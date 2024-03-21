WARR (Warriors) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction WARR 58 % Chance of Winning WEP 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warriors and Western Province will meet in the 19th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at St. George’s Park, Gqerberha on March 21, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Warriors vs Western Province Chances of Winning

The Warriors are having a dream campaign in the competition. They registered their fourth consecutive win in their campaign against Boland. With four wins, the team occupies the top place in the points table with 19 points. They have a net run rate of 1.568. It has been an excellent start to the campaign for Warriors but they will be in for a tough contest against Western Province in this match.

Western Province finished at the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. Western Province won the first three wins comfortably. Western Province tied against Lions in their last match but then lost the subsequent Super Over. However, they are yet to be beaten in ‘normal time’ in the competition and we can expect them to give Warriors a good competition. With three wins and a loss, Western Province is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 1.051.

Western Province chance of winning - 42%

Warriors chance of winning - 58%

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Warriors vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Western Province have won both their games in the tournament. They won mostly because of their bowling unit rather than their batting order. Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham are the openers for the team this season. However, Edward Moore entered the competition and took the opening position alongside Bedingham. However, that did not work in the first game as the pair only secured 2 runs for the 1st wicket. Bedingham averages at 19.5 whereas Moore got dismissed at 1 in the only game he has played. The team posted the scores of 14, 13, 2 & 2 runs respectively in the four games before one of them lost their first wicket. That said, Western Province’s opening order does not look good and are very likely to lose an early wicket.

Warriors vs Western Province Toss Prediction

St George's Park, Gqeberha is an amazing cricket ground for both bowlers and batters especially for batters. However, the toss winning captain must choose 2nd batting due to his past pitch record. On the other hand, spin bowlers have really good opportunities, especially in the middle of the game which makes it difficult for batters and can take some wickets for the team.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds and it will be very windy. The temperature will hover around 27 degree Celsius.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

David Bedingham Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy Batter Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler George Linde Batter Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province won three games in a row. They are coming from a close loss in the last game. They have a strong squad and will make it an interesting contest.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Anrich Nortje Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors are coming off four consecutive wins. They have been very good with their bat but even more impressive with their bowling unit. They will look to continue the winning momentum in the next game.

Warriors vs Western Province Head-to-Head

In the only clashes, Western Province leads the tally by 1-0 against Warriors.

Head-to-Head Records

Warriors - 0

Western Province - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds

The Warriors clashed against Boland in the last game. Warriors batted first in the game and secured 166 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Jiveshan Pillay scored 45 runs in the game. However, the main heroes of the match were the Warriors bowlers. Beyers Swanepoel picked 4 wickets whereas Patrick Kruger picked 3 wickets in the game. The team has a fierce bowling order and will go in confident in the next outing.

Western Province went against the Lions in the last game. They scored 127 runs in 20 overs. It was a low total for the team. The rain interrupted the game and had to be shortened to 7 overs with the target of 52 runs for the Lions. However, Western Province bowlers were efficient in restricting Lions at 51. However, in the Super over, Lions clutched the game in their favour. David Bedingham was the top scorer with 37 runs.

Warriors vs Western Province T20 St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.042 Bet Now!

Warriors vs Western Province Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Western Province’s Best Batter

David Bedingham scored 37 runs in the last game. He has amassed 78 runs in 4 games at an average of 19.5. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jiveshan Pillay is a terrific batter. He scored 166 runs in 4 games at an average of 41.5. He scored 45 runs in the last game. He is in good form and will be looking to smash hard in the next game.

Warriors vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 innings. He has an economy rate of 4.78 in the tournament. He picked 1 wicket in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Siya Simetu has picked 9 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game. He has an economy rate of 5.13 in the competition and will be expected to perform well in the next game.