WEP (Western Province) vs KNG (Knights) Match Prediction WEP 57 % Chance of Winning KNG 43 % Place a bet Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.747 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Knights and Western Province will clash in the 25th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25. The first game will take place at Newlands, Cape Town on October 18. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Western Province vs Knights Chance of Winning

With only a single game left, the hopes for Western Province to qualify for the play-offs has almost ended. The team is coming from a win against the Lions. However, with two wins and three losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of 0.033. Western Province will meet the Knights in their last group game and hope to win the game by a huge margin to have a chance at qualifying.

Knights were set to make a comeback in their campaign after a series of inconsistent performances. The team lost their last game against the Dolphins. The team cannot qualify for the play-offs. They are placed at the 7th place with two wins and four losses in the competition. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -0.144. Knights will be playing against Western Province in their last group game and look to finish their campaign on a high note.

Knights' chance of winning: 43%

Western Province' chance of winning: 57%

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Western Province vs Knights Betting Tips

Western Province to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Batery)

Western Province had a poor start in the previous season of the competition. The team has delivered poor batting performances so far in four games. The team experiments a lot with their opening order. Currently Jonathan Bird and Daniel Smith open for the side in the competition. Bird and Smith average at 25.33 & 9.50 respectively in the current competition. The team posted scores of 5, 9, 5, 37 & 0 before their first dismissal in their last five outings in the tournament. Western Province failed to post a respectable score before their first dismissal in most of their games. That said, the team will be hoping to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Knights 1.75 Bet on Batery Knights’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Western Province’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Western Province vs Knights Toss Prediction

At Newlands, Cape Town, the pitch tends to offer support to fast bowlers, with a good amount of grass that encourages swing and bounce. Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions, particularly the early movement for seamers. In general, chasing has been slightly more successful at this venue, with teams batting second winning 55 times compared to 51 victories for teams batting first. The average first-innings score is around 149 in T20s.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Cape Town on October 18, 2024, is expected to be mild. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 14°C with no significant rain expected, making for generally pleasant conditions.

Knights Players List

Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Garnett Tarr Batter Clayton Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Dane Piedt Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights have no chance at qualifying for the play-offs. They have lost the majority of their games and will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.

Western Province Players List

David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (c & Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper Edward Moore Batter David Bedingham Batter Sello Valentine Kitime Batter Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

The competition is almost over for Western Province. The team has a very slim chance of making it to the playoffs. Western Province has a decent team and will be confident after their win against the Lions.

Western Province vs Knights Head-to-Head Record

The tally between the sides reads as 2-1 in four of the Knights in the last three meetings between them.

Knights Won: 2

Western Province Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Western Province vs Knights Betting Odds

Western Province clashed against the Lions in their last outing. The team finally managed to put the Lions on their backfoot in the game. Batting first in the game, Lions scored 145/7 in the game. Mthiwekhaya Nabe was the best bowler from Western Province and took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Western Province scored 146/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Edward Moore was fantastic with the bat and scored an unbeaten 87 runs to win the game for his side while the remaining batters’ form looked questionable.

The Knights met with the Dolphins in their last game. They were confident but things did not go in their favour. The Knights scored 155/9 in the game. Jacques Snyman scored 58 runs and was the top scorer from the side. Chasing the target, Knights scored 158/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Sithembile Langa picked 2 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side.

Western Province vs Knights T20 Newlands, null Western Province Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Knights Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.114 Bet Now!

Western Province vs Knights Top Batters

Edward Moore to be the top batter for Western Province

Edward Moore has a great tendency to score runs in difficult situations. He has a total of 234 runs in 5 innings and averages at 78.00. He scored an unbeaten 87 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best batting pick from Western Province.

Jacques Snyman to be the top batter for Western Province

Jacques Snyman is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 58 runs in the last game of the competition. He is the top scorer of the team and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Western Province vs Knights Top Bowlers

Mihlali Mpongwana to be the top bowler for Western Province

Mihlali Mpongwana is an excellent bowler from Western Province. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He was successful in picking a wicket in the last game. He shall walk in as the best bowling option from the side in the next game.

Malusi Siboto to be the top bowler for Knights

Malusi Siboto has 12 wickets in 6 matches. He has made an impact in this campaign as he has been pretty consistent in the competition.