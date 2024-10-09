WEP (Western Province) vs WARR (Warriors) Match Prediction WEP 41 % Chance of Winning WARR 59 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.674 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Province will face off against the Warriors in the 13th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge. The game is set to take place on Wednesday, October 9th, at Newlands in Cape Town, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 PM IST.

Western Province vs Warriors Chance Winning

Western Province and Warriors are set to lock horns in a crucial match towards their hopes of making it to the semifinals of the CSA T20 Challenge. Warriors, who are reeling at the second last spot with four points from three games and a negative net run-rate of -1.192, can't afford any more losses. Western Province are in a better position with seven points in three matches and the net run-rate reading 0.733.

Western Province are coming off a dominant seven-wicket victory over Titans, where they earned a bonus point. George Linde, Wesley Bedja, and Mihlali Mpongwana picked two wickets each and conceded just 59 runs in 10 overs between them to restrict the opponents to 143. The chase didn't get off to an ideal start as they were reduced to 43/3 inside eight overs but Edward Moore produced a sublime knock of 88 not-out in 47 deliveries to finish the game with 26 balls to spare.

Warriors suffered a 16-run defeat at the hands of Knights in their previous game at St George's Park. Siya Simetu was the standout bowler for Warriors, picking 2 for 18 in four overs while Patrick Kruger bagged 2 for 24 in three. Chasing 167, Matthew Breetzke and Jordan Hermann provided a 108-run opening stand. Breetzke smashed 66 off 46 while Hermann made 51 runs in 48 deliveries. However, their middle order failed and a collapse meant that they fell short of the target.

Talking about this match, Warriors are favourites to win considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Western Province’s chance of winning: 41%

Warriors's chance of winning: 59%

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Western Province vs Warriors Betting Tips

Jordan Hermann scored 51 runs in the previous game against Knights. He has 1076 runs in the shorter format at an average of 32. You can back him to score over 16.5 runs in this match.

David Bedingham doesn't have a great record in T20 cricket but is one of the prolific run-scorers in domestic cricket. You can take a punt on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Province Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Warriors Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Western Province vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Newlands in Cape Town has been a host to a total 74 T20 matches, of which the teams chasing have won 39 times. Teams would prefer to restrict the opponents to a low total and chase accordingly in the second innings, instead of setting the total. Looking at all the factors, expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Cape Town on Wednesday evening suggests it will be partly cloudy in the area with around a 71% cloud cover. However, rain is unlikely to play any major role with only 1% chance of precipitation according to the radar. As for the temperature, it should be low, ranging between 14 to 20 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 22 kmph.

Western Province Players List

Beuran Hendricks (c), Edward Moore, Daniel Smith, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Nandre Burger, Tony De Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Verreynne, Onke Nyaku, Valentine Kitime, Liyema Waqu, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Juan James, Mihlali Mpongwana, Dane Paterson, Abdallah Bayoumy, Yaseen Vallie, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper Edward Moore Batter David Bedingham Batter Sello Valentine Kitime Batter Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province got two points from their opening game against Boland, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They lost the next game to North West by three wickets but bounced back to register a seven-wicket win over Titans.

Warriors Player List

Matthew Breetzke (c), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Beyers Swanepoel, Sinethemba Qeshile, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Siya Plaatjie, Renaldo Meyer, Jiveshan Pillay, JP King, Andile Mokgakane, Siya Simetu, Nealan van Heerden, Matthew De Villiers, Duanne Olivier, Jean Du Plessis, Senuran Muthusamy, CJ King, Eathan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jean du Plessis Wicketkeeper Matthew Breetzke Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Batter Patrick Kruger All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Siya Simetu All-rounder Renaldo Meyer Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Warriors began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Dolphins but ended up losing the next two. They suffered a big loss against Lions by 62 runs after conceding 239 runs. Most recently, Warriors failed to chase 167 versus Knights, falling short by 16 runs.

Western Province vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other only four times in the shorter format. Warriors claimed two of those games while Western Province won once.

Western Province vs Warriors Betting Odds

Warriors to hit most sixes @ 1.97 (Batery Bet)

Looking at the two teams, Warriors have a much stronger batting unit on paper, with the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Jean du Plessis and Andile Mokgakane. Betting on them to hit the most sixes in this game seems like a wise move.

Western Province vs Warriors T20 Newlands, null Western Province Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now! Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.674 Bet Now!

Western Province vs Warriors Top Batters

Edward Moore to be the top batter for Western Province





The opening batter is coming off a superb knock against Titans, smashing an unbeaten 88 off 47 deliveries. In the earlier game, he made 38 runs in 31 balls. Edward Moore has over 1000 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 26. Bet on him to be the top Western Province batter in this match.

Matthew Breetzke to be the top batter for Warriors

Matthew Breetzke recently scored a fifty in a T20I against Ireland and is coming fresh off a 46-ball 66 in the previous game against Knights. He has over 2600 runs in the shorter format at an average of 31 while striking at 134. Bet on him to be the Warriors' top batter in the upcoming game.

Western Province vs Warriors Top Bowlers

George Linde to be the top bowler for Western Province

George Linde is one of the better spin all-rounders in the South African domestic circuit. He has 165 wickets to his name in the shorter format at an economy of 7.50. This tournament, he picked 2 for 24 against North West and followed it up with 2 for 23 versus Titans. Bet on him to be the top Western Province bowler in this game.

Anrich Nortje to be the top bowler for Warriors

Anrich Nortje was wicketless in the last game but he has experience and all the skill set to turn things around. The right arm fast bowler has 179 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 7.77. Back him to be Warriors' top bowler in this game.