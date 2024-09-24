EAS (Eastern Storm) vs GRB (South Western Districts) Match Prediction EAS 53 % Chance of Winning GRB 47 % Place a bet Batery 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On September 24, 2024, Eastern Storm and South Western Districts will lock horns in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition. Their outing is going to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 P.M IST.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

Eastern Storm kicked off their campaign with a thrilling contest against Northern Cape where they put on an edge-of-the-seat spectacle that went down to the wire. They started by posting a total of 171 runs on the board, courtesy of opener Christopher Britz and skipper Grant Thomson who scored 82 and 56 runs, respectively. This was a par score but the bowlers were finding it rather challenging to defend. Northern Cape’s batters were on the money with a stellar batting display but Eastern Storm’s bowlers started to apply some pressure towards the end of the innings. After having lost six wickets, South Western Districts had two runs left to be scored on the last ball in order to claim victory; however, by some miracle, Eastern Storm thwarted the opposition’s shot at victory and took home the win by a margin of a single run.

South Western Districts were set to take on Mpumalanga in their first game of the tournament but the match was abandoned without a ball bowled. They will be hoping to turn things around after a dismal run in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 where they won just one match out of six fixtures. They were easily the worst-performing team in the competition and the margins of their defeats were rather uninspiring. Having finished their campaign with a horrendous net run rate of -0.539, they do not seem to be on the right track.

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 53%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 47%

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Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Eastern Storm to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Kabelo Sekhukhune has been a consistent opening batter for Eastern Storm even though his partners have changed several times. For this series, he has been paired with Christopher Britz and they did not get off to a great start, having added one run to the first wicket in the previous match against Northern Cape. However, in the last five matches of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, the team boasted opening stands of 7, 32, 29, 9 and 39 runs. After an aberration in the first match, they will be expected to take off and set up a competitive first partnership in the next fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eastern Storm Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery South Western Districts Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

Willowmoore Park has hosted 52 T20I matches so far and the chasing side have a clear edge with 31 wins while the remaining 21 were won by the teams batting first. Moreover, the average first innings score of 122 is not good enough to defend, making fielding first the favored option in the upcoming encounter as well.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests absolutely no possibility of rainfall at Benoni on match day. Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Storm Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Juan Lubbe, Danie Rossouw, Andrew Rasemene, Shaveer Khan, Tumelo Simelane.

Predicted Playing XI

Christopher Britz All-rounder Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Shaylen Pillay Batter Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Juan Lubbe All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Shaveer Khan Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Amaan Khan Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm emerged victorious in two of their last five matches in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup earlier this year. Their batting performance in the first game of the ongoing tournament was also quite commendable.

South Western Districts Player List

Heath Richards, Keenan Vieira, Liyabona Malife, Ruan Terblanche, Yaseen Valli, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza.

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Keenan Vieira Batter Ruan Terblanche Batter Tyrese Karelse All-rounder Luke Beaufort Wicket-keeper Heath Richards Batter Thomas Kaber All-rounder Liyabona Malife Batter Jarred Jardine Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler Khwezi Gumede Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts have got their work cut out for them as they enter this game on the back of five losses in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head

Eastern Storm and South Western Districts faced each other four times in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, out of which the latter leads the tally, having won on two occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Eastern Storm - 1

South Western Districts - 2

Tie - 1

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than South Western Districts

Christopher Britz and Kabelo Sekhukhune’s partnership for Eastern Storm’s first wicket was a complete let down in the first match as they scored one run together before the latter’s untimely dismissal. However, this was likely a one-off instance as the team notched up opening stands of 7, 32 and 29 runs in the last three games of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. In the same tournament, South Western Districts’ opening wicket was somewhat lacking in consistency with totals of 14, 10 and 48 runs in the last three fixtures. The bookmakers are confident in Eastern Storm’s openers to make for an explosive partnership at the second time of asking.

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Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Kabelo Sekhukhune to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

Kabelo Sekhukhune was, unfortunately, out on a four-ball duck in their first match of the season against Northern Cape. However, he was the team’s leading batter during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, having scored 202 runs in six innings with an average of 33.66. Despite his no-show in the last outing, the opener is expected to come into his own against South Western Districts.

Kyle Jacobs to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

Kyle Jacobs was the third highest run scorer for South Western Districts during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 as he notched up 110 runs in six innings. The opener struggled for a while but started showing an upswing in performance towards the end, having scored 40 runs in the last match against Limpopo - the highest of the team. He is the top pick to be their standout batter once more.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Amaan Khan to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

Amaan Khan was the top wicket-taker for Eastern Storm in the previous encounter versus Northern Cape wherein he took two wickets in a full quota of four overs. Additionally, his phenomenal economy rate of 3.75 was the best of the team and he will be anticipated to do just as well in the upcoming match.

Jarred Jardine to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Jarred Jardine emerged as South Western Districts’ top wicket-taker in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. He picked nine wickets in six innings with an exceptional bowling average of 19.44. In the final game of the season against Limpopo, he delivered his best spell as he claimed four wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 7.25, making him a lucrative option for the next game.