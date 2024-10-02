LIM (Limpopo) vs EAS (Eastern Storm) Match Prediction
LIM
42%
Chance of Winning
EAS
58%
T20
Cricket Club Ground
Facts:
- Limpopo’s Don Radebe is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with five wickets in three innings.
- Eastern Storm’s Christopher Britz is the leading batter of the competition with 145 runs in three innings.
Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Chances of Winning
Limpopo did not let a defeat in their opening game stop them from making a comeback as they took their second victory in a row against South Western Districts. The latter had the advantage of choosing their strategy and they put Limpopo in to field first but found themselves relegated to a score of 146. This was not a particularly difficult total for Limpopo to chase down and it was made rather easy by the openers, JD Venter and Liam Peters, who scored 64 and 20 runs, respectively. Louren Steenkamp’s unbeaten 35 took the team over the line in the end and they ended up taking victory with six wickets in hand.
Eastern Storm are looking quite invincible at the moment as they made it three for three by beating Mpumalanga Rhinos in the last outing. They batted first and scored 171 which was a defendable total and it was thanks to Kabelo Sekhukhune, Danie Rossouw, Dewan Marais and Christopher Britz who scored 43, 41, 37* and 28 runs, respectively. The bowlers had a relatively simple task on their hands and they delivered what was expected of them as they bundled out the opposition for 148, leading to a 23-run triumph.
- Limpopo chance of winning - 42%
- Eastern Storm chance of winning - 58%
Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Betting Tips
Eastern Storm to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
Skipper and opener Kabelo Sekhukhune recovered rather quickly after an unfortunate four-ball duck in the first match of the season. With a first wicket stand of one run during the match, he made sure to knock it out of the park along with Christopher Britz in the next two fixtures, having scored 133 and 71 runs together. To top it off, Sekhukhune and Britz have averages of 42.33 and 48.33, respectively, in the competition thus far. Another big collaboration is on the cards for this explosive duo.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Limpopo’s Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Eastern Storm’s Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction
Cricket Club Ground hosted one match in the present tournament between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Limpopo where the latter elected to field first but it did not work out in their favor. The first innings total of 162 was not a particularly challenging score to chase but Limpopo were all out of sorts which led to an unseemly defeat. However, this is not likely to deter the toss winners from opting to chase again since the pitch is better suited to the bowlers’ strengths.
Weather Report
Polokwane is set to experience perfectly sunny conditions for cricket with no likelihood of rainfall and the temperature will reach 22 degrees Celsius.
Limpopo Player List
Liam Peters (c), Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner, Daniel van der Merwe, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sello Seing, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Pootona, JD Venter.
Predicted Playing XI
|
JD Venter
|
Batter
|
Liam Peters (C)
|
Batter
|
Heinrigh Pieterse
|
Batter
|
Louren Steenkamp
|
Batter
|
Dilivio Ridgaard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ludwig Kaestner
|
All-rounder
|
Atwell Mokgoloboto
|
Bowler
|
Don Radebe
|
Bowler
|
Jesse Albanie
|
Bowler
|
Kgaudisa Molefe
|
Bowler
|
Eldred Hawken
|
Bowler
Limpopo Team Form
Limpopo turned their form on its head and kept their title hopes alive as the reigning champions of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. Their batting department had an unfortunate outing in the first match but their upswing is not accidental in the slightest.
Eastern Storm Player List
Kabelo Sekhukhune (c), Grant Thomson, Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Juan Lubbe, Danie Rossouw, Andrew Rasemene, Shaveer Khan, Tumelo Simelane, Mark Pearse.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kabelo Sekhukhune (C)
|
Batter
|
Christopher Britz
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Pearse
|
Batter
|
Juan Lubbe
|
All-rounder
|
Dewan Marais
|
Batter
|
Danie Rossouw
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shaylen Pillay
|
Batter
|
Shaveer Khan
|
Bowler
|
Amaan Khan
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Rasemene
|
Bowler
|
Tumelo Simelane
|
Bowler
Eastern Storm Team Form
Eastern Storm remain undefeated after three matches and it would take a massive effort to stop their charge considering how well-rounded their squad has been.
Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Head-to-Head
In the one meeting between Limpopo and Eastern Storm so far, the former emerged victorious by a margin of 16 runs.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Limpopo - 1
Eastern Storm - 0
Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Betting Odds
Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo
Limpopo had yet another opening combination in the tournament as they tested out a third different lineup in the last match. With JD Venter and Liam Peters at the front of the pack this time, the duo added 45 runs to the first wicket. In the two matches prior to that, the team posted opening totals of 68 and 25 runs. While this is quite impressive despite the amount of changes they have made, Eastern Storm’s first wicket has paid dividends since they stuck with Kabelo Sekhukhune and Christopher Britz despite a one-run partnership in the first match. The pair went on to collaborate for 133 and 71 runs in the next two fixtures which makes them the favorites for the upcoming encounter.
Limpopo vs Eastern Storm
T20
Cricket Club Ground, null
Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Best Batters
JD Venter to be Limpopo’s Best Batter
JD Venter played his first match of the season in the previous encounter against South Western Districts where he emerged as the team’s top run scorer after posting 64 runs on the scoreboard. This performance already bolstered him to second place among the team’s batters and the opener will be expected to come out on top once more.
Kabelo Sekhukhune to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter
After getting out on a four-ball duck in the first match, Kabelo Sekhukhune bounced back incredibly strong with a total of 127 runs in three innings. He scored 84 and 43 runs in the next two games where he was the team’s top scorer both times. With an average of 42.33, the opener is expected to continue performing at a high level.
Limpopo vs Eastern Storm Best Bowlers
Don Radebe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler
Don Radebe was tied as Limpopo’s top bowler in the last outing against South Western Districts, having bagged three wickets in four overs. Furthermore, he achieved an impressive economy rate of 4.25, the best of the team. As the team’s leading wicket-taker overall with five wickets in three innings, he is the top pick for the upcoming match.
Amaan Khan to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler
Amaan Khan has been a consistent bowler for Eastern Storm and stands as their joint highest wicket-taker with four wickets in three innings and an average of 17.75. In the last match against Mpumalanga Rhinos, he picked a single wicket in four overs, and his spell included a maiden and an economy rate of 5.50. He is expected to emerge as their premier bowler in the next encounter.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Eastern Storm
- Limpopo to win @ 2.10 (Batery)
- Eastern Storm to win @ 1.72 (Batery)
Batery