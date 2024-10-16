EAS (Eastern Storm) vs NOC (Northern Cape) Match Prediction EAS 59 % Chance of Winning NOC 41 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Cape and Eastern Storm are set to clash in the first semi-final of the 2024 CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition. This exciting matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16th, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The action will begin with the first ball being bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Chance Winning

Following an intense group stage, the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 has reached its final stage, with Eastern Storm facing Northern Cape in the first semi-final and Tuskers taking on South Western Districts in the second.

Eastern Storm were the best side in the group stage, claiming the top spot with five out of six wins and a net run rate of 0.618. Their winning streak ended in the final group fixture, where they lost to Tuskers by just 1 run.

Bowling first, Andrew Rasemene delivered an outstanding performance for Eastern Storm, picking 5 for 26 in 3.5 overs while Shaveer Khan snared 2 for 27. Chasing 145, Kabelo Sekhukhune struck 30 off 19 at the top of the order. Christopher Britz made 37 runs but took 36 deliveries to get those. Dewan Marais (23 off 15) and Aron Visser (21* off 15) tried but they eventually fell short.

Northern Cape secured the fourth spot on the table with an 80-run victory in the final group match, ending on 13 points and a net run rate of 0.658. They won three and lost as many games in the tournament. Northern Cape needed a big win against Limpopo to jump them on NRR and they did just that.

Captain Ruan Haasbroek was the star for them, smashing 63 runs in 33 deliveries while Christoffel Klijnhans made 48 in 30 as they posted a strong total of 196 in 20 overs. Basheeru-Deen Walters then picked 2 for 20 in four overs with Tshepo Ntuli also claiming 2 for 21, skittling out the opponents for 116.

Speaking of this encounter, Eastern Storm will be favourites, looking at the strengths and form of the two sides. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Eastern Storm's chance of winning: 59%

Northern Cape’s chance of winning: 41%

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Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Northern Cape's Christoffel Klijnhans has had scores of 43*, 76* and 48 in three of the four innings in the tournament. You can bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Dewan Marais has been in pretty good form in the tournament, scoring 199 runs from six innings. He has had scores of 37*, 42*, 87* and 23. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Cape Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Eastern Storm Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: Eastern Storm 2.05 Bet on Batery

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

Northern Cape's all three wins in the tournament have come while batting first and all three defeats were while chasing. Eastern Storm’s only loss in the competition came while chasing, and the last two games played at Benoni were won by the team batting first. Considering all the factors, you can expect the team to win the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa suggests that it will be partly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday afternoon. There could be around 40% cloud cover but with only 2% chance of precipitation, rain should not be a big concern. The temperature is expected to range between 20 to 26 degrees Celsius and the wind gusts will be blowing at 28 kmph.

Eastern Storm Player List

Kabelo Sekhukhune (c), Shaylen Pillay, Danie Rossouw (wk), Grant Thomson, Andrew Rasemene, Christopher Britz, Tumelo Simelane, Divan Posthumus, Aron Visser, Amaan Khan, Juan Lubbe, Mark Pearse, Dewan Marais, Mekyle Pillay, Martin Khumalo, Kyle Landsberg, Shaveer Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Christopher Britz Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Grant Thomson (c) Batter Dewan Marais Batter Shaveer Khan All-rounder Andrew Rasemene Bowler Juan Lubbe Bowler Amaan Khan Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler Aron Visser Bowler

Eastern Storm Recent Form

Eastern Storm have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning five of their six matches. They started with a narrow 1-run win over Northern Cape, followed by victories against South Western Districts, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Limpopo, and Eastern Cape. However, in their most recent game, they suffered a close 1-run defeat to Tuskers.

Northern Cape Players List

Jonathan Vandiar, Hardus Viljoen, Ruan Haasbroek (c), Romano Terblanche, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Modiri Litheko (wk), Zakhele Qwabe, Tshepo Ntuli, Tian Koekemoer, Ernest Kemm, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Ronan Hermann, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ronan Hermann Batter Gerald Pike Batter Modiri Litheko (wk) Wicket-keeper Christoffel Klijnhans Batter Ruan Haasbroek (c) Batter Hardus Viljoen All-rounder Cole Abrahams All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Recent Form

Northern Cape have had a mixed tournament, winning three and losing three matches. They lost to Eastern Storm, Tuskers and South Western Districts while claiming victories over Mpumalanga Rhinos, Eastern Cape and Limpopo. In the most recent game, they smashed Limpopo by 80 runs to get through to the semi finals on net run-rate.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other five times in the shorter format. Northern Cape won three games played before 2017 while Eastern Storm have won the two most recent encounters played this year.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to hit most fours @ 1.83 (Batery Bet)

Eastern Storm's batting lineup is in outstanding form, with players like Christopher Britz, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Grant Thomson, and Dewan Marais all making significant contributions. Backing them to hit the most fours in this match could be a smart choice.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape T20 Willowmoore Park, null Eastern Storm Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Northern Cape Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.306 Bet Now!

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Top Batters

Christopher Britz to be the top batter for Eastern Storm

Christopher Britz has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 341 runs, boasting an average of 68 and a strike rate of 136. His best knock came against Limpopo, where he struck 111 runs off 66 balls. He is a strong contender to be Eastern Storm’s top batter in the upcoming match.

Modiri Litheko to be the top batter for Northern Cape





Modiri Litheko has been in decent form in T20 cricket, recently scoring 60 runs off 43 deliveries against Tuskers. Earlier in the tournament, he struck 79 runs from 52 balls versus Eastern Storm. In total, he has scored 176 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 134. Bet on him to be the top Northern Cape batter.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers

Andrew Rasemene to be the top bowler for Eastern Storm

Andrew Rasemene has been the best bowler for his team this tournament, picking up 11 wickets with an economy rate of 7.30. He had career-best figures in the previous game, claiming 5 for 26. Rasemene has taken 36 wickets in his T20 career at an economy of 7.84. You can bet on him to be the best bowler for Eastern Storm.

Basheeru-Deen Walters to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Basheeru-Deen Walters has been pretty good for his team, taking 10 wickets across six matches this season at an economy of 7.91. His standout performance came against Eastern Cape, where he recorded figures of 3 for 22, and is coming off 2 for 20 in the last outing. The veteran seamer has amassed 80 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy rate of 7.80.