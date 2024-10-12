WARR (Warriors) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction WARR 45 % Chance of Winning NOW 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warriors and North West will clash in the 4th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha on October 12. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this fixture.

Warriors vs North West Chance of Winning

The Warriors had a good start in the competition. However, the two losses after that came as a shock to the team. The Warriors returned in the 4th game with a win. The team is placed at the 4th place with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.626. They won their last game against Western Province and will face North West in their next outing.

North West had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 6th place of the points table with more losses than wins. However, the team has turned the tables. They have won four games on the trot and sit at the top of the table with four wins. The Team has 17 points and a net run rate of 0.713. The team will be confident in the next game against the Warriors.

Warriors' chance of winning: 45%

North West' chance of winning: 55%

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Warriors vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

North West had a poor season last year. They finished in the bottom half of the points table. The team featured Meeka-eel Prince and Rubin Hermann in their opening order in the first game. However, the pair did not fit the position. Janneman Malan and Meek-eel Prince took charge of opening for the team. The team scored 0, 0, 72 and 30 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. The pair has found its rhythm and will be hoping to post a high score before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Warriors 1.98 Bet on Batery Warriors’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery North West’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Warriors vs North West Toss Prediction

St. George's Park in Gqeberha is known for facilitating decent scores. With an average first innings score of between 165 to 180, the pitch offers batters ample opportunities for attacking shots. The track is also expected to provide support for bowlers, creating a balanced playing field. Teams batting first have had the edge over those chasing, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On October 12, 2024, in Gqeberha, South Africa, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with mild temperatures. The day will see highs around 23°C (74°F) and lows of about 12°C (54°F), with light winds and a minimal chance of rain.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, George Van Heerden, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Matthew Breetzke (Wk), Rudi Second (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Patrick Kruger Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Siya Simetu Bowler JP King All-rounder Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Christopher King Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors finished in the top half of the points table last season. They have won two games and lost as many matches. They did well in the last game and shall look to do well in the next one too.

North West Player List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Tahir Isaacs (Wk), Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Tumelo Mokoena

Predicted Playing XI

Ruan de Swardt Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Meek eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe © Batter Janneman Malan Batter Miguel Pretorius Bowler Caleb Saleka Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Bamanye Xenxe All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Team Form

North West is having a terrific campaign. They won all their games so far and look confident in the competition.

Warriors vs North West Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Warriors Won: 2

North West Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Warriors vs North West Betting Odds

Warriors clashed against Western Province in the last game. Batting first in the game, Western Province scored 148/7. The team was excellent with the ball. Christopher King picked 3 wickets while Beyers Swanepoel and Alfred Mothoa picked 2 wickets in the game. It was a low score. Warriors scored 150/5 to win the game by 5 wickets. Chasing the target, the batters were not that impressive. Beyers Swanepoel knocked 83 off 39 balls in the game and was the best batter from the side.

North West clashed against Dolphins in their last outing. Batting first in the game, North West scored 136/7 in the game. It was not a huge score. Wihan Lubbe scored 49 runs and was the top scorer. North West relied on their bowling order to deliver the goods and they did. Dolphins were bundled out for 93 runs, losing the fixture by 43 runs. Bamanye Xenxe picked 4 wickets while Kerwin Mungroo took 3 wickets in the game. Migael Pretorius took 2 wickets in the match and earned the team the win.

Warriors vs North West T20 St George's Park, null Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.97 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.859 Bet Now!

Warriors vs North West Top Batters

Beyers Swanepoel to be the top batter for Warriors

Beyers Swanepoel scored 101 runs in the competition so far in 3 games. He averages 33.66 in the competition. He scored 83 off 39 balls in the last game. Swanepoel was fantastic with the bat and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Wihan Lubbe to be the top batter for North West

Wihan Lubbe was fantastic in the previous game of the competition. He scored 49 runs in the game. He has amassed 179 runs in 4 games at an average of 44.75. He will come in as the best batting pick from North West in the next game.

Warriors vs North West Top Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo to be the top bowler for North West

Kerwin Mungroo was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He is doing very well this season as well. He picked 7 wickets in 4 games. He took 3 wickets in the last game.

Christopher King to be the top bowler for Warriors

Christopher King is an excellent bowler from Warriors. He picked 7 wickets in 3 games of the last season. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. King will be looking to bowl well in the last game.