MPU (Mpumalanga Rhinos) vs ECL (Eastern Cape) Match Prediction MPU 54 % Chance of Winning ECL 46 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.836 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga Rhinos will face off in the 21st match of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024. The action will take place on Wednesday, October 12th at Uplands College, White River. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Eastern Cape Chance Winning

Mpumalanga Rhinos and Eastern Cape, two teams from the bottom of the table, will be up against each other in this final group fixture of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024. Both teams have been knocked out of the semifinal race and will be hoping to end the season on a high note.

Mpumalanga Rhinos are sixth on the table with six points, having lost three out of five games and managed to win only once. Eastern Cape are reeling at the bottom, with five defeats in five games.

In the most recent fixture, Mpumalanga Rhinos defeated Tuskers in a super-over finish. After being three down for 33, Jurie Snyman and Benjamin van Niekerk brought them back on track with a 74-run stand. Snyman scored 53 off 42 while van Niekerk struck 55 not-out in 36 deliveries to power the team to 172. Gareth Dukes and Jon Hinrichsen then bagged two scalps each as they forced a tie after a poor start to their defence.

Eastern Cape took on the table-toppers Eastern Storm in the last game and suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Batting first, Marco Marais played an outstanding knock of 87 runs in 65 balls while Mncedisi Malika made 44 in 33 to help the team to 163 in 20 overs. Chad Classen and Nico van Zyl handed three early blows to Eastern Storm but could not keep up the pressure.

Talking about this encounter, Mpumalanga Rhinos will be slight favourites considering the form of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Mpumalanga Rhinos's chance of winning: 54%

Eastern Cape’s chance of winning: 46%

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Eastern Cape Betting Tips

Benjamin van Niekerk had made 22 and 25 batting down the order earlier in the tournament and is coming off an unbeaten 55. Back him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Eastern Cape’s Jerome Bossr has had a good start in three of the five innings, scoring 30, 20 and 24 runs. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eastern Cape Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Mpumalanga Rhinos Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: Mpumalanga Rhinos 2.00 Bet on Batery

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Eastern Cape Toss Prediction

In the last game played at Uplands College, White River, the team batting first posted 202 and won by 18 runs. Both these teams haven't performed well under pressure and would like to bat freely. Expect the team to win the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for White River, South Africa on October 12th afternoon looks promising. You can expect a sunny and pleasant day with no cloud cover. The temperature will range between 24 to 30 degree Celsius while wind gusts will blow at 35 kmph. There is only around a 2% chance of precipitation so the match should go ahead without any interruptions.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Yassar Cook (wk), Hermann Rolfes, Nonelela Yikha, Shane Dadswell, Gareth Dukes, Jon Hinrichsen, Akhulile Mkhatu, Jurie Snyman, Karabo Mogotsi, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Lindokuhle Pawuli

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Muhammed Mayet (c) Batter Yassar Cook Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Jurie Snyman All-rounder Shane Dadswell All-rounder Gareth Dukes All-rounder Benjamin van Niekerk All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Musa Twala (wk) Wicket-keeper Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler Themba Maupa Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Recent Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos' season has been a disappointment. After a rain-affected draw in the opening game, they suffered a series of setbacks, losing to Northern Cape, Eastern Storm, and Limpopo. They finally managed to secure a victory, beating Tuskers in a dramatic super-over finish following a tie.

Eastern Cape Players List

Chad Classen, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand (c), Jade de Klerk, Mncedisi Malika (wk), Marco Marais, Jerome Bossr, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Nathan Roux, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Nico van Zyl, Mathew Fourie, Thabile Hlatuka, Thozama Totana, Jacques van der Merwe, Olwakhe Goqoza, Christopher Gleaves

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jerome Bossr Batter Marco Marais Batter Nathan Roux Batter Jason Niemand (c) All-rounder Christopher Gleaves Batter Mncedisi Malika (wk) Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk All-rounder Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico van Zyl Bowler Ayabonga Tongo Bowler

Eastern Cape Recent Form

Eastern Cape have had a disastrous season, losing all five of their matches. Their first defeat came against Limpopo, followed by losses to Tuskers, Northern Cape, South Western Districts, and Eastern Storm. They posted 163 on the board in the last game but lost seven wickets.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Eastern Cape Head-to-Head Record

There have been only three encounters between these two teams in the shorter format, with Eastern Cape winning two games and Mpumalanga Rhinos coming out on top once.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Eastern Cape Betting Odds

Mpumalanga Rhinos to hit most fours @ 1.95 (Batery Bet)

Mpumalanga Rhinos seem to have the stronger batting line-up based on form, with Jurie Snyman, Benjamin van Niekerk, Muhammed Mayet and Gareth Dukes among runs. Taking a punt on them to hit the most fours would be a good option.

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Eastern Cape Top Batters

Jurie Snyman to be the top batter for Mpumalanga Rhinos

Jurie Snyman has been amongst the runs this season, scoring 145 runs in four innings at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 125. He scored 37 off 29 balls against Northern Cape and followed it up with 55 off 40 against Eastern Storm. In the previous game, he struck 53 in 42. Betting on him to be the top Mpumalanga Rhinos batter would be wise.

Marco Marais to be the top batter for Eastern Cape





Marco Marais, a skilled South African batter has been in excellent form, recently smashing 64 runs off 37 balls and 87 off 65 in the previous outing. He has an impressive T20 record, with over 2000 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 144. Bet on him to be the top Eastern Cape batter.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Eastern Cape Top Bowlers

Gareth Dukes to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga Rhinos

Gareth Dukes has been the standout performer for the Rhinos with the ball. He has taken seven wickets in four games at an economy of 7.37. He has claimed two scalps in each of the last three games. You can bet on him to be the best bowler for the Mpumalanga Rhinos.

Nico van Zyl to be the top bowler for Eastern Cape

Nico van Zyl is the top wicket-taker for his side, snaring eight wickets in five innings at an economy of 5.88. His best performance came in the third game against Tuskers, taking 5 for 9 in four overs. The right-arm fast bowler is a good pick to be Eastern Cape's top bowler in this game.