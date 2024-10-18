WEP (Western Province) vs KNG (Knights) Match Prediction
WEP
57%
Chance of Winning
KNG
43%
T20
Newlands
Facts:
- The tally is led by the Knights by 2-1 in the last three meetings against Western Province.
- The Knights are placed 7th while Western Province rests at the 7th place of the standings.
Western Province vs Knights Chance of Winning
With only a single game left, the hopes for Western Province to qualify for the play-offs has almost ended. The team is coming from a win against the Lions. However, with two wins and three losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of 0.033. Western Province will meet the Knights in their last group game and hope to win the game by a huge margin to have a chance at qualifying.
Knights were set to make a comeback in their campaign after a series of inconsistent performances. The team lost their last game against the Dolphins. The team cannot qualify for the play-offs. They are placed at the 7th place with two wins and four losses in the competition. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -0.144. Knights will be playing against Western Province in their last group game and look to finish their campaign on a high note.
Knights' chance of winning: 43%
Western Province' chance of winning: 57%
Western Province vs Knights Betting Tips
Western Province to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Batery)
Western Province had a poor start in the previous season of the competition. The team has delivered poor batting performances so far in four games. The team experiments a lot with their opening order. Currently Jonathan Bird and Daniel Smith open for the side in the competition. Bird and Smith average at 25.33 & 9.50 respectively in the current competition. The team posted scores of 5, 9, 5, 37 & 0 before their first dismissal in their last five outings in the tournament. Western Province failed to post a respectable score before their first dismissal in most of their games. That said, the team will be hoping to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most fours: Knights
Knights’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Western Province’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Western Province vs Knights Toss Prediction
At Newlands, Cape Town, the pitch tends to offer support to fast bowlers, with a good amount of grass that encourages swing and bounce. Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions, particularly the early movement for seamers. In general, chasing has been slightly more successful at this venue, with teams batting second winning 55 times compared to 51 victories for teams batting first. The average first-innings score is around 149 in T20s.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Cape Town on October 18, 2024, is expected to be mild. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 14°C with no significant rain expected, making for generally pleasant conditions.
Knights Players List
Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Patrick Botha, Dian Forrester, Garnett Tarr, Clayton Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Aubrey Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Seth Flerdermaus, Sithembile Langa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jacques Snyman
|
Batter
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batter
|
Patrick Botha
|
Batter
|
Dian Forrester
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All-rounder
|
Gihahn Cloete
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Garnett Tarr
|
Batter
|
Clayton Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
All-rounder
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Dane Piedt
|
Bowler
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Malusi Siboto
|
Bowler
|
Johannes van Dyk
|
Bowler
Knights Team Form
Knights have no chance at qualifying for the play-offs. They have lost the majority of their games and will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.
Western Province Players List
David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (c & Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kenan Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Smith
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Sello Valentine Kitime
|
Batter
|
Mihlali Mpongwana
|
All-rounder
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Abdullah Bayoumy
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
|
Wesley Bedja
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
The competition is almost over for Western Province. The team has a very slim chance of making it to the playoffs. Western Province has a decent team and will be confident after their win against the Lions.
Western Province vs Knights Head-to-Head Record
The tally between the sides reads as 2-1 in four of the Knights in the last three meetings between them.
Knights Won: 2
Western Province Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Western Province vs Knights Betting Odds
Western Province clashed against the Lions in their last outing. The team finally managed to put the Lions on their backfoot in the game. Batting first in the game, Lions scored 145/7 in the game. Mthiwekhaya Nabe was the best bowler from Western Province and took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Western Province scored 146/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Edward Moore was fantastic with the bat and scored an unbeaten 87 runs to win the game for his side while the remaining batters’ form looked questionable.
The Knights met with the Dolphins in their last game. They were confident but things did not go in their favour. The Knights scored 155/9 in the game. Jacques Snyman scored 58 runs and was the top scorer from the side. Chasing the target, Knights scored 158/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Sithembile Langa picked 2 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side.
Western Province vs Knights
T20
Newlands, null
Western Province vs Knights Top Batters
Edward Moore to be the top batter for Western Province
Edward Moore has a great tendency to score runs in difficult situations. He has a total of 234 runs in 5 innings and averages at 78.00. He scored an unbeaten 87 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best batting pick from Western Province.
Jacques Snyman to be the top batter for Western Province
Jacques Snyman is a terrific batter from the side. He scored 58 runs in the last game of the competition. He is the top scorer of the team and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Western Province vs Knights Top Bowlers
Mihlali Mpongwana to be the top bowler for Western Province
Mihlali Mpongwana is an excellent bowler from Western Province. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He was successful in picking a wicket in the last game. He shall walk in as the best bowling option from the side in the next game.
Malusi Siboto to be the top bowler for Knights
Malusi Siboto has 12 wickets in 6 matches. He has made an impact in this campaign as he has been pretty consistent in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Province
Knights to win the match @ 2.20 (Batery)
Western Province to win the match @ 1.75(Batery)
Batery