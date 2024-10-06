TIT (Titans) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction TIT 65 % Chance of Winning WEP 35 % Place a bet Batery 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.472 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 13th match of the CSA T20 Challenge, Titans and Western Province will take on each other at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, on October 6, 2024 (Sunday), at 5:30 PM IST. While Titans are currently leading the chart with two wins from two games, Western Province have won one and one game has been washed out because of rain.

Titans vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The kind of form that Donovan Ferreira is in, nothing seems beyond Titans’ reach at the moment. After a successful SA20 season earlier this year, Ferreira is making strong ripples in the CSA T20 League. The likes of RE van der Merwe and Dayyaan Galiem have been very strong on the bowling front, which adds a layer of confidence to their bowling stock.

On the other hand, Western Province don’t really have a strong arsenal to bank on. While Daniel Smith definitely provides a very good base, Edward Moore will have to take more responsibility for them to have a good season. However, only in a fool’s world, will anyone take Western Province less seriously and hence, it’s a good idea to bank on the positives.

TIT’s chance of winning is 65%

WEP’s chance of winning is 35%

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Titans vs Western Province Betting Tips

Put your money on Edward Moore. The Western Province batter is one of the most devastating yet consistent batters in the country and knows how to deliver big for any side he plays for. George Linde commands a lot of respect with the ball - and it will only be good for us if things follow a smoother path. Roelof van der Merwe continues to deliver with the ball and he will be a point of attention for all bettors.

Match Prediction Best Odds Titans Opening partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Match Fours: Titans 1.93 Bet on Batery

Titans vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

The SuperSport Park in Centurion has hosted 21 matches since January 2021, with the batting first team winning 11 games as compared to nine wins by the chasing side. It’s one of the high-scoring venues in South Africa as the average batting first score here is 183/7 in the last three years.

Weather Report

Rain is always around the corner in Centurion during the match between Titans and Western Province - but the afternoon time, when the match is slated to happen seem devoid of any. According to accuweather.com, there’s only a 14% chance of rain.

Titans Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Keegan Petersen (c), Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Roelof van der Merwe, Junior Dala, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Steve Stolk, Heinrich Klaasen, Neil Brand, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Gerald Coetzee, Merrick Brett, Jhedli van Briesies, Matthew Boast, Schalk Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Donovan Ferreira Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Corbin Bosch Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler

Titans Team Form

One of the most dominating sides in the history of CSA T20 Challenge, Titans have won both the games so far.

Western Province Player List

Edward Moore, David Bedingham, Daniel Smith (wk), Sello Valentine Kitime, George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks (c), Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja, Yaseen Vallie, Dane Paterson, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Jonathan Bird, Liyema Waqu, Juan James

Predicted Playing XI

Edward Moore Batter David Bedingham Batter Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Sello Valentine Kitime Batter George Linde All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Batter Abdullah Bayoumy All-rounder Kyle Simmonds All-rounder Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province have won 6 of their last 10 completed games, but this season they started with a disappointing loss whereas one of their games has been abandoned due to rain.

Titans vs Western Province Head-To-Head

Titans and Western Province have played each other four times in the CSA T20 Challenge, with the former winning three and one game ending without any result.

Titans vs Western Province Betting Odds

Titans to score over 43.5 runs in first six overs @ 1.83 (Batery)

Titans absolutely dominated poweplay batting in their last clash against Lions on their way to a record 258 in the first innings. The likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Keegan Petersen are extremely good in taking the aggressive path to success, and once they get more help from someone like Rivaldo Moonsamy, things get very clear. So there’s nothing doubtful about their success in the powerplay.

Titans vs Western Province T20 SuperSport Park, null Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.693 Bet Now!

Titans vs Western Province Best Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be Titans’ best batter (Batery)

Donovan Ferreira has scored immense amount of runs in the last couple of games - 112 to be precise off just 44 balls. In his T20 career, he has an average of 27.24 and a strike rate of 159.55 which makes him such a solid performer. There’s nothing to be surprised about if he goes on to become the top-scorer in the next match as well.

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s best batter (Batery)

Edward Moore scored 38 runs in the last game and it is just an indictment of what he can achieve with the bat. In his career, he has already amassed 964 runs with one century and six fifties to go with his name. An elegant batter, Moore delivers big with the bat when the stakes are high. Against a strong side like Titans, Moore will look forward to complete the unfinished job.

Titans vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Roelof van der Merwe to be Titans’ best bowler (Batery)

Roelof van der Merwe is a veteran of South African cricket, having grabbed as many as 324 wickets at an average of 24.05 and an economy rate of 7.33. His strike rate of 19.6 adds a sense of tangibility to the fore and one that tells us why van der Merwe will be the player to look upto in the next clash. In just two matches in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, he has already taken seven wickets. What more do you need?

Beuran Hendricks to be Western Province’s best bowler (Batery)

Beuran Hendricks has taken 135 T20 wickets which has come at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 17.4. He has three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul, which puts him among the top bowlers in South Africa currently.