Warriors vs Lions Match Prediction WARR 52 % Chance of Winning LIO 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the clash of table toppers, Warriors and Lions will take on each other in the 48th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on April 17, 2024 (Wednesday), at 9:30 PM IST. While the Warriors are sitting at the top of the table, with nine wins from 11 games, the Lions have eight wins to their name, placing them at the second spot on the table.

Warriors vs Lions Chance of Winning

Powered by the likes of Matthew Breetzke and Jiveshan Pillay, the Warriors have done well to put up one great performance after another and have thus far, secured nine wins. In every game, they have taken a step forward and managed to outperform the rest of the sides along the way. With that kind of approach, you can be sure that the Warriors will go on to do incredible things.

However, things will not be easy against the Lions. The Lions have eight wins already and have secured 35 points along the way. Such is the dynamics of the league that a win here for the Lions can upset the applecart and help propel them to the top of the table. So don’t worry and be sure that we have got a very interesting game in our hands.

WAR’s chance of winning is 52%

LIO’s chance of winning is 48%

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Warriors vs Lions Betting Tips

Matthew Bretzkee and Jordan Hermann seem to be in terrific touch at the moment, ensuring the Warriors are well-placed to take the challenge head-on. If you’re serious about making money, then place your bet on Andile Mokgakane as well - for he has been a revelation this season. Ryan Rickelton has continued his SA20 onslaught here as well - so don’t forget to leave a bet on him as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Sixes Over 11.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Warriors vs Lions Match Toss Prediction

There is no pattern to St Georges Park in Gqeberha. In 48 matches since January 2020 at the venue, the batting first teams and the batting second teams have won 24 games respectively. The average first innings score at the venue is 151/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 166/6.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for Tuesday in Gqeberha, with Accuweather suggesting a dry and humid day. The chance of precipitation lies around 12%, which is great from a game PoV.

Warriors Player List

Jiveshan Pillay, Matthew Breetzke (c), Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), JP King, Beyers Swanepoel, Liam Alder, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Simetu, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Patrick Kruger, Nealan van Heerden, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Andile Mogakane Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper JP King All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Liam Alder Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler Shimane Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Team Form

With nine wins from 11 games, the Warriors have a spectacular run of form to back them ahead of the next encounter. They have not only won convincingly but also have ensured that the overarching narrative of their dominance remained intact.

Lions Player List

Zubayr Hamza, Connor Esterhuizen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla, Nqaba Peter, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Tshepo Moreki, Junaid Dawood

Predicted Playing XI

Zubayr Hamza Batter Connor Esterhuizen Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Temba Bavuma Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler Nqaba Peter Bowler

Lions Team Form

Having won four of their last five encounters, the Lions are entering the Warriors contest with renewed zeal. They know how to win, which is understandable from the fact that they are sitting at the second position on the points table, having won eight of their 11 games this season.

Warriors vs Lions Head-To-Head

Warriors and Lions have faced each other 32 times in T20s, among which the former have won 18 and the latter have secured 14 wins. In the last six games, the Lions, however, have done well - having won four of their last six games.

Warriors vs Lions Betting Odds

Warriors to score above 45.5 runs in the powerplay @1.88 (Parimatch)

Warriors are at the top of the table in the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge by virtue of their powerplay batting and how fluently they have taken them on. In the ongoing edition, they have a powerplay run rate of 8.45 - the second best in the tournament after North West. So be sure that they’re going to do an encore of it and leave us in good spirits.

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Warriors vs Lions Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Breetzke had a very good SA20 and was one of the best players for Durban’s Super Giants. Continuing that thread, Breetzke has scored 361 runs at an average of 40.11 at a strike rate of 133.21. He already has three half-centuries in the ongoing tournament. Breetzke has scored 1903 at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 132.24.

Ryan Rickelton to be Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ryan Rickelton has had a crazy season so far, accumulating 326 runs for the Lions at an average of 46.57. His strike rate of 146.18 is extremely effective for his side. Rickelton, who had a crazy SA20 season, has 2108 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 28.87.

Warriors vs Lions Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Beyers Swanepoel is the highest wicket-taker for Warriors this season, having taken 19 wickets at an average of 14.57. Swanepoel has 29 wickets in his T20 career, having an average of 22.51, ensuring his career is moving in the right direction. Trust him to do well in the next game.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Bjorn Fortuin may not have gone on to have a handy career for South Africa with the ball, but that doesn’t take away the fact that he is a mighty performer with the ball otherwise in domestic cricket. He has 145 T20 wickets at an average of 20.32. So be sure that the highest wicket-taker for Lions in the ongoing season will end up on the right side of the argument.