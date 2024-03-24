WARR (Warriors) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction WARR 72 % Chance of Winning NOW 28 % Bet Now! Warriors and North West will meet in the 24th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at St. George’s Park, Gqerberha on March 24, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Warriors vs North West Chances of Winning

The Warriors are having a dream campaign in the competition. They established dominance in the competition with their fifth win of the competition. They are coming from a win against Western Province. With five wins, they are placed at the apex position of the table standings. They have 23 points and a net run rate of 1.468. Warriors have a spectacular team and have become the favourites for the title this year.

North West had a horrible campaign last season. They started this season with three losses in the tournament. They somehow got hold of their campaign and registered their second win in the competition. They are coming from a win against Boland and will be excited to leap higher in the standings. Currently, with two wins and three losses, they are placed 5th in the standings with 11 points. They have a net run rate of 0.642. North West will be looking to continue their form coming into this next fixture.

North West chance of winning - 28%

Warriors chance of winning - 72%

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Warriors vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

North West are coming from a win against Boland in the last game. North West has a strong batting order. Meeka-eel Prince and Wihan Lubbe opened for the team in the first two games. Rubin Hermann replaced Lubbe in the opening line-up and amped up the opening partnership. The team has posted the scores of 41, 12, 43, 141 & 49 runs before their first dismissal. Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann average at 19.33 & 63.4 respectively in the competition currently. In the last game against Boland, Herman smashed an unbeaten 96 whereas Prince scored 13 runs in the game. Looking at their forms, North West will be looking to score high in the next game before their first dismissal.

Warriors vs North West Toss Prediction

St George's Park, Gqeberha is an amazing cricket ground for both bowlers and batters especially for batters. However, the toss winning captain must choose 2nd batting due to his past pitch record. On the other hand, spin bowlers have really good opportunities, especially in the middle of the game which makes it difficult for batters and can take some wickets for the team.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 27 degree Celsius.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder JP King Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Anrich Nortje Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors are coming off five consecutive wins. They have been very good with their bat but even more impressive with their bowling unit. Warriors are playing brilliant cricket and are targeting their sixth successive win in this year’s campaign.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka-eel Prince Wicket Keeper Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Senuram Muthusamy (c) All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West won their last game. Their bowlers were pretty impressive at restricting Boland at a low total. They have a strong line-up and will be looking to make an impact in the next game too.

Warriors vs North West Head-to-Head

In the only clashes, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Head-to-Head Records

Warriors - 1

North West - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Warriors vs North West Betting Odds

The Warriors registered their fifth win of the competition. Their last exploit came against Western Province. Warriors’ bowlers were spectacular to restrict WP at 149 runs, picking 7 wickets in the game. Siya Simetu and Patrick Kruger picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing was not much of a task for the Warriors. Matthew Breetze scored an unbeaten 53 whereas Andile Mokgakane smashed 48 runs in the game. That said, Warriors will fancy their chances at winning the next contest.

North West went against Boland in the last game. Boland secured 146 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in the game. North West performed well in their bowling department. Migael Pretorius was the best bowler in the bunch and managed to pick 4 wickets in the game. North West were very efficient in the batting order as well. They chased down the target with 7 wickets in hand. Rubin Hermann was the best batter in the team with an unbeaten 96 runs in the game. North West has made significant improvements in the team but the real test of the team lies ahead in the next game against the Warriors.

Warriors vs North West Best Batters

Rubin Hermann to be North West’s Best Batter

Rubin Hermann is a terrific batter. He is single-handedly carrying the batting order in the team. He has scored 317 runs in 6 innings at an average of 63.4. He scored an unbeaten 96 runs in the last game.

Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jiveshan Pillay is a terrific batter. He scored 177 runs in 5 games at an average of 35.4. He scored 11 runs in the last game. He is in good form and will be looking to return in the next game.

Warriors vs North West Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius is a very valuable bowler in the team. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 6.43 in the tournament. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be the best bowling pick from North West.

Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Siya Simetu has picked 11 wickets in 5 innings of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He has an economy rate of 4.84 in the competition and will be expected to perform well in the next game.