WARR (Warriors) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction
WARR
58%
Chance of Winning
WEP
42%
T20
St George's Park Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Western Province leads the tally by 1-0 in their two clashes.
- Warriors are placed at the top of the table whereas Western Province are placed at the 3rd place.
Warriors vs Western Province Chances of Winning
The Warriors are having a dream campaign in the competition. They registered their fourth consecutive win in their campaign against Boland. With four wins, the team occupies the top place in the points table with 19 points. They have a net run rate of 1.568. It has been an excellent start to the campaign for Warriors but they will be in for a tough contest against Western Province in this match.
Western Province finished at the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. Western Province won the first three wins comfortably. Western Province tied against Lions in their last match but then lost the subsequent Super Over. However, they are yet to be beaten in ‘normal time’ in the competition and we can expect them to give Warriors a good competition. With three wins and a loss, Western Province is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 1.051.
Western Province chance of winning - 42%
Warriors chance of winning - 58%
Warriors vs Western Province Betting Tips
Western Province to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Western Province have won both their games in the tournament. They won mostly because of their bowling unit rather than their batting order. Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham are the openers for the team this season. However, Edward Moore entered the competition and took the opening position alongside Bedingham. However, that did not work in the first game as the pair only secured 2 runs for the 1st wicket. Bedingham averages at 19.5 whereas Moore got dismissed at 1 in the only game he has played. The team posted the scores of 14, 13, 2 & 2 runs respectively in the four games before one of them lost their first wicket. That said, Western Province’s opening order does not look good and are very likely to lose an early wicket.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Warriors
Most Sixes: Warriors
Best Opening Partnership: Warriors
Warriors vs Western Province Toss Prediction
St George's Park, Gqeberha is an amazing cricket ground for both bowlers and batters especially for batters. However, the toss winning captain must choose 2nd batting due to his past pitch record. On the other hand, spin bowlers have really good opportunities, especially in the middle of the game which makes it difficult for batters and can take some wickets for the team.
Weather Report
There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds and it will be very windy. The temperature will hover around 27 degree Celsius.
Western Province Player List
Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreyne (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Abdullah Bayoumy
|
Batter
|
Mihlali Mpongwana
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
Batter
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province won three games in a row. They are coming from a close loss in the last game. They have a strong squad and will make it an interesting contest.
Warriors Players List
Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jiveshan Pillay
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke (c)
|
Batter
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Hermann
|
Batter
|
Sinethemba Qishele
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Patrick Kruger
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Mokgakane
|
Batter
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Renaldo Meyer
|
Bowler
|
Siya Simetu
|
Bowler
Warriors Recent Form
The Warriors are coming off four consecutive wins. They have been very good with their bat but even more impressive with their bowling unit. They will look to continue the winning momentum in the next game.
Warriors vs Western Province Head-to-Head
In the only clashes, Western Province leads the tally by 1-0 against Warriors.
Head-to-Head Records
Warriors - 0
Western Province - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds
The Warriors clashed against Boland in the last game. Warriors batted first in the game and secured 166 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Jiveshan Pillay scored 45 runs in the game. However, the main heroes of the match were the Warriors bowlers. Beyers Swanepoel picked 4 wickets whereas Patrick Kruger picked 3 wickets in the game. The team has a fierce bowling order and will go in confident in the next outing.
Western Province went against the Lions in the last game. They scored 127 runs in 20 overs. It was a low total for the team. The rain interrupted the game and had to be shortened to 7 overs with the target of 52 runs for the Lions. However, Western Province bowlers were efficient in restricting Lions at 51. However, in the Super over, Lions clutched the game in their favour. David Bedingham was the top scorer with 37 runs.
Warriors vs Western Province
T20
St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth
Warriors vs Western Province Best Batters
David Bedingham to be Western Province’s Best Batter
David Bedingham scored 37 runs in the last game. He has amassed 78 runs in 4 games at an average of 19.5. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
Jiveshan Pillay to be Warriors’ Best Batter
Jiveshan Pillay is a terrific batter. He scored 166 runs in 4 games at an average of 41.5. He scored 45 runs in the last game. He is in good form and will be looking to smash hard in the next game.
Warriors vs Western Province Best Bowlers
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler
Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 innings. He has an economy rate of 4.78 in the tournament. He picked 1 wicket in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s Best Bowler
Siya Simetu has picked 9 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game. He has an economy rate of 5.13 in the competition and will be expected to perform well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warriors
Western Province to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Warriors to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch