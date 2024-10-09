ECL (Eastern Cape) vs EAS (Eastern Storm) Match Prediction ECL 35 % Chance of Winning EAS 65 % Place a bet Batery 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 17 of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 will feature Eastern Cape and Eastern Storm going head to head on October 9. The clash will take place at Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Eastern Cape vs Eastern Storm Chance Winning

It's a battle of the extremes as Eastern Cape go up against the table-toppers Eastern Storm in their next group fixture of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024. Eastern Storm are sitting at the top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of 0.645, having won all four games. Eastern Cape, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom with four losses in four games.

In the most recent fixture, Eastern Cape suffered an eight-wicket defeat against South Western Districts. Having been sent in to bat first, their batting unit just couldn't get going and managed only 114/9 in 20 overs. Nathan Roux scored 36 runs in 38 deliveries but had no support from the other end. Jade de Klerk removed both the openers inside four overs but Eastern Cape could not make any more inroads.

Eastern Storm extended their winning streak with a 12-run victory over Limpopo in the previous outing at Polokwane. Having opted to bat first, their innings was going nowhere with 66 for 3 on the board at the halfway stage. Christopher Britzlifted them with a stunning 111 off 66 deliveries while Dewan Marais played asupporting role with 42* off 28 as they posted 201 in 20 overs. Limpopo didn't go down without a fight but Juan Lubbe (2/26) and Shaveer Khan (2/27) bowled exceptionally to hold off the opponents.

Speaking of this encounter, Eastern Storm will be heavy favourites considering the form of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Eastern Cape’s chance of winning: 35%

Eastern Storm's chance of winning: 65%

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Eastern Cape vs Eastern Storm Betting Tips

Kabelo Sekhukhune has scored 35 or more runs in six of his last 10 T20 innings. He has smashed 84 off 55 and 43 off 33 in two of the last three games. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Eastern Cape’s Christopher Gleaveshas scored 92 runs from four innings in this tournament, including a best score of 59 not out. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eastern Cape Opening Partnership Over 17.5 run 1.87 Bet on Batery Eastern Storm Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Eastern Cape vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction

Boland Park in East London has hosted a total of 21 T20 matches, with the team batting first and second winning 10 games each. Teams could look to post a big score and defend it. Expect the team to win the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in East London, Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon is expected to be sunny and breezy. Rain should not be a concern as the radar shows only a 1% chance of precipitation. The temperature will range between 24 to 28 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 65 kmph.

Eastern Cape Players List

Chad Classen, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand (c), Jade de Klerk, Mncedisi Malika (wk), Marco Marais, Jerome Bossr, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Nathan Roux, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Nico van Zyl, Mathew Fourie, Thabile Hlatuka, Thozama Totana, Jacques van der Merwe, Olwakhe Goqoza, Christopher Gleaves

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Jason Niemand (c) All-rounder Marco Marais Batter Christopher Gleaves Batter Mncedisi Malika (wk) Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk All-rounder Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico van Zyl Bowler Ayabonga Tongo Bowler

Eastern Cape Recent Form

Eastern Cape are yet to win a game in the season, having suffered four consecutive defeats. In their first match, they fell short by 22 runs against Limpopo before losing by nine runs to Tuskers. They then lost to Northern Cape by 17 runs and most recently, South Western Districts hammered them by eight wickets.

Eastern Storm Player List

Kabelo Sekhukhune (c), Shaylen Pillay, Danie Rossouw (wk), Grant Thomson, Andrew Rasemene, Christopher Britz, Tumelo Simelane, Divan Posthumus, Aron Visser, Amaan Khan, Juan Lubbe, Mark Pearse, Dewan Marais, Mekyle Pillay, Martin Khumalo, Kyle Landsberg, Shaveer Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Christopher Britz Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Grant Thomson(c) Batter Dewan Marais Batter Shaveer Khan All-rounder Andrew Rasemene Bowler Juan Lubbe Bowler Amaan Khan Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler Aron Visser Bowler

Eastern Storm Recent Form

The unbeaten Eastern Storm edged past Northern Cape by 1 run in the opening game before beating South Western Districts by three wickets. They then beat Mpumalanga Rhinos by 23 runs while in the previous game, they held off Limpopo by 12 runs after posting 201.

Eastern Cape vs Eastern Storm Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other five times in the shorter format since 2014. Eastern Cape won four of those games whereas Eastern Storm managed to win only once.

Eastern Cape vs Eastern Storm Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to hit most fours @ 1.80 (Batery Bet)

Eastern Storm have a significantly stronger batting unit based on current form. They have the likes of Christopher Britz, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Grant Thomson, and Dewan Marais amongst runs. Betting on them to hit the most fours would be a good option.

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Eastern Cape vs Eastern Storm Top Batters

Marco Marais to be the top batter for Eastern Cape



Marco Marais is one of the most skilled batters in South Africa's domestic cricket scene. He has an impressive T20 record, amassing 1954 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 144. In a recent game, he showcased his talent by smashing 64 runs off 37 balls. Bet on him to be the top Eastern Cape batter.

Christopher Britzto be the top batter for Eastern Storm

The 25-year-old batter is coming off a magnificent knock against Limpopo, smashing 111 off 66 deliveries. Christopher Britz has scored 256 runs in four innings at an average of 64 while striking at 149. You can bet on him to be the top Eastern Storm batter.

Eastern Cape vs Eastern Storm Top Bowlers

Nico van Zyl to be the top bowler for Eastern Cape

Nico van Zyl, who impressed with figures of 2 for 22 in his second match against Tuskers, delivered an exceptional performance in the third game, taking 5 for 9 in four overs. The right-arm fast bowler is a solid pick to be Eastern Cape's top bowler in this game.

Andrew Rasemene to be the top bowler for Eastern Storm

Andrew Rasemene has picked five wickets in the tournament and has been the most economical bowler for his side with 7.12 economy. He has taken 30 wickets in T20 cricket at an overall economy of 7.81. You can bet on him to be the best bowler for Eastern Storm.