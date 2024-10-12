EAS (Eastern Storm) vs KWNI (Tuskers) Match Prediction EAS 59 % Chance of Winning KWNI 41 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tuskers and Eastern Storm will face off in the 20th match of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024. The exciting encounter will take place on Saturday, October 12th at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The first ball of the match is set to be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Eastern Storm vs Tuskers Chance Winning

The two of the top three teams on the table, Tuskers and Eastern Storm will square off in their final group fixture of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024. Both teams have secured their berth in the semi-finals and will look to experiment a bit in this game.

Eastern Storm are sitting at the top of the table with 20 points and a net run rate of 0.765, having won five out of five games. In their most recent fixture, they defeated Eastern Cape by seven wickets at East London.

Eastern Storm's Tumelo Simelane bowled an exceptional spell, conceding just 11 runs in four overs but the rest of the attack was ineffective. Chasing 164, they found themselves in big trouble with three down for just 19 runs. But Christopher Britz (48* off 43) and Dewan Marais put on an unbroken partnership of 146 runs to clinch the victory. Marais delivered an outstanding knock, smashing an unbeaten 87 in 51 deliveries.

Tuskers are third on the table with 13 points and a net run rate of 0.993, winning three and losing two games. Most recently, they tied the match versus Mpumalanga Rhinos but lost the super-over.

Chasing 173, the Tuskers openers got them off to a flying start with 67 runs inside the powerplay. Sean Gilson 44 off 34 came in at number five while the opening batter Kagiso Rapulana fought till the end with 83 not-out in 59 balls but could not cross the finish line.

Speaking of this encounter, Eastern Storm will be favourites considering the strengths and form of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Eastern Storm's chance of winning: 59%

Tuskers’s chance of winning: 41%

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Eastern Storm vs Tuskers Betting Tips

The Tuskers all-rounder Sean Gilson has scored 169 runs in the tournament, including 71, 35 and 44 in three of the innings. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Dewan Marais has been in magnificent form. After scoring 37* and 42* earlier, he followed it up with 87 not out in the previous outing. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tuskers Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Eastern Storm Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: Eastern Storm 2.05 Bet on Batery

Eastern Storm vs Tuskers Toss Prediction

Tuskers have won their three games while batting first and both their defeats came when they were chasing. Eastern Storm have not been fazed either way. In the previous game played at Benoni, Eastern Storm clinched the victory by 23 runs. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday afternoon in Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa, suggests a sunny and hot day. The temperature is expected to range between 30 to 36 degree Celsius in the afternoon and players will have to deal with the heat. There is no chance of rain and the wind will be blowing from the southeast at 17 kmph.

Eastern Storm Player List

Kabelo Sekhukhune (c), Shaylen Pillay, Danie Rossouw (wk), Grant Thomson, Andrew Rasemene, Christopher Britz, Tumelo Simelane, Divan Posthumus, Aron Visser, Amaan Khan, Juan Lubbe, Mark Pearse, Dewan Marais, Mekyle Pillay, Martin Khumalo, Kyle Landsberg, Shaveer Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Christopher Britz Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Grant Thomson (c) Batter Dewan Marais Batter Shaveer Khan All-rounder Andrew Rasemene Bowler Juan Lubbe Bowler Amaan Khan Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler Aron Visser Bowler

Eastern Storm Recent Form

Eastern Storm have been unbeaten in the tournament, winning five out of five matches. They narrowly defeated Northern Cape by 1 run in the opener, followed by victories over South Western Districts, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Limpopo, and Eastern Cape. Their most recent win was against Eastern Cape, where they chased down 164 runs with 15 balls to spare.

Tuskers Players List

Michael Erlank (c), Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Ntando Zuma (wk), Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rapulana, Mondli Khumalo, Cameron Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Daelen Fynn, James Ritchie, Thabiso Ndlela, Chad Laycock

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Cameron Shekleton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Kyle Nipper All-rounder Sean Gilson All-rounder Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Sean Whitehead All-rounder Ntando Zuma (wk) Wicket-keeper Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

Tuskers Recent Form

The Tuskers began their campaign with a resounding 73-run victory over Limpopo, securing a bonus point. They followed this with a nail-biting 9-run win against Eastern Cape but then stumbled against South Western Districts, losing by 6 wickets. They bounced back with a comfortable 26-run victory over Northern Cape before losing in a thrilling super-over against Rhinos.

Eastern Storm vs Tuskers Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other four times in the shorter format since 2013 and all of those games were won by Eastern Storm.

Eastern Storm vs Tuskers Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to hit most fours @ 1.83 (Batery Bet)

Eastern Storm's batting lineup is currently in excellent form, with players like Christopher Britz, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Grant Thomson, and Dewan Marais contributing to their success. Betting on them to hit the most fours in this match would be a good choice.

Eastern Storm vs Tuskers T20 Willowmoore Park, null Eastern Storm Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.126 Bet Now!

Eastern Storm vs Tuskers Top Batters

Christopher Britz to be the top batter for Eastern Storm

Christopher Britz, a 25-year-old batter, has been in excellent form, recently scoring 111 runs in 66 deliveries against Limpopo. He has accumulated 304 runs in five innings at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 142. You can bet on him to be the top Eastern Storm batter.

Kagiso Rapulana to be the top batter for Tuskers





Kagiso Rapulana is coming off a superb knock in the previous game, where he struck 83 not-out in 59 balls. He has made 194 runs from five innings in this competition at an average of 48. Bet on him to be the top Tuskers batter.

Eastern Storm vs Tuskers Top Bowlers

Andrew Rasemene to be the top bowler for Eastern Storm

Andrew Rasemene, with six wickets and an economy of 7.40, has been the most economical bowler for his team in the tournament. He has a total of 31 wickets in T20 cricket, with an overall economy of 7.84. You can bet on him to be the best bowler for Eastern Storm.

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for Tuskers

Mbulelo Budaza, a left-arm fast bowler with 50 T20 matches and 56 wickets under his belt, has emerged as a standout performer for his team in the ongoing tournament. With six wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.11 runs per over, Budaza is a strong pick to be the top bowler.