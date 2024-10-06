LIM (Limpopo) vs MPU (Mpumalanga Rhinos) Match Prediction LIM 65 % Chance of Winning MPU 35 % Bet Now! Limpopo and Mpumalanga Rhinos will face off on October 6 in the 15th match of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024. The game will be played at Cricket Club Ground in Polokwane, starting at 4:30 PM IST.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chance Winning

Mpumalanga Rhinos are in a desperate need of a win when they take on Limpopo in their next match of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024. Limpopo are in a much better position but need to keep the momentum going for a spot in the semifinals.

Limpopo are third on the table with nine points from four games and a net run-rate of -0.314. They have won and lost two games in the competition so far, with a bonus point in one of those wins. They ran into Eastern Storm in the previous game and lost by 12 runs.

Their bowling unit looked all over the place and could not get through the Eastern Storm opener Christopher Britz, who smashed 111 in 66 deliveries. Chasing a big target of 202, captain Liam Peters scored 44 off 32 while Morne Venter struck 66 off 43. However, the middle order could not provide any support and they fell short of the target.

Mpumalanga Rhinos are reeling at the second last spot on the table with just two points, which were a courtesy of a washed out game. They have lost two games in the season, more recently losing to Eastern Storm by 23 runs.

Rhinos opted to field first but bowlers were largely ineffective as Eastern Storm posted 171 in 20 overs. Gareth Dukes was the standout bowler, picking 2 for 27 in four overs. The run-chase got off to a terrible start with both openers getting dismissed on duck. Nonelela Yikha (37 off 39) and Jurie Snyman (55 off 40) then added 92 runs for the third wicket but fell behind the required rate.

Moving on to this clash, Limpopo are favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of these two opponents. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this match.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips

The Limpopo skipper Liam Peters has looked in good touch in the season, scoring 32, 20 and 44 runs in the last three games. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Muhammed Mayet can be a bit of hit or miss batter. He has three ducks and two 70+ scores in the last seven innings. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction

Polokwane has hosted two matches in this season, with the team batting first winning both times. Both these teams have lost two games each while chasing. Keeping these factors in mind, expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Polokwane, Limpopo is expected to be sunny and pleasant on Sunday afternoon. The evening should also be clear with no cloud cover and there is zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should hover between 22 to 28 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 39 kmph.

Limpopo Players List

Liam Peters (c), Eldred Hawken, Kgaudisa Molefe, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Sizwe Masondo, Heinrich Pieterse, Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner, Don Radebe, Morne Venter, Jesse Albanie, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Daniel van der Merwe

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Morne Venter All-rounder Liam Peters (c) Batter Heinrich Pieterse Batter Louren Steenkamp Batter Dilivio Ridgaard (wk) Wicket-keeper Ludwig Kaestner All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto All-rounder Don Radebe Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Eldred Hawken Bowler

Limpopo Recent Form

Limpopo suffered a heavy loss to begin the season by 73 runs against Tuskers before beating Eastern Cape by 22 runs. They followed it up with another victory, beating South Western Districts by six wickets. In the most recent fixture, they fell 12 runs short against Eastern Storm while chasing 202.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Yassar Cook (wk), Hermann Rolfes, Nonelela Yikha, Shane Dadswell, Gareth Dukes, Jon Hinrichsen, Akhulile Mkhatu, Jurie Snyman, Karabo Mogotsi, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Lindokuhle Pawuli

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Muhammed Mayet (c) Batter Yassar Cook Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Jurie Snyman All-rounder Shane Dadswell All-rounder Gareth Dukes All-rounder Benjamin van Niekerk All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Musa Twala (wk) Wicket-keeper Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler Themba Maupa Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Recent Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos got two points against South Western due to a washout. They lost their second game versus Northern Cape by 18 runs and more recently, lost to Eastern Storm by 22 runs while chasing 172.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other only two times in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition. Limpopo won the first clash by seven wickets in 2019 while the second encounter earlier this year ended in a no result.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds

Limpopo to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Limpopo have a stronger set of batters with Morne Venter, Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp and Heinrigh Pieterse looking in good touch. The batting unit has hit 20 sixes in four innings this season and though Rhinos have struck 14 in two innings, you can back Limpopo to hit most sixes here.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Top Batters

Morne Venter to be the top batter for Limpopo





Morne Venter has been magnificent in the tournament, scoring 253 runs from four innings at an average of 63 while striking at 154. He smashed 115 off 68 against Eastern Cape and followed it up with back to back 60s in the last two games. Betting on him to be the top Limpopo batter seems a safe option.

Jurie Snyman to be the top batter for Mpumalanga Rhinos

Jurie Snyman has been pretty good in the ongoing season for his team. He made 37 off 29 in the second game against Northern Cape and followed it up with a superb 55 off 40 versus Eastern Storm on Wednesday. Back him to be the best batter for Mpumalanga Rhinos in this game.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Top Bowlers

Don Radebe to be the top bowler for Limpopo

The right arm medium pacer was expensive in the last game but snared 3 for 17 in the earlier game against South Western Districts. Don Radebe has taken 32 wickets from 21 T20 matches at a strike rate of 13.2, including one five-for and a four-for. Bet on him to be the top Limpopo bowler.

Gareth Dukes to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga Rhinos

Mpumalanga Rhinos have a poor bowling unit in the competition and Gareth Dukes’ 7.89 is the best economy for them. He was excellent in the previous game, snaring 2 for 27 in four overs. Betting on him to be the top Mpumalanga Rhinos bowler would be a good punt.