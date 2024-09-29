WEP (Western Province) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction WEP 56 % Chance of Winning ROC 44 % Place a bet Batery 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Province and Boland will clash in the 3rd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at Newlands, Cape Town on September 29. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Western Province vs Boland Chance of Winning

The CSA T20 Challenge features 8 teams: Western Province, Dolphins, Boland, Boland, Warriors, Western Province, DP World Western Province, and AET Tuskers. Over 30 days, 32 matches will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the Playoffs.

Western Province had a good start in the previous season of the competition but their campaign fell apart by the end of it. They finished at the 5th place of the points table last season with five wins and seven losses. Western Province has a good squad and will be confident against Boland in their first game of the season.

Boland had a dismal campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the points table with more losses than wins. They had four wins and nine losses in fourteen games. After a disappointing season, Boland will be looking to do better this season.

Western Province' chance of winning: 56%

Boland' chance of winning: 44%

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Western Province vs Boland Betting Tips

Western Province to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Western Province had a great start in the previous season of the competition. However, their second half did not go in their favour. The opening pair looked steady and revolved around Tony de Zorzi and Edward Moore. Tony de Zorzi and Moore averaged at 16.90 & 25.63 respectively in the previous season. The pair scored 45, 31 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games of the competition. They scored 31 runs before their first wicket in the last meeting against Boland. That said, they will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in their first game of the season.

Western Province vs Boland Toss Prediction

The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be rainy clouds with gentle breeze. According to the forecast, the skies will remain cloudy throughout with a 40% chance of rain. The temperature will remain around 13 degrees Celsius.

Boland Player List

Adrian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Keegan Petersen, Maahir Joseph, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper David Bedingham Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Edward Moore Batter George Linde All-rounder Jonathan Bird All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder Wayne Parnell Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland had a poor campaign in the last season of the competition. They only won four games last season. The team will be ready for a fresh start this season.

Western Province Players List

David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (c & Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Pieter Malan Batter Michael Copeland Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Nathan Jacobs All-rounder Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Keith Dudgeon Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Lehan Botha Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province finished in the middle of the points table last season. They batted and bowled very well in the competition. They batted extremely well in the last clash against Boland. They will be confident against Boland in the next game.

Western Province vs Boland Head-to-Head Record

The tally between Western Province and Boland reads as 2-2 in the last five clashes between them.

Western Province Won: 2

Boland Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Western Province vs Boland Betting Odds

Western Province and Boland clashed twice last season. One game was abandoned whereas Western Province won the only game played between the sides that season. Western Province won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 173/4 in the game. Kyle Verreyne scored an unbeaten 77 runs off 42 balls. George Linde scored 34 runs. The bowling order of Boland was not up to the mark. Ferisco Adams, Siyabonga Mahima and Imran Manack picked a wicket each.

Chasing the target, Boland kept facing cheap dismissals. Ferisco Adams scored 34 runs while the second-highest scorer was Keegan Peterson with 11 runs in the game. The bowling of Western Province was well. Onke Nyaku and Beuran Hendricks picked 3 wickets each in the game. Kyle Simmonds also chipped in with 2 wickets in the game for Western Province. Western Province will be confident going into this fixture while Boland will enter as the underdogs.

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Western Province vs Boland Top Batters

Kyle Verreyne to be the top batter for Western Province

Kyle Verreyne was the best batter from Western Province in the previous season of the competition. The batter scored 335 runs in 14 games of the competition at an average of 30.45. The batter scored 77* runs in his last meeting against Boland. He will walk in as the best batter from Western Province in the next game.

Clyde Fortuin to be the top batter for Boland

Clyde Fortuin is a wicket-keeper batter from the side. He scored 253 runs in 13 games last season at an average of 19.46. He will be expected to score well in his first game of the season.

Western Province vs Boland Top Bowlers

Siyabonga Mahima to be the top bowler for Boland

Siyabonga Mahima was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He picked 11 wickets in 11 matches last season. He maintained an economy rate of 7.48 in the competition. He will pick many wickets in the next game.

Kyle Simmonds to be the top bowler for Western Province

Kyle Simmonds is an excellent bowler from Western Province. Simmonds picked 17 wickets in 13 games of the last season. He picked 2 wickets in the last clash against Boland. He will go in as the best bowler from Western Province.