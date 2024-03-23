TIT (Titans) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction TIT 45 % Chance of Winning WEP 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Titans will be locking horns with Western Province in the 21st game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on March 23, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Titans vs Western Province Chances of Winning

Titans had a great start to their campaign with two wins. But that did not last long as they fell off their path to lose the next three games in the competition. With two wins and three losses, Titans find themselves placed at the 6th place of the standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.135. They will look to shake off their last loss to the Dolphins and move on to the next challenge.

Western Province started this season with three strong wins. They met with an unfortunate loss in the super over in the next game. However, they lost to the Warriors in the last game and dropped positions in the points table. With three wins and two losses, Western Province are placed at the 4th place. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 0.560. They will look to bring back their momentum with a win in the next game.

Titans chance of winning - 45%

Western Province chance of winning -55%

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Titans vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Western Province is a strong team. They won mostly because of their bowling unit rather than their batting order. Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham are the openers for the team this season. However, Edward Moore entered the competition and took the opening position alongside Bedingham. However, that does not seem to work in the last two games. Bedingham averages at 17.2 whereas Moore averages at 7.00 after two games. The team posted the scores of 14, 13, 2, 2 & 14 runs respectively in the five games before one of them lost their first wicket. They scored under the target on all occasions. That said, Western Province’s opening order does not look good and are very likely to lose an early wicket.

Titans vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch at the New Wanderers Stadium is celebrated for creating an advantageous environment for batters, where high-scoring matches are common. The ball follows a predictable trajectory, aligning well with the bat and allowing batters to execute shots precisely. While the conditions heavily favour batters, skilled bowlers can exert influence by strategically delivering accurately placed deliveries. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first keeping the recent records in mind.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Neil Brand Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans are coming from three losses in their campaign. They lost their last game by 31 runs. They have a strong batting order but lack in their bowling unit.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

David Bedingham Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy Batter Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler George Linde Batter Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province is coming from two consecutive losses. They will shake off their last loss against the Warriors and move on to win this contest. They have strong bowlers but the batters need to step up their game.

Titans vs Western Province Head-to-Head

In their only two clashes, Titans lead the tally by 2-0.

Head-to-Head Records

Western Province - 0

Titans - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Titans vs Western Province Betting Odds

Titans clashed against Dolphins in their last game. Dolphins batted first in the game and scored 183/1 in the game. David Wiese picked the only wicket in the game. Titans were particularly pale with their bowling attack. While chasing the target, Titans could only secure 152 runs for 5 wickets. Joshua van Heerden scored 56 runs, highest from the side. The batters could not reach the target and lost the game by 31 runs. They will have to try better with their batting order in the next game.

The Western Province clashed against the Warriors in the last game. It was a huge challenge for WP in the game and it showed in the game. Western Province scored 149 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. George Linde scored 46 runs in the game for the team. However, they could not keep their opponents under the target. Warriors scored 152/2 winning the game by 8 wickets. Wayne Parnell and George Linde picked a wicket each in the game. Western Province will look to bounce back with a win in the next game against the Titans.

Titans vs Western Province T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.854 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.92 Bet Now!

Titans vs Western Province Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Western Province’s Best Batter

David Bedingham scored 9 runs in the last game. He has amassed 87 runs in 5 games at an average of 17.4. He was dismissed early in the last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy is a terrific batter. He has scored 184 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.8. He scored 2 runs in the last game. He is the team’s top scorer and will be expected to return and score high in the next game.

Titans vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 innings. He has an economy rate of 5.22 in the tournament. He picked no wicket in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi was a phenomenal find. He performed well in every opportunity provided to him and carried the same momentum. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.86 in the competition. He will go in as the best bowling pick from Titans.