissal in the five games so far. The team has a strong batting order and shall score high before their first dismissal in the next game against the Titans.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Titans 1.68 Bet on Batery Titans’ score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery North West’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Titans vs North West Toss Prediction

The toss prediction for matches at SuperSport Park, Centurion, can be influenced by factors such as pitch conditions and weather. Historically, the pitch at Centurion is known to offer good bounce and carry, which benefits fast bowlers early in the match. Therefore, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first, taking advantage of the fresh pitch conditions to restrict the opposition to a manageable total. However, if the pitch is dry or has already been used, teams may choose to bat first, as it can become slower as the game progresses, making run-scoring harder.

Weather Report

On October 15, 2024, the weather in Centurion is expected to feature thunderstorms, with a high probability of rain (81%). Temperatures will range from a maximum of 26°C to a low of 10°C, and wind speeds could reach around 25 km/h.

North West Player List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Tahir Isaacs (Wk), Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Tumelo Mokoena

Predicted Playing XI

Ruan de Swardt Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Meek eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe © Batter Janneman Malan Batter Miguel Pretorius Bowler Caleb Saleka Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Bamanye Xenxe All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans are in fantastic form this season. They are placed third in the standings. Despite batting well in the last game, they lost the game by 32 runs. The team will be up against a very strong side in the next match.

North West Players List

Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Garnett Tarr Batter Clayton Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Dane Piedt Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West were having an unbeatable campaign until their last loss against the Warriors. The team lost the match by 21 runs after performing superbly in the game.

Titans vs North West Head-to-Head Record

Titans lead the tally by 3-0 in the last five clashes against North West.

North West Won: 0

Titans Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Titans vs North West Betting Odds

The Titans went against the Knights in the last game. It was a well fought game. The Knights went in to bat first and scored 223/6 in the game. It was a weak bowling performance from the Titans. Gerald Coetzee was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was a huge task. Titans scored 191/6 in the game and suffered a defeat by 32 runs. Sibonelo Makhanya scored 34 runs while Donovan Ferreira scored 48 runs in the game. Titans have a strong batting order and will be looking to exploit their strengths in their next outing against North West.

North West is doing pretty well in the competition. After winning four games on the trot, the team suffered a loss in the last game against the Warriors. Warriors batted first in the game and secured 221/5 in 20 overs. It was a poor bowling outing from the North West. Migael Pretorius and Kerwin Mungroo picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, North West was impeccable with the bat. The team scored 200/3 but could not reach the target, losing the game by 21 runs. Janneman Malan was fantastic with his 111* knock in the game. Lesiba Ngoepe also scored 41 runs in the game.

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Titans vs North West Top Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for Titans

Donovan Ferreira entered the competition with a bang. He has scored a total of 218 runs in 5 games at an average of 72.66. He scored 48 runs in the last game. The batter bats in the middle order but will be a huge asset for the team in the batting unit.

Janneman Malan to be the top batter for North West

Janneman Malan is an experienced batter in the squad. He has scored 223 runs in 5 games of the competition. The batter knocked an unbeaten 111 off 60 balls in the last game. Malan is an aggressive batter and will be expected to knock many runs in the next game.

Titans vs North West Top Bowlers

Dayyan Galiem to be the top bowler for Titans

Dayyan Galiem is the best bowler from Titans. He has taken 8 wickets in the five outings of the competition. He took a single wicket in the last game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Kerwin Mungroo to be the top bowler for North West

Kerwin Mungroo was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He is doing very well this season as well. He picked 9 wickets in 5 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game.