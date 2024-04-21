WEP (Western Province) vs TIT (Titans) Match Prediction WEP 55 % Chance of Winning TIT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.004 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Titans will be locking horns with Western Province in the 54th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town on April 21, 2024. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins for better cricket insights.

Western Province vs Titans Chances of Winning

Coming into this game in fifth place, Western Province still has an opportunity to finish in the top four and a win in this clash on Sunday to finish at the top four places of the standings. They kept their hopes alive with a 63 run win over Boland on Friday. With five wins and six losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 28 points and a net run rate of -0.410.

Not only did Titans continue their winning run on Friday but they caused an upset as they beat top of the table Lions in a thrilling and close contest. This made things easy for them as they have an opportunity to finish in the top four to qualify for the play-offs. The team has six wins and five losses and are placed 4th in the standings. They have 31 points and a net run rate of 0.449.

Titans chance of winning - 45%

Western Province chance of winning -55%

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Western Province vs Titans Betting Tips

Titans to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Titans boast a strong batting order and performed very well in their campaign so far. However, opening order has not been their strong suit in the competition. The opening order changed constantly to produce better results. The team posted the scores of 66, 14, 24, 30 & 49 runs before their first dismissals in the last five games. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy open for the team and average at 21.90 & 33.33 respectively. In their last contest against KZNI, the Titans scored 50 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, the Titans are very likely to score high for the 1st wicket in the next game.

Western Province vs Titans Toss Prediction

The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There are no predictions of rain on the day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Neil Brand Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans are coming from three losses in their campaign. They lost their last game by 31 runs. They have a strong batting order but lack in their bowling unit.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Onke Nyaku Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Edward Moore Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Valentine Kitime Batter Juan James Bowler George Linde All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province is coming from a win against Boland. The team displayed a good batting performance. Their bowlers were also capable of restricting Boland to 110 runs in the last game.

Western Province vs Titans Head-to-Head

In their only three clashes, Titans lead the tally by 2-0.

Head-to-Head Records

Western Province - 0

Titans - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Western Province vs Titans Betting Odds

Western Province clashed against Boland in their last outing. Western Province went in to bat first and secured 173/4 in the game. It was an impressive batting performance by the team. Kyle Verreyne was the top scorer with an unbeaten innings of 77 runs in the game. George Linde also scored 34 runs. Chasing the target, Boland failed miserably. Thanks to Western Province’s bowling. Boland were bowled out at 110 as Western Province won the game by 63 runs. Onke Nyaku and Beuran Hendricks picked 3 wickets each in the game.

The Titans went against the Lions in the last game. Lions, being a strong team, posted 154/8 in the game. Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch picked 2 wickets each in the game. While chasing, the Titans were fantastic and scored 155/8 to win the game by 2 wickets. There were no exceptional batting performances in the game but a team effort. Titans will now look to win the next game and qualify for the play-offs.

Western Province vs Titans T20 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Western Province Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.807 Bet Now!

Western Province vs Titans Best Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore is the top scorer of the team with 278 runs in 10 innings. He averages at 27.80 in the competition. He dismissed out cheaply in the last game but will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game.

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy is a terrific batter. He has scored 400 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.33. He scored 24 runs in the last game. He is the team’s top scorer and will be expected to return and score high in the next game.

Western Province vs Titans Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 15 wickets in 12 innings. He has an economy rate of 6.51 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

David Wiese to be Titans’s Best Bowler

David Wiese has played only 6 innings for the Titans in the competition and managed to pick 16 wickets so far. He was successful in taking 1 wicket for 22 runs in the last game. Considering his current form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.