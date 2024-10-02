LIM (Limpopo) vs EAS (Eastern Storm) Match Prediction LIM 42 % Chance of Winning EAS 58 % Place a bet Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Limpopo will lock horns with Eastern Storm in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition and the sides will be hosted at Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane. Meeting on October 2, 2024, the clash is set to commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Chances of Winning

Limpopo did not let a defeat in their opening game stop them from making a comeback as they took their second victory in a row against South Western Districts. The latter had the advantage of choosing their strategy and they put Limpopo in to field first but found themselves relegated to a score of 146. This was not a particularly difficult total for Limpopo to chase down and it was made rather easy by the openers, JD Venter and Liam Peters, who scored 64 and 20 runs, respectively. Louren Steenkamp’s unbeaten 35 took the team over the line in the end and they ended up taking victory with six wickets in hand.

Eastern Storm are looking quite invincible at the moment as they made it three for three by beating Mpumalanga Rhinos in the last outing. They batted first and scored 171 which was a defendable total and it was thanks to Kabelo Sekhukhune, Danie Rossouw, Dewan Marais and Christopher Britz who scored 43, 41, 37* and 28 runs, respectively. The bowlers had a relatively simple task on their hands and they delivered what was expected of them as they bundled out the opposition for 148, leading to a 23-run triumph.

Limpopo chance of winning - 42%

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 58%

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Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Betting Tips

Eastern Storm to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Skipper and opener Kabelo Sekhukhune recovered rather quickly after an unfortunate four-ball duck in the first match of the season. With a first wicket stand of one run during the match, he made sure to knock it out of the park along with Christopher Britz in the next two fixtures, having scored 133 and 71 runs together. To top it off, Sekhukhune and Britz have averages of 42.33 and 48.33, respectively, in the competition thus far. Another big collaboration is on the cards for this explosive duo.

Match Prediction Best Odds Limpopo’s Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Eastern Storm’s Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction

Cricket Club Ground hosted one match in the present tournament between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Limpopo where the latter elected to field first but it did not work out in their favor. The first innings total of 162 was not a particularly challenging score to chase but Limpopo were all out of sorts which led to an unseemly defeat. However, this is not likely to deter the toss winners from opting to chase again since the pitch is better suited to the bowlers’ strengths.

Weather Report

Polokwane is set to experience perfectly sunny conditions for cricket with no likelihood of rainfall and the temperature will reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Limpopo Player List

Liam Peters (c), Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner, Daniel van der Merwe, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sello Seing, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Pootona, JD Venter.

Predicted Playing XI

JD Venter Batter Liam Peters (C) Batter Heinrigh Pieterse Batter Louren Steenkamp Batter Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Ludwig Kaestner All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Eldred Hawken Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo turned their form on its head and kept their title hopes alive as the reigning champions of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. Their batting department had an unfortunate outing in the first match but their upswing is not accidental in the slightest.

Eastern Storm Player List

Kabelo Sekhukhune (c), Grant Thomson, Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Juan Lubbe, Danie Rossouw, Andrew Rasemene, Shaveer Khan, Tumelo Simelane, Mark Pearse.

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune (C) Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Mark Pearse Batter Juan Lubbe All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Shaylen Pillay Batter Shaveer Khan Bowler Amaan Khan Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm remain undefeated after three matches and it would take a massive effort to stop their charge considering how well-rounded their squad has been.

Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Head-to-Head

In the one meeting between Limpopo and Eastern Storm so far, the former emerged victorious by a margin of 16 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Limpopo - 1

Eastern Storm - 0

Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo

Limpopo had yet another opening combination in the tournament as they tested out a third different lineup in the last match. With JD Venter and Liam Peters at the front of the pack this time, the duo added 45 runs to the first wicket. In the two matches prior to that, the team posted opening totals of 68 and 25 runs. While this is quite impressive despite the amount of changes they have made, Eastern Storm’s first wicket has paid dividends since they stuck with Kabelo Sekhukhune and Christopher Britz despite a one-run partnership in the first match. The pair went on to collaborate for 133 and 71 runs in the next two fixtures which makes them the favorites for the upcoming encounter.

Limpopo vs Eastern Storm T20 Cricket Club Ground, null Limpopo Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now! Eastern Storm Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Best Batters

JD Venter to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

JD Venter played his first match of the season in the previous encounter against South Western Districts where he emerged as the team’s top run scorer after posting 64 runs on the scoreboard. This performance already bolstered him to second place among the team’s batters and the opener will be expected to come out on top once more.

Kabelo Sekhukhune to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

After getting out on a four-ball duck in the first match, Kabelo Sekhukhune bounced back incredibly strong with a total of 127 runs in three innings. He scored 84 and 43 runs in the next two games where he was the team’s top scorer both times. With an average of 42.33, the opener is expected to continue performing at a high level.

Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Best Bowlers

Don Radebe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Don Radebe was tied as Limpopo’s top bowler in the last outing against South Western Districts, having bagged three wickets in four overs. Furthermore, he achieved an impressive economy rate of 4.25, the best of the team. As the team’s leading wicket-taker overall with five wickets in three innings, he is the top pick for the upcoming match.

Amaan Khan to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

Amaan Khan has been a consistent bowler for Eastern Storm and stands as their joint highest wicket-taker with four wickets in three innings and an average of 17.75. In the last match against Mpumalanga Rhinos, he picked a single wicket in four overs, and his spell included a maiden and an economy rate of 5.50. He is expected to emerge as their premier bowler in the next encounter.