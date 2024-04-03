WEP (Western Province) vs LIO (Lions) Match Prediction WEP 37 % Chance of Winning LIO 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.591 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Western Province will meet in the 30th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town on April 3, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Province vs Lions Chances of Winning

Western Province has proven to be a strong team this season. They are coming from a loss against the Warriors. The team has strong names in the batting order but has impressed more in the bowling department. They have four wins and three losses. With that, Western Province is placed at the 4th place of the points table with 21 points and a net run rate of 0.455. It has been a tough challenge for them going against the top two teams consecutively. However, a win might take them a place up in the standings.

After two continuous losses in their campaign, the Lions desperately needed a win to regain control and they managed to snatch it against Boland in their last CSA outing. The team is placed in the second position of the points table with five wins and three losses. They have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.770. They are required to win the game in order to prevent dropping positions in the standings.

Western Province chance of winning - 37%

Lions chance of winning - 63%

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Western Province vs Lions Betting Tips

Western Province to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Western Province have a lot of options in their top batting order. Tony de Zorzi is not in the best form but Edward Moore and David Bedingham took care of the opening partnership in the team’s campaign. Bedingham is taking rest but Jonathan Bird has taken in place and also looks in top-notch form. Moore and Bird average at 38.6 & 40.75 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 92, 40 & 42 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. They scored over the target on all those occasions and will be looking to continue the same in the next game. In the last clash against the Lions, Western Province scored 2 runs for the 1st wicket. However, the openers look in good form and rhythm. That said, you should go for this betting tip for a high bonus.

Western Province vs Lions Toss Prediction

The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be mostly sunny and the temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Onke Nyaku Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Valentine Kitime Batter Juan James Bowler George Linde All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province is coming from a loss against the Warriors. The team fought hard against the strong bowlers of the Warriors. But they need a better performance in order to win the next game.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions are coming from a win here against Boland. They were exceptionally good in the bowling order and will be hoping to carry the same momentum in the next game.

Western Province vs Lions Head-to-Head

In their only four clashes, Western Province and Lions have won two games each.

Head-to-Head Records

Lions - 2

Western Province - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Western Province vs Lions Betting Odds

Western Province clashed against the Warriors in the last game. It was a tough challenge for WP who managed to somehow score 142/7 in 20 overs. George Linde scored 30 runs, highest from the side. Warriors chased down the target and won the game by 9 wickets with 21 balls to spare. Kyle Simmonds got the only wicket from Western Province. Western Province will be looking to win the next game.

It has been a strong campaign for Lions overall. After two losses, they returned with a win against Boland in their last outing. Boland could only score 116/8 in 20 overs. Lions bowlers were fantastic in the game. Nqabayomzi Peter picked 3 wickets. Wiaan Mulder and Bjorn Fortuin picked 2 wickets each. Reeza Hendricks scored an unbeaten 53 whereas Evan Jones played an innings of 43 not out. Lions will go in strong in the next game and will be aiming for a win.

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Western Province vs Lions Best Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore has struck 193 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.6. He scored 23 runs in the last game. He is in good form and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Wiaan Mulder to be Lions’ Best Batter

Wiaan Mulder is a fantastic all-rounder in the team. He has consistently scored runs for the team. He has amassed 161 runs in 6 innings and averages at 32.2. He scored 43 runs in the last game he batted in and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Western Province vs Lions Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 11 wickets in 8 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.30 in the tournament. He picked 1 wicket in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 10 wickets in 8 games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to keep the batters at check in the next game.