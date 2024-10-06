Warriors vs Knights Match Prediction WARR 59 % Chance of Winning KNG 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warriors take on Knights in the ninth game of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 06 at 05:30 PM IST.

Warriors vs Knights Chance of Winning

Knights won their promotion last season but have failed to make an impact thus far. In the opening game they went toe to toe against North West but eventually lost the game by three runs. The last game was impacted by rain against Boland but they lost the match in super over. Knights are currently seventh on the table.

On the other side Warriors had a brilliant campaign last season as they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs last term. So far this season Warriors have one win in two matches thus far and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%

Knights’ chances of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warriors vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Patrick Botha has had a solid start to the season for Knights thus far and is one the very few players who has made the impact. In the two games so far, Botha has scored 21 and 37 and has been one of the most consistent players thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

JP King struggled for consistency last season as he scored 116 runs in 11 matches with an average of 23.20 which showcases his struggle. This year he has made an impact especially in the opening game where he scored 41 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Knights Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: Warriors 1.74 Bet on Batery Warriors Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Batery

Warriors vs Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Warriors News & Player List

Warriors Player List

Matthew Breetzke (c), Andile Mokgakane, JP King, Jean du Plessis (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Christopher King, Siya Simetu, Siya Plaatjie, Jordan Hermann, Renaldo Meyer, Diego Rosier, Duanne Olivier, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Jiveshan Pillay, Nealan van Heerden, Liam Alder, Jason Raubenheimer, Ethan Frosler, Matthew De Villiers

Predicted Playing XI

Andile Mokgakane Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter JP King All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Senuran Muthusamy Batter Patrick Kruger All-rounder Christopher King All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors won the opening game against Dolphins and lost their way in the next game and were beaten by Lions by 62 runs.

Knights News & Player List

Knights Player List

Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Garnett Tarr Batter Clayton Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Dane Piedt Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights have struggled to make a mark this season as they have lost back to back games and are currently seventh on the table.

Warriors vs Knights Head to Head

Warriors hold a slight edge in this fixture against Knights 16-14. The last time both sides went head to head was back in 2022, the game was suspended due to rain.

Head to Head

Warriors: 16

Knights: 14

Warriors vs Knights Betting Odds

Knights to have a better opening partnership than Warriors

Knights and Warriors go head to head in what seems like a straightforward game for the Warriors. Knights got the promotion this season but have found things hard thus far. Both games so far were close and cagey matches but Knights eventually lost both games and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Warriors have one win in the two games and would be hoping to replicate their form of last season where they made the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far Warriors have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Knights would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Knights T20 St George's Park, null Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Knights Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.3 Bet Now!

Warriors vs Knights Top Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ top batter

Even though Matthew Breetzke did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he had a phenomenal campaign last season and was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dian Forrester to be Knights’ top batter

Dian Forrester has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start to the campaign for the Knights. In the two games thus far, Forrester has scored 46 and 42* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Knights Top Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ top bowler

Beyers Swanepoel has had a slow start to the campaign but we expect him to bounce back. Swanepoel was brilliant last season as he bagged 21 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dian Forrester to be Knights’ top bowler

Dian Forrester has had a brilliant campaign so far and has been their star performer with the bat and the ball. In the two games thus far, Forrester has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.