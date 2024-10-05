ECL (Eastern Cape) vs GRB (South Western Districts) Match Prediction ECL 45 % Chance of Winning GRB 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.553 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Eastern Cape will take on South Western Districts in the match no. 13 of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 on October 5. The two teams will lock horns at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday, with the match scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts Chance Winning

It's a crucial contest for both South Western Districts and Eastern Cape for their ambitions of reaching the semifinals of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024. Both teams are in the bottom three on the table and need to start winning more.

Eastern Cape are yet to open their points account and are languishing at the bottom of the table with three consecutive losses. In the most recent game, they lost to Northern Cape by 17 runs from a dominant position.

Bowling first, Eastern Cape had reduced Northern Cape to 38 for 6 in eight overs, courtesy of Nico van Zyl’s incredible spell of 5 for 9 in four overs. But they couldn't close out the innings and ended up conceding 120 in the last 12 overs. The openers added 42 runs for the first wicket but took eight overs for it. Marco Marais brought much-needed life to the run-chase with 64 off 37 but wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

South Western Districts are placed fifth on the table with six points from four games and a net run rate of -0.757. They have lost two games and won the most recent fixture, beating Tuskers by six wickets on Tuesday.

Having chosen to bowl first, their bowlers did a great job at the start, taking 4 for 42 inside eight overs. Kyle Jacobs picked 3 for 27 in four overs while Sintu Majeza picked 2 for 12 in his three but the rest of the line-up couldn't follow their footsteps. Chasing 154, captain Yaseen Valli (25) and Jacobs (24) brought up the team's fifty in just five overs. George Van Heerden (36) and Heath Richards then added a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket, with the latter scoring an unbeaten 58 off 43.

Speaking of this encounter, South Western Districts are favourites considering the form of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Eastern Cape’s chance of winning: 45%

South Western Districts's chance of winning: 55%

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Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Heath Richards has scored 104 runs from three innings for South Western Districts at a strike rate of 137. He is coming off a superb 58 not-out in 43 balls in the previous game. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Eastern Cape’s Jerome Bossr hasn't had a big score but has got consistent starts. He has made 30, 20 and 24 in three games this season. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

Boland Park in East London has hosted a total of 20 T20 matches, with the team batting first winning 10 games compared to nine by the chasing side. Eastern Cape have lost all three games this tournament while chasing and South Western Districts’ had their only win while chasing. Having said that, expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in East London, Eastern Cape is likely to be sunny and warm on Saturday afternoon while it should be clear in the evening as well. Rain should not make any impact on this game as the radar shows zero chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range between 26 to 32 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 35 kmph.

Eastern Cape Players List

Chad Classen, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand (c), Jade de Klerk, Mncedisi Malika (wk), Marco Marais, Jerome Bossr, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Nathan Roux, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Nico van Zyl, Mathew Fourie, Thabile Hlatuka, Thozama Totana, Jacques van der Merwe, Olwakhe Goqoza, Christopher Gleaves

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Jason Niemand (c) All-rounder Marco Marais Batter Christopher Gleaves Batter Mncedisi Malika (wk) Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk All-rounder Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico van Zyl Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler

Eastern Cape Recent Form

Eastern Cape haven't been able to win a game in this tournament. They had to chase 189 in the first game against Limpopo but fell short by 22 runs. In the second game versus the Tuskers, they failed to chase 133 by nine runs. Eastern Cape lost the most recent fixture against Northern Cape by 17 runs while chasing 159.

South Western Districts Player List

Kelly Smuts, Yaseen Valli, Thomas Kaber (c), Keenan Vieira (wk), Lifa Ntanzi, Jarred Jardine, Tyrese Karelse, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards, Kyle Jacobs, George Van Heerden, Hlompo Modimokwane, Liyabona Malife

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kyle Jacobs Batter Keenan Vieira (wk) Wicket-keeper Heath Richards All-rounder Kelly Smuts Batter Tyrese Karelse All-rounder Thomas Kaber (c) Batter Pheko Moletsane All-rounder Jarred Jardine All-rounder Liyabona Malife Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Recent Form

After their opening game was abandoned, South Western Districts lost to Eastern Storm by three wickets and suffered another loss to Limpopo by six wickets. They managed to get a win in the last game, defeating Tuskers by six wickets.

Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head Record

There have been only four encounters between these teams in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition. Eastern Cape have won two of those games outright and one in a super-over whereas South Western Districts have managed to win only once.

Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

South Western Districts to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

South Western Districts have a much stronger batting unit between these two teams. The likes of Yaseen Valli, Keenan Vieira, Kyle Jacobs, Heath Richards and George Van Heerden have been in good form. Betting on them to hit the most number of fours seems a wise option.

Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts T20 Buffalo Park, null Eastern Cape Linyathi Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now! Garden Route Badgers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.553 Bet Now!

Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts Top Batters

Marco Marais to be the top batter for Eastern Cape





Marco Marais is amongst the most talented batters in the South African domestic circuit. He has an excellent T20 record with 1953 runs at an average of 35 while striking at 144. He was superb in the previous game, blasting 64 runs in 37 deliveries. Bet on him to be the top Eastern Cape batter.

Keenan Vieira to be the top batter for South Western Districts

Keenan Vieira was dismissed for a duck in the previous game but had smashed back-to-back fifties prior to that. He made 50 off 38 in the first game against Eastern Storm and followed it up with 58 off 40 versus Limpopo. You can bet on him to be the top South Western Districts batter.

Eastern Cape vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Nico van Zyl to be the top bowler for Eastern Cape

Nico van Zyl, who picked 2 for 22 in the second match against Tuskers, delivered a sublime spell in the previous game, where he snared 5 for 9 in four overs. You can take a punt on the right-arm fast bowler to be the top bowler for Eastern Cape.

Thomas Kaber to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

The left-arm wrist spinner Thomas Kaber has been excellent for his team this season, picking six scalps at an economy of 7.75. His best figures of 3 for 26 came against Eastern Storm. He has taken 44 wickets in the overall T20 career at 7.44 economy. Bank on him to be the best bowler for South Western Districts.