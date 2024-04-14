WEP (Western Province) vs DOL (Dolphins) Match Prediction WEP 41 % Chance of Winning DOL 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.638 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins and Western Province will meet again in the 42nd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town on April 14, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Western Province vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

Dolphins have won two games in a row. They won their last game against the Titans in the competition. With that, they solidified their place at the third place with six wins and four losses. Dolphins have 27 points and a net run rate of 0.375. The team has a good momentum and will not bulge from the third place. This will be their second clash against Western Province in the competition.

Western Province are facing troubles in the competition and have not won games since their last four outings. They are coming from a loss against North West in the tournament. With four wins and five losses in the competition, they are placed at the 4th place in the competition. They have 23 points and a net run rate of -0.445. Western Province will try to get back with a win in the next game against the Dolphins.

Western Province chance of winning - 41%

Dolphins chance of winning - 59%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dolphins are having a great campaign but they could use some assistance in their opening order. They have been very inconsistent throughout the tournament. Bryce Parsons and Grant Roelofsen opened for the team before but Khaya Zondo replaced Parsons in the order recently. Roelofsen, Parsons and Zondo average at 18.00, 47.33 & 15.00 respectively in the competition. Dolphins scored 3, 1, 36, 6 & 36 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. In their last clash with Western Province, Dolphins could not score a run before they lost the wicket of Parsons in the game. That said, Dolphins are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Western Province vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalize on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be clear and the temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Prenelan Subrayen (c) All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler JJ Smuts All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins won their last outing against Titans by 3 runs (DLS Method). Although the team performed poorly with the bat, the bowlers managed to keep the game in control and managed to pull a win.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Onke Nyaku Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Valentine Kitime Batter Juan James Bowler George Linde All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province is coming from a loss against North West. The team displayed a good bowling performance but the batters disappointed with scoring only 144 runs in the game. The team must improve upon their batting in order to have a winning chance in the next game.

Western Province vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

In their last three clashes, Dolphins lead the tally by 2-1 against Western Province.

Head-to-Head Records

Dolphins - 2

Western Province - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Western Province’s last game against North West was a nightmare for them. Batting first, North West scored 155/8. It was an attainable target in 20 overs. Kyle Simmons, Mthiwekhaya Nabe and George Linde picked 2 wickets each in the game. However, the batters were not prepared at all. Edward Moore smashed 47 runs while the other top order batters dismissed out very cheaply in the game. Western Province could only score 144 runs, losing the game by 11 runs.

Dolphins snatched a victory in their last game against the Titans. Batting first, Dolphins scored 127 runs. The team was disappointed but had to move forward to defending it. However, the bowlers flipped the game in their favour and restricted the Titans at 100 after the game was reduced to 16 overs. Dolphins won the game by 3 runs (DLS method). The team has to do better with the batting order and will be relying upon their bowling to look after the rest.

Western Province vs Dolphins T20 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Western Province Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.638 Bet Now!

Western Province vs Dolphins Best Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore is the top scorer of the team with 250 runs in 8 innings. He averages at 31.25 in the competition. He scored 47 off 40 balls in the last game, highest from the team. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Marques Ackerman has made a significant improvement to the batting order as soon as he entered the team. He has played 6 innings and scored 198 runs at an average of 66.00. He scored 9 runs in the last game but is expected to bat well in the next game.

Western Province vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 13 wickets in 10 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.44 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.

Ottniel Baartman to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

Ottniel Baartman is a talented bowler from the Dolphins. He has picked 12 wickets in 11 innings. He has an economy rate of 7.57 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will go in as the best bowling pick for Dolphins in the next game.