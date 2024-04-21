Warriors vs Dolphins Match Prediction WARR 45 % Chance of Winning DOL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins and Warriors will meet again in the 55th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the St George's Park, Gqeberha on April 21, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Warriors vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

It was a sweet ride for the Warriors while it lasted. The Warriors have lost their momentum and lost the last three games. This pushed them to the second position of the table. They would have returned to top of the table on Friday if they had beaten North West but instead could drop to third after this game against Dolphins. The team has 9 wins and 4 losses in 13 games. They have a net run rate of 0.534 and possess 39 points.

Considering Dolphins lost their two opening matches of this year’s tournament, it is quite remarkable that they come into this game with a chance of finishing top of the group stage. Dolphins are placed at the third place of the points table with 8 wins and 4 losses. They have 37 points and a net run rate of 0.908 in the competition. Dolphins have won their last four games and are looking very impressive with their form.

Warriors chance of winning - 45%

Dolphins chance of winning - 55%

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Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dolphins are having a great campaign but they could use some assistance in their opening order. They have been very inconsistent throughout the tournament. Bryce Parsons and Grant Roelofsen opened for the team before but Khaya Zondo replaced Parsons in the order recently. Roelofsen and Zondo average at 18.72 & 17.20 respectively in the competition. Dolphins scored 36, 6, 36, 57 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. In their last clash with Warriors, Dolphins scored 7 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. That said, Dolphins are expected to bat well in the opening order.

Warriors vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

There is no pattern to St Georges Park in Gqeberha. In 48 matches since January 2020 at the venue, the batting first teams and the batting second teams have won 24 games respectively. The average first innings score at the venue is 151/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 166/6.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be clear and the temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius. However, it will be particularly windy on the day. The seamers could use this to their advantage.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Prenelan Subrayen (c) All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler JJ Smuts All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins are coming off four consecutive wins. They won their last game against WKwaZulu Natal-Inland. They restricted KZNI at 108 in the last game and picked all their wickets. This paved an easy path for the batters to clinch the win.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder JP King Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Warriors have dropped their form. They have lost three games in a row now. Although Warriors come into this game in second place, their form has now become something of a concern ahead of the semi-finals.

Warriors vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Dolphins lead the tally by 4-1 against Warriors.

Head-to-Head Records

Dolphins - 4

Warriors - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Odds

The Warriors' last game against North West was a nightmare for them. Batting first, the Warriors scored 145/7. Matthew Breetzke scored 45 runs in the game. It was an attainable target in 20 overs. Sean Whitehead picked 2 wickets, highest in the team. However, the bowlers could not replicate the performance like in the first half of the competition. North West surpassed the target and won the game by 6 wickets. The Warriors must get back to winning games. This is the last group game before the play-off begins. This is their chance to get back at the competition.

Dolphins snatched a victory in their last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. Batting first, KZNI scored 108 runs. The team was happy with their bowling performance. Okuhle Cele picked 4 wickets while Andile Simelane took 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Dolphins scored 112/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. JJ Smuts was the top run-scorer with an innings of an unbeaten 49 in the last game. Dolphins look in stellar form and must carry forward the same to leap ahead of the Warriors after a win in the next game.

Warriors vs Dolphins T20 St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now!

Warriors vs Dolphins Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke has finally caught a rhythm in the competition. He has scored 422 runs in 13 innings of the competition. He has an average of 38.36 in the competition. He scored 45 runs off 35 balls in the last game and will be expected to score a lot of runs in the next game.

Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Marques Ackerman has made a significant improvement to the batting order as soon as he entered the team. He has played 7 innings and scored 215 runs at an average of 71.66. He is expected to bat well in the next game.

Warriors vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel is one of the biggest bowling strengths of the team. He has picked 20 wickets in 11 games. He has an economy rate of 7.45 in the competition. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

Okuhle Cele is in fantastic bowling form. He took 4 wickets for 13 runs in the last game. This sums up to 15 wickets in 12 games in the competition. He has an economy rate of 7.65 in the competition. Cele will be looking to perform pretty well in the next game.