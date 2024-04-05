Warriors vs Titans Match Prediction WARR 65 % Chance of Winning TIT 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.606 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 34th game, Titans and Warriors will meet in another game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the St George's Park, Gqeberha on April 5, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Warriors vs Titans Chances of Winning

The Warriors are yet to lose a game in the competition. They are having an unbeatable season after eight wins in the competition. Warriors are coming from a victory against Western Province by a huge margin. The batters and bowlers look confident and will take full advantage of their winning momentum. The team occupies the top place with 8 wins. They have 35 points and a net run rate of 1.295.

The Titans had a great start to their campaign with two wins. But that did not last long as they fell off their path to lose the next three games in the competition. They are coming from a draw in the last game. With two wins and three losses, Titans are placed at the 6th place in the points table. The team has 13 points and a net run rate of -0.114.

Warriors chance of winning - 65%

Titans chance of winning - 35%

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Warriors vs Titans Betting Tips

Warriors to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Warriors are coming from a win against Western Province in the last game. The batting order of the team has not disappointed and carried out impressive scores in the competition so far. Their openers have secured impressive scores for the 1st wicket in the competition. Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Breetzke are the openers of the team and average at 28.5 & 36.00 respectively in the competition. The pair secured the scores of 43, 69, 25, 2, 24, 41, 17 & 80 runs before their first dismissal. In their last game against Western Province, the pair secured 80 runs before Pillay lost his wicket at 31. Breetzke remained unbeaten at 62 and led the team through the victory line. In their last clash against the Titans, the Warriors scored 25 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. The openers look in good form and will be looking to score high in the next game before their 1st dismissal.

Warriors vs Titans Toss Prediction

The wickets at St George’s Park initially favour batters but provide assistance to spin or seam bowlers as the game progresses. Teams batting first have had the edge over those chasing, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius. However, the rain might interrupt the game.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Neil Brand Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans are having a bad campaign. After three losses, the team faced two draws and must aim for a win to turn around things in their favour. The team is expected to play well against the Warriors in the upcoming contest.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder JP King Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

It was a usual win for the Warriors in their last outing. They are having an unbeatable campaign and will continue their form in the next game too. They have been very good with their bat but even more impressive with their bowling unit.

Warriors vs Titans Head-to-Head

In the last five meetings between the sides, the Warriors lead the tally by 3-1.

Head-to-Head Records

Titans - 3

Warriors - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Warriors vs Titans Betting Odds

The Warriors went against Western Province in the last game. The Warriors were very well with the ball and restricted Western Province at 142/7 in 20 overs. Alfred Mothoa and Nealan van Heerden picked 2 wickets each. The batting unit was fantastic as well. They chased down the target in 16.3 overs, winning the game by 9 wickets. Matthew Breetzke scored an unbeaten 62 while Beyers Swanepoel remained not out at 47. The Warriors boast a very strong team and must continue to dominate in order to remain at the top.

The Titans went into their last fixture to secure a win but the weather had some other plan. They secured 139 for the loss of 4 wickets in the 18th over. However, the rain interrupted the game and the match had to be abandoned. Sibonelo Makhanya was the top scorer in the innings with 52 runs in the game. The team must now aim for a win against the Warriors who are on an unbeatable streak. Titans must strengthen their batting order and maintain consistency throughout their innings.

Warriors vs Titans T20 St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.394 Bet Now!

Warriors vs Titans Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke has finally caught a rhythm in the competition. He has scored 216 runs in 8 innings of the competition. He has an average of 36.00 in the competition. He scored an unbeaten 62 in the last game.

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy is a terrific batter. He has scored 237 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.85. He scored 33 runs in the last game. He is the team’s top scorer and will be expected to return and score high in the next game.

Warriors vs Titans Best Bowlers

Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Siya Simetu has picked 14 wickets in 8 innings of the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game. He has an economy rate of 5.32 in the competition and will be expected to perform well in the next game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi was a phenomenal find. He has picked 9 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 7.84 in the competition. He was successful in picking 2 wickets in the last game. He will go in as the best bowling pick from Titans.