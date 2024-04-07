WEP (Western Province) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction WEP 61 % Chance of Winning ROC 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On April 7, 2024, Western Province and Boland will lock horns in the CSA T20. Their encounter is going to be held at Newlands, Cape Town, with the action kicking off at 5:30 P.M IST.

Western Province vs Boland Chances of Winning

Western Province suffered an uncharacteristic defeat in their previous encounter at the hands of the Lions. They were doomed from the start as they put the Lions to bat first and allowed the opposition to secure a formidable total of 213 runs. Western Province braced themselves for an uphill battle but nothing could have prepared them for the abysmal fate that awaited them; their entire batting order came crashing down one by one and the team found themselves dismissed for a meager score of 81 runs, leading them to lose by 132 runs.

Boland, a team that is usually in perpetual trouble, brought home their second victory of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. The former’s bowling attack was absolutely brutal on the opposition as they restricted KwaZulu-Natal Inland to a mere 94 runs. That said, Boland’s batting order nearly choked as they lost six early wickets. Ultimately, the asking rate was far too low and Boland managed to get by anyway by a margin of four wickets.

Western Province chance of winning - 61%

Boland chance of winning - 39%

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Western Province vs Boland Betting Tips

Boland to score under 18.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Boland’s opening partnerships have been absolutely dismal in the previous five matches given that the openers have scored less than ten runs in all of those encounters. Janneman Malan and Adrian du Toit have managed to set up meager totals of 1, 7, 0, 7 and 3 runs before the loss of their first wicket. In the upcoming match, the openers will be expected to score well below 18.5 runs and put an end to their opening stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Province Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Boland Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Western Province 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Western Province vs Boland Toss Prediction

Two out of the three matches hosted at Cape Town this season have swung in favor of the teams batting first. The pitch also appears to support big knocks and assist the batters since the totals in the three matches were 213, 188 and 115. Taking this into consideration, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first and make full use of the advantage it offers.

Weather Report

With a 60% chance of rain, the match is likely to be cut short. The temperature is anticipated to remain around 21 degrees Celsius.

Western Province Player List

Kyle Verreynne (c), David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell, Wesley Bedja.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell Batter Kyle Verreynne (C) Wicket-keeper Valentine Kitime Batter George Linde All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Juan James Bowler Onke Nyaku Batter Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province made a brilliant start to their campaign with three wins in a row and it all went wrong after the fact. Two of their matches ended in ties and they faced defeat in three of their fixtures. However, they remain the favorites to come out on top.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Adrian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Keegan Petersen, Maahir Joseph, Nathan Engelbrecht, Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Stiaan van Zyl, Hlomla Hanabe, Jason Oakes, Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Adrian du Toit All-rounder Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Aviwe Mgijima Batter Michael Copeland Batter Ferisco Adams Batter Christiaan Jonker Bowler Shaun von Berg Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland would need a miracle to overcome Western Province, given that they have only tasted victory twice so far in the season. They still have their work cut out for them in the next game.

Western Province vs Boland Head-to-Head

Out of the seven times that the sides have met, Western Province have won three times while Boland clinched victory the remaining four times.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 7

Western Province - 3

Boland - 4

Western Province vs Boland Betting Odds

Western Province to have a better opening partnership than Boland @ 1.76 (Parimatch)

Boland’s openers have showcased an inability to surpass single digit runs together. The last three matches have witnessed Janneman Malan and Adrian du Toit score 1, 7 and 0 runs before the fall of their first wicket. While they seem to be struggling on the opening front, Western Province’s opening duo have made the most of the first wicket by setting up totals of 5, 42 and 40 runs in the previous three encounters. Based on these performances, the opening wicket is safe in the hands of Jonathan Bird and Edward Moore who will secure a better opening partnership than Boland.

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Western Province vs Boland Best Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore, Western Province’s opener, has amassed 200 runs in the tournament so far in six innings, earning him the top spot in the team’s standings. His performance against Lions in the last encounter was quite dismal given that he was dismissed after having scored seven runs, however, he remains the top pick for the next match.

Ferisco Adams to be Boland’s Best Batter

Ferisco Adams has managed to notch up 196 runs in eight innings so far, including a half-century in the tournament. Against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the previous encounter, he scored 21 runs and achieved a strike rate of 110.52, making him the team’s second highest run scorer during the match. He will be anticipated to come out on top against Western Province.

Western Province vs Boland Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmondsto be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is the leading wicket-taker for Western Province currently with 11 wickets in nine innings. Although he was unable to pick up any wickets in their last game against Lions, he was rather economical since allowed 34 runs in four overs, translating to an economy rate of 8.50. He is the leading choice for the upcoming game.

Imran Manack to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Imran Manack currently stands tied as Boland’s second highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, given that he captured six wickets in eight innings. In their last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, he was the leading bowler with three wickets in four innings and an incredible economy rate of 4.25. He will be the top pick for the next match.