WEP (Western Province) vs TIT (Titans) Match Prediction
WEP
55%
Chance of Winning
TIT
45%
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground
Facts:
- In their last three clashes, the Titans lead the tally by 2-0.
- Western Province are placed at the 5th place of the table whereas Titans are placed at the 4th place.
Western Province vs Titans Chances of Winning
Coming into this game in fifth place, Western Province still has an opportunity to finish in the top four and a win in this clash on Sunday to finish at the top four places of the standings. They kept their hopes alive with a 63 run win over Boland on Friday. With five wins and six losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 28 points and a net run rate of -0.410.
Not only did Titans continue their winning run on Friday but they caused an upset as they beat top of the table Lions in a thrilling and close contest. This made things easy for them as they have an opportunity to finish in the top four to qualify for the play-offs. The team has six wins and five losses and are placed 4th in the standings. They have 31 points and a net run rate of 0.449.
Titans chance of winning - 45%
Western Province chance of winning -55%
Western Province vs Titans Betting Tips
Titans to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Titans boast a strong batting order and performed very well in their campaign so far. However, opening order has not been their strong suit in the competition. The opening order changed constantly to produce better results. The team posted the scores of 66, 14, 24, 30 & 49 runs before their first dismissals in the last five games. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy open for the team and average at 21.90 & 33.33 respectively. In their last contest against KZNI, the Titans scored 50 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, the Titans are very likely to score high for the 1st wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Titans
Most Sixes: Titans
Best Opening Partnership: Titans
Western Province vs Titans Toss Prediction
The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.
Titans Player List
Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sibonelo Makhanya
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
All-rounder
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Neil Brand
|
Batter
|
Joshua van Heerden
|
Batter
|
Rivaldo Moonsamy
|
Batter
|
Ayabulela Gqamane
|
Bowler
|
Dayyaan Galiem
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Lizaad Williams
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
Titans Recent Form
The Titans are coming from three losses in their campaign. They lost their last game by 31 runs. They have a strong batting order but lack in their bowling unit.
Western Province Player List
Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batter
|
Onke Nyaku
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreyne (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Valentine Kitime
|
Batter
|
Juan James
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province is coming from a win against Boland. The team displayed a good batting performance. Their bowlers were also capable of restricting Boland to 110 runs in the last game.
Western Province vs Titans Head-to-Head
In their only three clashes, Titans lead the tally by 2-0.
Head-to-Head Records
Western Province - 0
Titans - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Western Province vs Titans Betting Odds
Western Province clashed against Boland in their last outing. Western Province went in to bat first and secured 173/4 in the game. It was an impressive batting performance by the team. Kyle Verreyne was the top scorer with an unbeaten innings of 77 runs in the game. George Linde also scored 34 runs. Chasing the target, Boland failed miserably. Thanks to Western Province’s bowling. Boland were bowled out at 110 as Western Province won the game by 63 runs. Onke Nyaku and Beuran Hendricks picked 3 wickets each in the game.
The Titans went against the Lions in the last game. Lions, being a strong team, posted 154/8 in the game. Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch picked 2 wickets each in the game. While chasing, the Titans were fantastic and scored 155/8 to win the game by 2 wickets. There were no exceptional batting performances in the game but a team effort. Titans will now look to win the next game and qualify for the play-offs.
Western Province vs Titans
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Western Province vs Titans Best Batters
Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter
Edward Moore is the top scorer of the team with 278 runs in 10 innings. He averages at 27.80 in the competition. He dismissed out cheaply in the last game but will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game.
Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter
Rivaldo Moonsamy is a terrific batter. He has scored 400 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.33. He scored 24 runs in the last game. He is the team’s top scorer and will be expected to return and score high in the next game.
Western Province vs Titans Best Bowlers
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler
Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 15 wickets in 12 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.51 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
David Wiese to be Titans’s Best Bowler
David Wiese has played only 6 innings for the Titans in the competition and managed to pick 16 wickets so far. He was successful in taking 1 wicket for 22 runs in the last game. Considering his current form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Province
Titans to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Western Province to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch