WEP (Western Province) vs WARR (Warriors) Match Prediction

WEP

41%

Chance of Winning

WARR

59%

Batery

1.70
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Melbet

1.69
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.674
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Newlands

Western Province will face off against the Warriors in the 13th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge. The game is set to take place on Wednesday, October 9th, at Newlands in Cape Town, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Warriors’ Matthew Breetzke smashed 53* off 42 and 62* off 48 in the last two encounters between these two teams.
  • George Linde was the top batter for Western Province in both games against Warriors earlier this year, scoring 46 and 30.

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Western Province vs Warriors Chance Winning

Western Province and Warriors are set to lock horns in a crucial match towards their hopes of making it to the semifinals of the CSA T20 Challenge. Warriors, who are reeling at the second last spot with four points from three games and a negative net run-rate of -1.192, can't afford any more losses. Western Province are in a better position with seven points in three matches and the net run-rate reading 0.733.

Western Province are coming off a dominant seven-wicket victory over Titans, where they earned a bonus point. George Linde, Wesley Bedja, and Mihlali Mpongwana picked two wickets each and conceded just 59 runs in 10 overs between them to restrict the opponents to 143. The chase didn't get off to an ideal start as they were reduced to 43/3 inside eight overs but Edward Moore produced a sublime knock of 88 not-out in 47 deliveries to finish the game with 26 balls to spare.

Warriors suffered a 16-run defeat at the hands of Knights in their previous game at St George's Park. Siya Simetu was the standout bowler for Warriors, picking 2 for 18 in four overs while Patrick Kruger bagged 2 for 24 in three. Chasing 167, Matthew Breetzke and Jordan Hermann provided a 108-run opening stand. Breetzke smashed 66 off 46 while Hermann made 51 runs in 48 deliveries. However, their middle order failed and a collapse meant that they fell short of the target.

Talking about this match, Warriors are favourites to win considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

  • Western Province’s chance of winning: 41%
  • Warriors's chance of winning: 59%

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Western Province vs Warriors Betting Tips

Jordan Hermann scored 51 runs in the previous game against Knights. He has 1076 runs in the shorter format at an average of 32. You can back him to score over 16.5 runs in this match.

David Bedingham doesn't have a great record in T20 cricket but is one of the prolific run-scorers in domestic cricket. You can take a punt on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Western Province Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs

1.87
Bet on Batery

Warriors Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs

1.87
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Western Province vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Newlands in Cape Town has been a host to a total 74 T20 matches, of which the teams chasing have won 39 times. Teams would prefer to restrict the opponents to a low total and chase accordingly in the second innings, instead of setting the total. Looking at all the factors, expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Cape Town on Wednesday evening suggests it will be partly cloudy in the area with around a 71% cloud cover. However, rain is unlikely to play any major role with only 1% chance of precipitation according to the radar. As for the temperature, it should be low, ranging between 14 to 20 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 22 kmph.

Western Province Players List

Beuran Hendricks (c), Edward Moore, Daniel Smith, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Nandre Burger, Tony De Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Verreynne, Onke Nyaku, Valentine Kitime, Liyema Waqu, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Juan James, Mihlali Mpongwana, Dane Paterson, Abdallah Bayoumy, Yaseen Vallie, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Daniel Smith

Wicketkeeper

Edward Moore

Batter

David Bedingham

Batter

Sello Valentine Kitime

Batter

Mihlali Mpongwana

All-rounder

George Linde

All-rounder

Abdullah Bayoumy

All-rounder

Kyle Simmonds

Bowler

Beuran Hendricks

Bowler

Mthiwekhaya Nabe

Bowler

Wesley Bedja

Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province got two points from their opening game against Boland, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They lost the next game to North West by three wickets but bounced back to register a seven-wicket win over Titans.

Warriors Player List

Matthew Breetzke (c), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Beyers Swanepoel, Sinethemba Qeshile, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Siya Plaatjie, Renaldo Meyer, Jiveshan Pillay, JP King, Andile Mokgakane, Siya Simetu, Nealan van Heerden, Matthew De Villiers, Duanne Olivier, Jean Du Plessis, Senuran Muthusamy, CJ King, Eathan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Jean du Plessis

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Jordan Hermann

Batter

Senuran Muthusamy

All-rounder

Andile Mokgakane

Batter

Sinethemba Qeshile

Batter

Patrick Kruger

All-rounder

Beyers Swanepoel

Bowler

Anrich Nortje

Bowler

Siya Simetu

All-rounder

Renaldo Meyer

Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Warriors began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Dolphins but ended up losing the next two. They suffered a big loss against Lions by 62 runs after conceding 239 runs. Most recently, Warriors failed to chase 167 versus Knights, falling short by 16 runs.

Western Province vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other only four times in the shorter format. Warriors claimed two of those games while Western Province won once.

Western Province vs Warriors Betting Odds

Warriors to hit most sixes @ 1.97 (Batery Bet)

Looking at the two teams, Warriors have a much stronger batting unit on paper, with the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Jean du Plessis and Andile Mokgakane. Betting on them to hit the most sixes in this game seems like a wise move.

Western Province vs Warriors

T20

Newlands, null

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Western Province

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2.15
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Warriors

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1.69
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1.674
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Western Province vs Warriors Top Batters

Edward Moore to be the top batter for Western Province

The opening batter is coming off a superb knock against Titans, smashing an unbeaten 88 off 47 deliveries. In the earlier game, he made 38 runs in 31 balls. Edward Moore has over 1000 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 26. Bet on him to be the top Western Province batter in this match.

Matthew Breetzke to be the top batter for Warriors

Matthew Breetzke recently scored a fifty in a T20I against Ireland and is coming fresh off a 46-ball 66 in the previous game against Knights. He has over 2600 runs in the shorter format at an average of 31 while striking at 134. Bet on him to be the Warriors' top batter in the upcoming game.

Western Province vs Warriors Top Bowlers

George Linde to be the top bowler for Western Province

George Linde is one of the better spin all-rounders in the South African domestic circuit. He has 165 wickets to his name in the shorter format at an economy of 7.50. This tournament, he picked 2 for 24 against North West and followed it up with 2 for 23 versus Titans. Bet on him to be the top Western Province bowler in this game.

Anrich Nortje to be the top bowler for Warriors

Anrich Nortje was wicketless in the last game but he has experience and all the skill set to turn things around. The right arm fast bowler has 179 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 7.77. Back him to be Warriors' top bowler in this game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Warriors

Warriors had smashed Western Province in both games in the previous edition of the CSA T20 Challenge earlier this year. They have a superior batting line-up comprising Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Jean du Plessis and Andile Mokgakane. In the bowling department, Beyers Swanepoel, Renaldo Meyer and Siya Simetu have done well while they also have Anrich Nortje. Our prediction is that Warriors will win this match.
  • Western Province to win the match @ 2.15 Batery Bet
  • Warriors to win the match @ 1.70 Batery Bet
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