EAS (Eastern Storm) vs NOC (Northern Cape) Match Prediction
EAS
59%
Chance of Winning
NOC
41%
T20
Willowmoore Park
Facts:
- Eastern Storm's Christopher Britz is the highest run-getter in the season, with 341 runs, hitting one century and two half-centuries.
- Northern Cape’s Christoffel Klijnhans has struck 203 runs in the competition at an excellent strike rate of 153.
Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Chance Winning
Following an intense group stage, the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 has reached its final stage, with Eastern Storm facing Northern Cape in the first semi-final and Tuskers taking on South Western Districts in the second.
Eastern Storm were the best side in the group stage, claiming the top spot with five out of six wins and a net run rate of 0.618. Their winning streak ended in the final group fixture, where they lost to Tuskers by just 1 run.
Bowling first, Andrew Rasemene delivered an outstanding performance for Eastern Storm, picking 5 for 26 in 3.5 overs while Shaveer Khan snared 2 for 27. Chasing 145, Kabelo Sekhukhune struck 30 off 19 at the top of the order. Christopher Britz made 37 runs but took 36 deliveries to get those. Dewan Marais (23 off 15) and Aron Visser (21* off 15) tried but they eventually fell short.
Northern Cape secured the fourth spot on the table with an 80-run victory in the final group match, ending on 13 points and a net run rate of 0.658. They won three and lost as many games in the tournament. Northern Cape needed a big win against Limpopo to jump them on NRR and they did just that.
Captain Ruan Haasbroek was the star for them, smashing 63 runs in 33 deliveries while Christoffel Klijnhans made 48 in 30 as they posted a strong total of 196 in 20 overs. Basheeru-Deen Walters then picked 2 for 20 in four overs with Tshepo Ntuli also claiming 2 for 21, skittling out the opponents for 116.
Speaking of this encounter, Eastern Storm will be favourites, looking at the strengths and form of the two sides. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Eastern Storm's chance of winning: 59%
- Northern Cape’s chance of winning: 41%
Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Betting Tips
Northern Cape's Christoffel Klijnhans has had scores of 43*, 76* and 48 in three of the four innings in the tournament. You can bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.
Dewan Marais has been in pretty good form in the tournament, scoring 199 runs from six innings. He has had scores of 37*, 42*, 87* and 23. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Cape Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs
Eastern Storm Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Most Sixes: Eastern Storm
Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction
Northern Cape's all three wins in the tournament have come while batting first and all three defeats were while chasing. Eastern Storm’s only loss in the competition came while chasing, and the last two games played at Benoni were won by the team batting first. Considering all the factors, you can expect the team to win the toss to bat first in this game.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa suggests that it will be partly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday afternoon. There could be around 40% cloud cover but with only 2% chance of precipitation, rain should not be a big concern. The temperature is expected to range between 20 to 26 degrees Celsius and the wind gusts will be blowing at 28 kmph.
Eastern Storm Player List
Kabelo Sekhukhune (c), Shaylen Pillay, Danie Rossouw (wk), Grant Thomson, Andrew Rasemene, Christopher Britz, Tumelo Simelane, Divan Posthumus, Aron Visser, Amaan Khan, Juan Lubbe, Mark Pearse, Dewan Marais, Mekyle Pillay, Martin Khumalo, Kyle Landsberg, Shaveer Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Kabelo Sekhukhune
|
Batter
|
Christopher Britz
|
Batter
|
Danie Rossouw
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Grant Thomson (c)
|
Batter
|
Dewan Marais
|
Batter
|
Shaveer Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Rasemene
|
Bowler
|
Juan Lubbe
|
Bowler
|
Amaan Khan
|
Bowler
|
Tumelo Simelane
|
Bowler
|
Aron Visser
|
Bowler
Eastern Storm Recent Form
Eastern Storm have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning five of their six matches. They started with a narrow 1-run win over Northern Cape, followed by victories against South Western Districts, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Limpopo, and Eastern Cape. However, in their most recent game, they suffered a close 1-run defeat to Tuskers.
Northern Cape Players List
Jonathan Vandiar, Hardus Viljoen, Ruan Haasbroek (c), Romano Terblanche, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Modiri Litheko (wk), Zakhele Qwabe, Tshepo Ntuli, Tian Koekemoer, Ernest Kemm, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Ronan Hermann, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ronan Hermann
|
Batter
|
Gerald Pike
|
Batter
|
Modiri Litheko (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Christoffel Klijnhans
|
Batter
|
Ruan Haasbroek (c)
|
Batter
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
All-rounder
|
Cole Abrahams
|
All-rounder
|
Emmanuel Motswiri
|
Bowler
|
Tshepo Ntuli
|
Bowler
|
Basheeru-Deen Walters
|
Bowler
|
Zakhele Qwabe
|
Bowler
Northern Cape Recent Form
Northern Cape have had a mixed tournament, winning three and losing three matches. They lost to Eastern Storm, Tuskers and South Western Districts while claiming victories over Mpumalanga Rhinos, Eastern Cape and Limpopo. In the most recent game, they smashed Limpopo by 80 runs to get through to the semi finals on net run-rate.
Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record
These two teams have faced each other five times in the shorter format. Northern Cape won three games played before 2017 while Eastern Storm have won the two most recent encounters played this year.
Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Betting Odds
Eastern Storm to hit most fours @ 1.83 (Batery Bet)
Eastern Storm's batting lineup is in outstanding form, with players like Christopher Britz, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Grant Thomson, and Dewan Marais all making significant contributions. Backing them to hit the most fours in this match could be a smart choice.
Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape
T20
Willowmoore Park, null
Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Top Batters
Christopher Britz to be the top batter for Eastern Storm
Christopher Britz has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 341 runs, boasting an average of 68 and a strike rate of 136. His best knock came against Limpopo, where he struck 111 runs off 66 balls. He is a strong contender to be Eastern Storm’s top batter in the upcoming match.
Modiri Litheko to be the top batter for Northern Cape
Modiri Litheko has been in decent form in T20 cricket, recently scoring 60 runs off 43 deliveries against Tuskers. Earlier in the tournament, he struck 79 runs from 52 balls versus Eastern Storm. In total, he has scored 176 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 134. Bet on him to be the top Northern Cape batter.
Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers
Andrew Rasemene to be the top bowler for Eastern Storm
Andrew Rasemene has been the best bowler for his team this tournament, picking up 11 wickets with an economy rate of 7.30. He had career-best figures in the previous game, claiming 5 for 26. Rasemene has taken 36 wickets in his T20 career at an economy of 7.84. You can bet on him to be the best bowler for Eastern Storm.
Basheeru-Deen Walters to be the top bowler for Northern Cape
Basheeru-Deen Walters has been pretty good for his team, taking 10 wickets across six matches this season at an economy of 7.91. His standout performance came against Eastern Cape, where he recorded figures of 3 for 22, and is coming off 2 for 20 in the last outing. The veteran seamer has amassed 80 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy rate of 7.80.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Eastern Storm
- Eastern Storm to win the match @ 1.70 Batery Bet
- Northern Cape to win the match @ 2.13 Batery Bet
Batery