Warriors vs Knights Match Prediction
WARR
59%
Chance of Winning
KNG
41%
T20
St George's Park
Facts:
- With 467 runs, Matthew Breetzke was the leading run scorer for Warriors last season.
- With 88 runs, Dian Forrester is the leading run scorer for Knights in this campaign.
Warriors vs Knights Chance of Winning
Knights won their promotion last season but have failed to make an impact thus far. In the opening game they went toe to toe against North West but eventually lost the game by three runs. The last game was impacted by rain against Boland but they lost the match in super over. Knights are currently seventh on the table.
On the other side Warriors had a brilliant campaign last season as they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs last term. So far this season Warriors have one win in two matches thus far and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%
- Knights’ chances of winning - 41%
Warriors vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Patrick Botha has had a solid start to the season for Knights thus far and is one the very few players who has made the impact. In the two games so far, Botha has scored 21 and 37 and has been one of the most consistent players thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
JP King struggled for consistency last season as he scored 116 runs in 11 matches with an average of 23.20 which showcases his struggle. This year he has made an impact especially in the opening game where he scored 41 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Knights Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Best Opening Partnership: Warriors
Warriors Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Warriors vs Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Warriors News & Player List
Warriors Player List
Matthew Breetzke (c), Andile Mokgakane, JP King, Jean du Plessis (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Christopher King, Siya Simetu, Siya Plaatjie, Jordan Hermann, Renaldo Meyer, Diego Rosier, Duanne Olivier, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Jiveshan Pillay, Nealan van Heerden, Liam Alder, Jason Raubenheimer, Ethan Frosler, Matthew De Villiers
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andile Mokgakane
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
JP King
|
All-rounder
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Jean du Plessis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
Batter
|
Patrick Kruger
|
All-rounder
|
Christopher King
|
All-rounder
|
Sinethemba Qeshile
|
Bowler
|
Siya Simetu
|
Bowler
|
Siya Plaatjie
|
Bowler
Warriors Team Form
Warriors won the opening game against Dolphins and lost their way in the next game and were beaten by Lions by 62 runs.
Knights News & Player List
Knights Player List
Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jacques Snyman
|
Batter
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batter
|
Patrick Botha
|
Batter
|
Dian Forrester
|
All-rounder
|
Gihahn Cloete
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Garnett Tarr
|
Batter
|
Clayton Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Piedt
|
Bowler
|
Malusi Siboto
|
Bowler
|
Johannes van Dyk
|
Bowler
Knights Team Form
Knights have struggled to make a mark this season as they have lost back to back games and are currently seventh on the table.
Warriors vs Knights Head to Head
Warriors hold a slight edge in this fixture against Knights 16-14. The last time both sides went head to head was back in 2022, the game was suspended due to rain.
Head to Head
Warriors: 16
Knights: 14
Warriors vs Knights Betting Odds
Knights to have a better opening partnership than Warriors
Knights and Warriors go head to head in what seems like a straightforward game for the Warriors. Knights got the promotion this season but have found things hard thus far. Both games so far were close and cagey matches but Knights eventually lost both games and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Warriors have one win in the two games and would be hoping to replicate their form of last season where they made the playoffs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far Warriors have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Knights would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Warriors vs Knights
T20
St George's Park, null
Warriors vs Knights Top Batters
Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ top batter
Even though Matthew Breetzke did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he had a phenomenal campaign last season and was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dian Forrester to be Knights’ top batter
Dian Forrester has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start to the campaign for the Knights. In the two games thus far, Forrester has scored 46 and 42* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Warriors vs Knights Top Bowlers
Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ top bowler
Beyers Swanepoel has had a slow start to the campaign but we expect him to bounce back. Swanepoel was brilliant last season as he bagged 21 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dian Forrester to be Knights’ top bowler
Dian Forrester has had a brilliant campaign so far and has been their star performer with the bat and the ball. In the two games thus far, Forrester has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warriors
- Warriors to win @ 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Knights to win @ 2.14 (PariMatch)
Parimatch