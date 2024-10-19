Warriors vs Titans Match Prediction WARR 35 % Chance of Winning TIT 65 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.499 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warriors and Titans will clash in the 26th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The game will take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha on October 19. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Warriors vs Titans Chance of Winning

The Titans suffered a loss in the last game against the Knights. Their next game was abandoned against North West. With three losses and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 17 points and a net run rate of 2.037. The Titans will face a challenge against the Warriors in their next game.

Warriors suffered a huge loss against Boland in their last outing. The team is hung in fourth place and anything but a win here shall knock them out of the play-offs. With three wins and as many losses, Warriors will be looking to cement their place in the play-offs. The team has 12 points and a net run rate -0.324.

Warriors’s chance of winning: 35%

Titans' chance of winning: 65%

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Warriors vs Titans Betting Tips

Warriors to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

The Warriors are having an inconsistent campaign in the competition so far. Their batting order looks inconsistent. Jordan Hermann and JP King opened for the team in the competition and currently average at 27.00 & 30.25 respectively in the competition. The team posted 3, 87 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in their last three outings. The batters are inconsistent and shall lose an early wicket in the next game against the Titans.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Titans 1.78 Bet on Batery Titans’ score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Warriors’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Warriors vs Titans Toss Prediction

The toss prediction for matches at SuperSport Park, Centurion, can be influenced by factors such as pitch conditions and weather. Historically, the pitch at Centurion is known to offer good bounce and carry, which benefits fast bowlers early in the match. Therefore, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first, taking advantage of the fresh pitch conditions to restrict the opposition to a manageable total. However, if the pitch is dry or has already been used, teams may choose to bat first, as it can become slower as the game progresses, making run-scoring harder.

Weather Report

On October 15, 2024, the weather in Centurion is expected to feature thunderstorms, with a high probability of rain (81%). Temperatures will range from a maximum of 26°C to a low of 10°C, and wind speeds could reach around 25 km/h.

Titans Player List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Tahir Isaacs (Wk), Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Tumelo Mokoena

Predicted Playing XI

Ruan de Swardt Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Meek eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe © Batter Janneman Malan Batter Miguel Pretorius Bowler Caleb Saleka Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Bamanye Xenxe All-rounder Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans are in fantastic form this season. They are placed third in the standings. Despite batting well in the last game, they lost the game by 32 runs. The team will be up against a very strong side in the next match.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, George Van Heerden, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Matthew Breetzke (Wk), Rudi Second (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Patrick Kruger Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Siya Simetu Bowler JP King All-rounder Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Christopher King Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors are placed 4th in the standings. They shall win this game to retain their place and move on to the play-offs. The team looks ready to take on the Titans in the next game.

Warriors vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

Warriors lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against the Titans.

Warriors Won: 3

Titans Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Warriors vs Titans Betting Odds

The Titans went against the Knights in the last game. It was a well fought game. The Knights went in to bat first and scored 223/6 in the game. It was a weak bowling performance from the Titans. Gerald Coetzee was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was a huge task. Titans scored 191/6 in the game and suffered a defeat by 32 runs. Sibonelo Makhanya scored 34 runs while Donovan Ferreira scored 48 runs in the game. Titans have a strong batting order and will be looking to exploit their strengths in their next outing against Warriors.

The Warriors went against Boland in their last outing. Batting first, Boland scored 171/6 in the game. Liam Alder was the best bowler in the team with 2 picks in the game. The target was high and the Warriors could not reach the target. They bundled out for 160 runs, losing the fixture by 11 runs. Patrik Kruger posted 51 runs from the middle order. Jean du Plessis posted 34 runs. Warriors lost the game and will be looking for a return in the next outing.

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Warriors vs Titans Top Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for Titans

Donovan Ferreira entered the competition with a bang. He has scored a total of 218 runs in 5 games at an average of 72.66. He scored 48 runs in the last game. The batter bats in the middle order but will be a huge asset for the team in the batting unit.

JP King to be the top batter for Warriors

JP King has consistently scored runs for the team. He is the top scorer from the side with 121 runs in 4 games and averages at 30.25. He bundled out cheaply in the last game but is set to make a strong return in the next game against the Titans.

Warriors vs Titans Top Bowlers

Dayyan Galiem to be the top bowler for Titans

Dayyan Galiem is the best bowler from Titans. He has taken 8 wickets in the five outings of the competition. He took a single wicket in the last game. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Liam Alder to be the top bowler for Warriors

Liam Alder has made his appearance in the competition in the last game. He picked 2 wickets for the side and was the best bowler in the game. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.