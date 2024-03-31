WARR (Warriors) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction WEP 39 % Chance of Winning WARR 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next showdown, Warriors and Western Province will meet in the 27th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on March 31, 2024. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Warriors vs Western Province Chances of Winning

The Warriors are yet to lose a game in the competition. They are having an unbeatable season after seven wins in the competition. The team defeated Lions in their last outing and occupy the top position in the points table. They have 31 points and a net run rate of 1.242. It has been an excellent campaign for Warriors so far and they will be in for another victory in the upcoming brawl.

Western Province finished at the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. However, the team made a huge leap in the current competition. They won their last outing against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. With four wins and two losses, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.780.

Western Province chance of winning - 39%

Warriors chance of winning - 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Tips

Warriors to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

The Warriors are having a fantastic batting season. The team has impressed on both fronts. Their openers have secured impressive scores for the 1st wicket in the competition. Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Breetzke are the openers of the team and average at 28.14 & 25.66 respectively in the competition. The pair secured the scores of 43, 69, 25, 2, 24, 41 & 17 runs before their first dismissal. The team scored 24 runs before their first dismissal in their last clash against Western Province. The team scored well in the opening partnership in the majority of their fixtures. Warriors posted a low total before their 1st wicket in the last game. Nevertheless, the openers look in good form and will be looking to score high in the next game before their 1st dismissal.

Warriors vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Boland Park in Paarl typically favours batters with its even bounce and pace although spinners can capitalise on the bouncy surface. A total of 180 and above should prove challenging. Consequently, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds and it will be very windy. The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius.

Warriors Players List

Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Predicted Playing XI

Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder JP King Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sinethemba Qishele Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Siya Simetu Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

It was a usual win for the Warriors in their last outing. They are having an unbeatable campaign and will continue their form in the next game too. They have been very good with their bat but even more impressive with their bowling unit.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Valentine Kitime Batter Juan James Bowler George Linde All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province is also coming from a win here. They won their last game by 48 runs against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They scored a 200-plus score in the game and displayed terrific batting form. The bowlers were also efficient in limiting the opponents before the target.

Warriors vs Western Province Head-to-Head

In the three games between the Warriors and Western Province, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Head-to-Head Records

Warriors - 1

Western Province - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds

The Warriors went on to win their 7th game in the competition. In their last exploit, they went against the Lions. Warriors batted first and scored 173/4 in 20 overs. Andile Mokgakane scored an unbeaten 73 whereas Jordan Hermann scored 40 runs in the game. The Warriors’ bowlers were also efficient in limiting the Lions at 171, picking 7 wickets in the process and winning the game by 2 runs. Beyers Swanepoel picked 2 wickets whereas Alred Mothoa picked 3 wickets in the game. The team has a fierce bowling order and will go in confident in the next outing.

Western Province went against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last game. They scored 208 runs in 20 overs of the game. It was a huge total. Thanks to Edward Moore’s innings of 101 off 58 balls in the game. Wayne Parnell chipped in 46 runs to the total. It was an overwhelming score for KwaZulu-Natal Inland who were stopped at 160/7 in the game. Western Province won the game by 48 runs. Kyle Simmonds and Juan James picked 2 wickets each. The next match against the Warriors will be a huge test for the team, especially for the batters. Nevertheless, the team will look confident after the win in their last game.

Warriors vs Western Province T20 Boland Park, Paarl Western Province Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.722 Bet Now!

Warriors vs Western Province Best Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore displayed a glance of his talent in the last game of the competition. He struck 101 off 58 balls in the last game to post a huge total for the team. He will be the batting favourite for the team for the next game.

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann will be the best batting pick from the Warriors. He scored 168 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.6. He scored 40 runs in the last game.

Warriors vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 10 wickets in 7 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.03 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s Best Bowler

Siya Simetu has picked 13 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game. He has an economy rate of 5.22 in the competition and will be expected to perform well in the next game.