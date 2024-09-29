Warriors vs Dolphins Match Prediction
WARR
40%
Chance of Winning
DOL
60%
T20
St George's Park
Facts:
- In the last five meetings between Dolphins and Warriors, the former leads the tally by 4-1.
- Dolphins won the last meeting against the Warriors by 5 wickets.
Warriors vs Dolphins Chance of Winning
The CSA T20 Challenge features 8 teams: Warriors, Dolphins, Dolphins, Dolphins, Warriors, Warriors, DP World Warriors, and AET Tuskers. Over 30 days, 32 matches will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the Playoffs.
Warriors had a good campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 3rd place of the points table last season with nine wins and five losses. Warriors were knocked out of the competition in the second semi-finals. The Warriors have a good squad and will be confident against the Dolphins in their first game of the season.
Dolphins also had a fantastic season in the previous season of the competition. Dolphins finished in second place with nine wins and four losses in their campaign. The team was strong throughout the competition and contested in the finals against the Lions. The team lost the fixture and finished as the runners-up in the competition. Dolphins will be thrilled to enter the brand new season of the tournament.
Warriors' chance of winning: 40%
Dolphins' chance of winning: 60%
Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Tips
Warriors to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Warriors had a great start in the previous season of the competition. However, their second half did not go in their favour. The opening pair looked steady and revolved around Tony de Zorzi and Edward Moore. Tony de Zorzi and Moore averaged at 16.90 & 25.63 respectively in the previous season. The pair scored 45, 31 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games of the competition. They scored 31 runs before their first wicket in the last meeting against Dolphins. That said, they will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in their first game of the season.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Warriors’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Dolphins’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Warriors vs Dolphins Toss Prediction
St. George's Park in Gqeberha is known for facilitating decent scores. With an average first innings score of between 165 to 180, the pitch offers batters ample opportunities for attacking shots. The track is also expected to provide support for bowlers, creating a balanced playing field. Teams batting first have had the edge over those chasing, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for the game is going to be rainy clouds with gentle breeze. According to the forecast, the skies will remain cloudy throughout with a 20% chance of rain. The temperature will remain around 18 degrees Celsius.
Warriors Players List
Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, George Van Heerden, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Matthew Breetzke (Wk), Rudi Second (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder, Nealan van Heerden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jiveshan Pillay
|
Batter
|
Jordan Hermann
|
Batter
|
Patrick Kruger
|
Batter
|
Sinethemba Qeshile
|
Batter
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Alder
|
Bowler
|
JP King
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Breetzke (Wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nealan van Heerden
|
Bowler
|
Sean Whitehead
|
Bowler
|
Andile Mokgakane
|
Batter
Warriors Recent Form
The Warriors finished in the top half of the points table last season. They batted and bowled very well in the competition. The team will be thrilled to enter the competition again.
Dolphins Player List
Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Theesan Naicker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Gilson, Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Slade van Staden (Wk), Tshepang Dithole (Wk), Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Odirile Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tshepang Dithole
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Sarel Erwee
|
Batter
|
Andile Simelane
|
All-rounder
|
Bryce Parsons
|
All-rounder
|
Okuhle Cele
|
All-rounder
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Bowler
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins have won the title twice. The team boasts a very strong squad and had a fantastic season last year. The team finished second in the points table last year.
Warriors vs Dolphins Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Dolphins lead the tally by 4-1.
Warriors Won: 1
Dolphins Won: 4
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Odds
The sides last collided in the semifinals of the previous season. Dolphins won the toss and elected to field first in the game. Batting first in the game, Warriors scored 161 for 4 wickets in the game. Andile Mokgakane scored 77 runs whereas Matthew Breetzke smashed 38 runs in the game. Dolphins were impressive with their combined effort in the bowling department. Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, JJ Smuts and Eathan Bosch picked a wicket each. It was a good total for the team.
Dolphins were confident with their batting order. Khaya Zondo struck 49 runs white JJ Smuts scored 34 runs in the game. Jason Smith finished the innings with an unbeaten 30 runs in the game. The team managed to surpass the target and scored 166/5, winning it by 5 wickets. It was a valiant effort from Warriors in the bowling order. Siya Simetu picked 2 wickets while Beyers Swanepoel and Patrick Kruger picked a wicket each. Both the teams have a strong squad and will clash in their first game of the season.
Warriors vs Dolphins
T20
St George's Park, null
Warriors vs Dolphins Top Batters
Matthew Breetzke to be the top batter for Warriors
Matthew Breetzke is a terrific batter. He was the top scorer of the team and scored 467 runs in 15 games at an average of 35.92. He struck impressive knocks in the previous season. He scored 38 runs in his last meeting with the Dolphins. He will walk in as the best batting option from the side.
Marques Ackerman to be the top batter for Dolphins
Marques Ackerman was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He scored 251 runs in 10 games at an average of 41.83. He will come in as the best batting pick from Dolphins in the next game.
Warriors vs Dolphins Top Bowlers
Okuhle Cele to be the top bowler for Dolphins
Okuhle Cele was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 17 wickets in 14 matches last season. He maintained an economy rate of 8.14 in the competition. He will pick many wickets in the next game.
Beyers Swanepoel to be the top bowler for Warriors
Beyers Swanepoel is an excellent bowler from Warriors. He picked 21 wickets in 12 games of the last season. He picked a wicket in the last clash against Dolphins. He will go in as the best bowler from Warriors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dolphins
Batery