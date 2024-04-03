WEP (Western Province) vs LIO (Lions) Match Prediction
WEP
37%
Chance of Winning
LIO
63%
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground
Facts:
- In their last four clashes, The tally is tied at 2-2.
- Lions are placed at the 2nd place of the table whereas Western Province are placed at the 3rd place.
Western Province vs Lions Chances of Winning
Western Province has proven to be a strong team this season. They are coming from a loss against the Warriors. The team has strong names in the batting order but has impressed more in the bowling department. They have four wins and three losses. With that, Western Province is placed at the 4th place of the points table with 21 points and a net run rate of 0.455. It has been a tough challenge for them going against the top two teams consecutively. However, a win might take them a place up in the standings.
After two continuous losses in their campaign, the Lions desperately needed a win to regain control and they managed to snatch it against Boland in their last CSA outing. The team is placed in the second position of the points table with five wins and three losses. They have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.770. They are required to win the game in order to prevent dropping positions in the standings.
Western Province chance of winning - 37%
Lions chance of winning - 63%
Western Province vs Lions Betting Tips
Western Province to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Western Province have a lot of options in their top batting order. Tony de Zorzi is not in the best form but Edward Moore and David Bedingham took care of the opening partnership in the team’s campaign. Bedingham is taking rest but Jonathan Bird has taken in place and also looks in top-notch form. Moore and Bird average at 38.6 & 40.75 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 92, 40 & 42 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. They scored over the target on all those occasions and will be looking to continue the same in the next game. In the last clash against the Lions, Western Province scored 2 runs for the 1st wicket. However, the openers look in good form and rhythm. That said, you should go for this betting tip for a high bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Western Province
Most Sixes: Lions
Best Opening Partnership: Lions
Western Province vs Lions Toss Prediction
The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.
Weather Report
There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be mostly sunny and the temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius.
Western Province Player List
Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batter
|
Onke Nyaku
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreyne (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Valentine Kitime
|
Batter
|
Juan James
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province is coming from a loss against the Warriors. The team fought hard against the strong bowlers of the Warriors. But they need a better performance in order to win the next game.
Lions Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Evan Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Nqabayomzi Peter
|
Bowler
|
Codi Yusuf
|
Bowler
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
Lions Team Form
The Lions are coming from a win here against Boland. They were exceptionally good in the bowling order and will be hoping to carry the same momentum in the next game.
Western Province vs Lions Head-to-Head
In their only four clashes, Western Province and Lions have won two games each.
Head-to-Head Records
Lions - 2
Western Province - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Western Province vs Lions Betting Odds
Western Province clashed against the Warriors in the last game. It was a tough challenge for WP who managed to somehow score 142/7 in 20 overs. George Linde scored 30 runs, highest from the side. Warriors chased down the target and won the game by 9 wickets with 21 balls to spare. Kyle Simmonds got the only wicket from Western Province. Western Province will be looking to win the next game.
It has been a strong campaign for Lions overall. After two losses, they returned with a win against Boland in their last outing. Boland could only score 116/8 in 20 overs. Lions bowlers were fantastic in the game. Nqabayomzi Peter picked 3 wickets. Wiaan Mulder and Bjorn Fortuin picked 2 wickets each. Reeza Hendricks scored an unbeaten 53 whereas Evan Jones played an innings of 43 not out. Lions will go in strong in the next game and will be aiming for a win.
Western Province vs Lions
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Western Province vs Lions Best Batters
Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter
Edward Moore has struck 193 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.6. He scored 23 runs in the last game. He is in good form and will be expected to score high in the next game.
Wiaan Mulder to be Lions’ Best Batter
Wiaan Mulder is a fantastic all-rounder in the team. He has consistently scored runs for the team. He has amassed 161 runs in 6 innings and averages at 32.2. He scored 43 runs in the last game he batted in and will be looking to score high in the next game.
Western Province vs Lions Best Bowlers
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler
Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 11 wickets in 8 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.30 in the tournament. He picked 1 wicket in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler
Bjorn Fortuin is an experienced bowler in the format and leads his side with the ball. He has picked 10 wickets in 8 games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to keep the batters at check in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
Western Province to win @ 2.30 (Parimatch)
Lions to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Parimatch