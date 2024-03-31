WARR (Warriors) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction
WEP
39%
Chance of Winning
WARR
61%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- Warriors won the last game against Western Province by 8 wickets.
- Warriors are placed at the top of the table whereas Western Province are placed at the 2nd place.
Warriors vs Western Province Chances of Winning
The Warriors are yet to lose a game in the competition. They are having an unbeatable season after seven wins in the competition. The team defeated Lions in their last outing and occupy the top position in the points table. They have 31 points and a net run rate of 1.242. It has been an excellent campaign for Warriors so far and they will be in for another victory in the upcoming brawl.
Western Province finished at the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. However, the team made a huge leap in the current competition. They won their last outing against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. With four wins and two losses, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.780.
Western Province chance of winning - 39%
Warriors chance of winning - 61%
Warriors vs Western Province Betting Tips
Warriors to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
The Warriors are having a fantastic batting season. The team has impressed on both fronts. Their openers have secured impressive scores for the 1st wicket in the competition. Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Breetzke are the openers of the team and average at 28.14 & 25.66 respectively in the competition. The pair secured the scores of 43, 69, 25, 2, 24, 41 & 17 runs before their first dismissal. The team scored 24 runs before their first dismissal in their last clash against Western Province. The team scored well in the opening partnership in the majority of their fixtures. Warriors posted a low total before their 1st wicket in the last game. Nevertheless, the openers look in good form and will be looking to score high in the next game before their 1st dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Warriors
Most Sixes: Warriors
Best Opening Partnership: Warriors
Warriors vs Western Province Toss Prediction
Boland Park in Paarl typically favours batters with its even bounce and pace although spinners can capitalise on the bouncy surface. A total of 180 and above should prove challenging. Consequently, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for fielding first.
Weather Report
There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds and it will be very windy. The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius.
Warriors Players List
Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Andile Mogakane, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Marco Jansen, Siya Simetu, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jiveshan Pillay
|
Batter
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Matthew Breetzke (c)
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Batter
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Beyers Swanepoel
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All-rounder
|
JP King
|
Batter
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Jordan Hermann
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Batter
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Sinethemba Qishele
|
Wicket-keeper
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Patrick Kruger
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All-rounder
|
Andile Mokgakane
|
Batter
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Alfred Mothoa
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Bowler
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Nealan van Heerden
|
Bowler
|
Siya Simetu
|
Bowler
Warriors Recent Form
It was a usual win for the Warriors in their last outing. They are having an unbeatable campaign and will continue their form in the next game too. They have been very good with their bat but even more impressive with their bowling unit.
Western Province Player List
Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batter
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Tony de Zorzi
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Batter
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Kyle Verreyne (c)
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Wicket-keeper
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Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Valentine Kitime
|
Batter
|
Juan James
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province is also coming from a win here. They won their last game by 48 runs against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They scored a 200-plus score in the game and displayed terrific batting form. The bowlers were also efficient in limiting the opponents before the target.
Warriors vs Western Province Head-to-Head
In the three games between the Warriors and Western Province, the tally is tied at 1-1.
Head-to-Head Records
Warriors - 1
Western Province - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds
The Warriors went on to win their 7th game in the competition. In their last exploit, they went against the Lions. Warriors batted first and scored 173/4 in 20 overs. Andile Mokgakane scored an unbeaten 73 whereas Jordan Hermann scored 40 runs in the game. The Warriors’ bowlers were also efficient in limiting the Lions at 171, picking 7 wickets in the process and winning the game by 2 runs. Beyers Swanepoel picked 2 wickets whereas Alred Mothoa picked 3 wickets in the game. The team has a fierce bowling order and will go in confident in the next outing.
Western Province went against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last game. They scored 208 runs in 20 overs of the game. It was a huge total. Thanks to Edward Moore’s innings of 101 off 58 balls in the game. Wayne Parnell chipped in 46 runs to the total. It was an overwhelming score for KwaZulu-Natal Inland who were stopped at 160/7 in the game. Western Province won the game by 48 runs. Kyle Simmonds and Juan James picked 2 wickets each. The next match against the Warriors will be a huge test for the team, especially for the batters. Nevertheless, the team will look confident after the win in their last game.
Warriors vs Western Province
T20
Boland Park, Paarl
Warriors vs Western Province Best Batters
Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter
Edward Moore displayed a glance of his talent in the last game of the competition. He struck 101 off 58 balls in the last game to post a huge total for the team. He will be the batting favourite for the team for the next game.
Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter
Jordan Hermann will be the best batting pick from the Warriors. He scored 168 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.6. He scored 40 runs in the last game.
Warriors vs Western Province Best Bowlers
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler
Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 10 wickets in 7 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.03 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Siya Simetu to be Warriors’s Best Bowler
Siya Simetu has picked 13 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game. He has an economy rate of 5.22 in the competition and will be expected to perform well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warriors
Western Province to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
Warriors to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch