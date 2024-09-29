Warriors vs Dolphins Match Prediction

WARR

40%

Chance of Winning

DOL

60%

Batery

1.71
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Melbet

1.7
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Megapari

1.722
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

St George's Park

Warriors and Dolphins will clash in the 4th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha on September 29. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Facts:

  • In the last five meetings between Dolphins and Warriors, the former leads the tally by 4-1.
  • Dolphins won the last meeting against the Warriors by 5 wickets.

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Warriors vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The CSA T20 Challenge features 8 teams: Warriors, Dolphins, Dolphins, Dolphins, Warriors, Warriors, DP World Warriors, and AET Tuskers. Over 30 days, 32 matches will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the Playoffs.

Warriors had a good campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 3rd place of the points table last season with nine wins and five losses. Warriors were knocked out of the competition in the second semi-finals. The Warriors have a good squad and will be confident against the Dolphins in their first game of the season.

Dolphins also had a fantastic season in the previous season of the competition. Dolphins finished in second place with nine wins and four losses in their campaign. The team was strong throughout the competition and contested in the finals against the Lions. The team lost the fixture and finished as the runners-up in the competition. Dolphins will be thrilled to enter the brand new season of the tournament.

Warriors' chance of winning: 40%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 60%

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Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Warriors to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Warriors had a great start in the previous season of the competition. However, their second half did not go in their favour. The opening pair looked steady and revolved around Tony de Zorzi and Edward Moore. Tony de Zorzi and Moore averaged at 16.90 & 25.63 respectively in the previous season. The pair scored 45, 31 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games of the competition. They scored 31 runs before their first wicket in the last meeting against Dolphins. That said, they will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in their first game of the season.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Warriors’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs

1.87
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Dolphins’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs

1.87
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Warriors vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

St. George's Park in Gqeberha is known for facilitating decent scores. With an average first innings score of between 165 to 180, the pitch offers batters ample opportunities for attacking shots. The track is also expected to provide support for bowlers, creating a balanced playing field. Teams batting first have had the edge over those chasing, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be rainy clouds with gentle breeze. According to the forecast, the skies will remain cloudy throughout with a 20% chance of rain. The temperature will remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, George Van Heerden, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Matthew Breetzke (Wk), Rudi Second (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay

Batter

Jordan Hermann

Batter

Patrick Kruger

Batter

Sinethemba Qeshile

Batter

Beyers Swanepoel

All-rounder

Liam Alder

Bowler

JP King

All-rounder

Matthew Breetzke (Wk)

Wicket-keeper

Nealan van Heerden

Bowler

Sean Whitehead

Bowler

Andile Mokgakane

Batter

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors finished in the top half of the points table last season. They batted and bowled very well in the competition. The team will be thrilled to enter the competition again.

Dolphins Player List

Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Theesan Naicker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Gilson, Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Slade van Staden (Wk), Tshepang Dithole (Wk), Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Odirile Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole

Wicket-keeper

Khaya Zondo

Batter

David Miller

Batter

Sarel Erwee

Batter

Andile Simelane

All-rounder

Bryce Parsons

All-rounder

Okuhle Cele

All-rounder

Daryn Dupavillon

Bowler

Ethan Bosch

Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen

Bowler

Keshav Maharaj

All-rounder

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have won the title twice. The team boasts a very strong squad and had a fantastic season last year. The team finished second in the points table last year.

Warriors vs Dolphins Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Dolphins lead the tally by 4-1.

Warriors Won: 1

Dolphins Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Odds

The sides last collided in the semifinals of the previous season. Dolphins won the toss and elected to field first in the game. Batting first in the game, Warriors scored 161 for 4 wickets in the game. Andile Mokgakane scored 77 runs whereas Matthew Breetzke smashed 38 runs in the game. Dolphins were impressive with their combined effort in the bowling department. Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, JJ Smuts and Eathan Bosch picked a wicket each. It was a good total for the team.

Dolphins were confident with their batting order. Khaya Zondo struck 49 runs white JJ Smuts scored 34 runs in the game. Jason Smith finished the innings with an unbeaten 30 runs in the game. The team managed to surpass the target and scored 166/5, winning it by 5 wickets. It was a valiant effort from Warriors in the bowling order. Siya Simetu picked 2 wickets while Beyers Swanepoel and Patrick Kruger picked a wicket each. Both the teams have a strong squad and will clash in their first game of the season.

Warriors vs Dolphins

T20

St George's Park, null

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Warriors

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2.1
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Dolphins

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1.7
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1.722
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Warriors vs Dolphins Top Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be the top batter for Warriors

Matthew Breetzke is a terrific batter. He was the top scorer of the team and scored 467 runs in 15 games at an average of 35.92. He struck impressive knocks in the previous season. He scored 38 runs in his last meeting with the Dolphins. He will walk in as the best batting option from the side.

Marques Ackerman to be the top batter for Dolphins

Marques Ackerman was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He scored 251 runs in 10 games at an average of 41.83. He will come in as the best batting pick from Dolphins in the next game.

Warriors vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Okuhle Cele to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Okuhle Cele was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 17 wickets in 14 matches last season. He maintained an economy rate of 8.14 in the competition. He will pick many wickets in the next game.

Beyers Swanepoel to be the top bowler for Warriors

Beyers Swanepoel is an excellent bowler from Warriors. He picked 21 wickets in 12 games of the last season. He picked a wicket in the last clash against Dolphins. He will go in as the best bowler from Warriors.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Dolphins

Dolphins have always dominated over the Warriors in the past meetings between the teams. Dolphins have won four out of the five last clashes against the Warriors. The sides clashed thrice last season where Dolphins won two games while Warriors won a single fixture. The sides last clashed in the semifinals of the previous season where Dolphins won the fixture by 5 wickets.
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