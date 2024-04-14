WEP (Western Province) vs DOL (Dolphins) Match Prediction
WEP
41%
Chance of Winning
DOL
59%
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground
Facts:
- In their last three clashes, Dolphins lead the tally by 2-1.
- Dolphins are placed at the 3rd place of the table whereas Western Province are placed at the 4th place.
Western Province vs Dolphins Chances of Winning
Dolphins have won two games in a row. They won their last game against the Titans in the competition. With that, they solidified their place at the third place with six wins and four losses. Dolphins have 27 points and a net run rate of 0.375. The team has a good momentum and will not bulge from the third place. This will be their second clash against Western Province in the competition.
Western Province are facing troubles in the competition and have not won games since their last four outings. They are coming from a loss against North West in the tournament. With four wins and five losses in the competition, they are placed at the 4th place in the competition. They have 23 points and a net run rate of -0.445. Western Province will try to get back with a win in the next game against the Dolphins.
Western Province chance of winning - 41%
Dolphins chance of winning - 59%
Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Tips
Dolphins to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Dolphins are having a great campaign but they could use some assistance in their opening order. They have been very inconsistent throughout the tournament. Bryce Parsons and Grant Roelofsen opened for the team before but Khaya Zondo replaced Parsons in the order recently. Roelofsen, Parsons and Zondo average at 18.00, 47.33 & 15.00 respectively in the competition. Dolphins scored 3, 1, 36, 6 & 36 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. In their last clash with Western Province, Dolphins could not score a run before they lost the wicket of Parsons in the game. That said, Dolphins are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Dolphins
Most Sixes: Dolphins
Best Opening Partnership: Western Province
Western Province vs Dolphins Toss Prediction
The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalize on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.
Weather Report
There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be clear and the temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius.
Dolphins Player List
Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prenelan Subrayen (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Marques Ackerman
|
Batter
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Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Simelane
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
JJ Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Okuhle Cele
|
Bowler
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Batter
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins won their last outing against Titans by 3 runs (DLS Method). Although the team performed poorly with the bat, the bowlers managed to keep the game in control and managed to pull a win.
Western Province Player List
Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batter
|
Onke Nyaku
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreyne (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Valentine Kitime
|
Batter
|
Juan James
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province is coming from a loss against North West. The team displayed a good bowling performance but the batters disappointed with scoring only 144 runs in the game. The team must improve upon their batting in order to have a winning chance in the next game.
Western Province vs Dolphins Head-to-Head
In their last three clashes, Dolphins lead the tally by 2-1 against Western Province.
Head-to-Head Records
Dolphins - 2
Western Province - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Odds
Western Province’s last game against North West was a nightmare for them. Batting first, North West scored 155/8. It was an attainable target in 20 overs. Kyle Simmons, Mthiwekhaya Nabe and George Linde picked 2 wickets each in the game. However, the batters were not prepared at all. Edward Moore smashed 47 runs while the other top order batters dismissed out very cheaply in the game. Western Province could only score 144 runs, losing the game by 11 runs.
Dolphins snatched a victory in their last game against the Titans. Batting first, Dolphins scored 127 runs. The team was disappointed but had to move forward to defending it. However, the bowlers flipped the game in their favour and restricted the Titans at 100 after the game was reduced to 16 overs. Dolphins won the game by 3 runs (DLS method). The team has to do better with the batting order and will be relying upon their bowling to look after the rest.
Western Province vs Dolphins
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Western Province vs Dolphins Best Batters
Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter
Edward Moore is the top scorer of the team with 250 runs in 8 innings. He averages at 31.25 in the competition. He scored 47 off 40 balls in the last game, highest from the team. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’s Best Batter
Marques Ackerman has made a significant improvement to the batting order as soon as he entered the team. He has played 6 innings and scored 198 runs at an average of 66.00. He scored 9 runs in the last game but is expected to bat well in the next game.
Western Province vs Dolphins Best Bowlers
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler
Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 13 wickets in 10 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.44 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.
Ottniel Baartman to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler
Ottniel Baartman is a talented bowler from the Dolphins. He has picked 12 wickets in 11 innings. He has an economy rate of 7.57 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will go in as the best bowling pick for Dolphins in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dolphins
Western Province to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Dolphins to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch