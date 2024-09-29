WEP (Western Province) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction
WEP
56%
Chance of Winning
ROC
44%
T20
Newlands
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last five meetings between Boland and Western Province.
- Western Province won the previous meeting against Boland in the previous season by 63 runs.
Western Province vs Boland Chance of Winning
The CSA T20 Challenge features 8 teams: Western Province, Dolphins, Boland, Boland, Warriors, Western Province, DP World Western Province, and AET Tuskers. Over 30 days, 32 matches will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the Playoffs.
Western Province had a good start in the previous season of the competition but their campaign fell apart by the end of it. They finished at the 5th place of the points table last season with five wins and seven losses. Western Province has a good squad and will be confident against Boland in their first game of the season.
Boland had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They had four wins and nine losses in fourteen games. After a disappointing season, Boland will be looking to do better this season.
Western Province' chance of winning: 56%
Boland' chance of winning: 44%
Western Province vs Boland Betting Tips
Western Province to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Western Province had a great start in the previous season of the competition. However, their second half did not go in their favour. The opening pair looked steady and revolved around Tony de Zorzi and Edward Moore. Tony de Zorzi and Moore averaged at 16.90 & 25.63 respectively in the previous season. The pair scored 45, 31 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games of the competition. They scored 31 runs before their first wicket in the last meeting against Boland. That said, they will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in their first game of the season.
Western Province vs Boland Toss Prediction
The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for the game is going to be rainy clouds with gentle breeze. According to the forecast, the skies will remain cloudy throughout with a 40% chance of rain. The temperature will remain around 13 degrees Celsius.
Boland Player List
Adrian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Keegan Petersen, Maahir Joseph, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Jonathan Bird
|
All-rounder
|
Mihlali Mpongwana
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
Bowler
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland had a poor campaign in the last season of the competition. They only won four games last season. The team will be ready for a fresh start this season.
Western Province Players List
David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (c & Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batter
|
Michael Copeland
|
Batter
|
Gavin Kaplan
|
Batter
|
Ferisco Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Aviwe Mgijima
|
All-rounder
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Keith Dudgeon
|
Bowler
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Lehan Botha
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province finished in the middle of the points table last season. They batted and bowled very well in the competition. They batted extremely well in the last clash against Boland. They will be confident against Boland in the next game.
Western Province vs Boland Head-to-Head Record
The tally between Western Province and Boland reads as 2-2 in the last five clashes between them.
Western Province Won: 2
Boland Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Western Province vs Boland Betting Odds
Western Province and Boland clashed twice last season. One game was abandoned whereas Western Province won the only game played between the sides that season. Western Province won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 173/4 in the game. Kyle Verreyne scored an unbeaten 77 runs off 42 balls. George Linde scored 34 runs. The bowling order of Boland was not up to the mark. Ferisco Adams, Siyabonga Mahima and Imran Manack picked a wicket each.
Chasing the target, Boland kept facing cheap dismissals. Ferisco Adams scored 34 runs while the second-highest scorer was Keegan Peterson with 11 runs in the game. The bowling of Western Province was well. Onke Nyaku and Beuran Hendricks picked 3 wickets each in the game. Kyle Simmonds also chipped in with 2 wickets in the game for Western Province. Western Province will be confident going into this fixture while Boland will enter as the underdogs.
Western Province vs Boland
T20
Newlands, null
Western Province vs Boland Top Batters
Kyle Verreyne to be the top batter for Western Province
Kyle Verreyne was the best batter from Western Province in the previous season of the competition. The batter scored 335 runs in 14 games of the competition at an average of 30.45. The batter scored 77* runs in his last meeting against Boland. He will walk in as the best batter from Western Province in the next game.
Clyde Fortuin to be the top batter for Boland
Clyde Fortuin is a wicket-keeper batter from the side. He scored 253 runs in 13 games last season at an average of 19.46. He will be expected to score well in his first game of the season.
Western Province vs Boland Top Bowlers
Siyabonga Mahima to be the top bowler for Boland
Siyabonga Mahima was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 11 wickets in 11 matches last season. He maintained an economy rate of 7.48 in the competition. He will pick many wickets in the next game.
Kyle Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province
Kyle Simmonds is an excellent bowler from Western Province. Simmonds picked 17 wickets in 13 games of the last season. He picked 2 wickets in the last clash against Boland. He will go in as the best bowler from Western Province.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Province
Batery