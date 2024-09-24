MPU (Mpumalanga Rhinos) vs NOC (Northern Cape) Match Prediction MPU 45 % Chance of Winning NOC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mpumalanga Rhinos and Northern Cape will go head-to-head in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 with their match set to be played at Uplands College, White River. The sides are going to meet on September 24 and the action will kick off at 4:30 P.M IST.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Chances of Winning

Mpumalanga Rhinos were scheduled to go up against South Western Districts in the ongoing tournament but their fixture was, unfortunately, abandoned without a ball bowled. They will enter this upcoming match with the prospect of doing better than they did in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 which was an allround disaster to say the least. They lost four out of six matches in the competition and they were defeated by heavy margins at that. Their net run rate of -1.620 was the worst of any other team and they had absolutely nothing going their way. They are certainly on the backfoot against Northern Cape.

Northern Cape lost a match that was theirs for the taking as they took on Eastern Storm in their first game of the season. The latter posted a formidable total of 171 runs on the scoreboard which Northern Cape approached head-on. During their chase, opener Ernest Kemm set the tone by scoring 39 runs but it was wicket-keeper batter Modiri Litheko who stepped up and scored 79 runs, the highest of the team. It was all going in their favor and all they had to do was keep their head down and make it over the line. However, Eastern Storm’s bowlers stopped their advance by keeping them down to 170 by the end of 20 overs, leading to defeat by a single run.

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 45%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 55%

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score high before first dismissal

Ernest Kemm and Jonathan Vandiar did not make the best start to their campaign as the openers failed to establish a first partnership for the team in the previous outing against Eastern Storm. Nevertheless, they will certainly pick up the pace in the second match, especially since the team pride themselves on setting up opening totals of 63, 15 and 78 runs in the last three matches of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. With this in mind, Northern Cape’s openers will show more resolve in the next match and secure a competitive first wicket stand.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

In the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, Uplands College held three matches out of which two were won by the teams batting first and the other ended without a result. Surprisingly, the toss winners elected to field first on all three occasions but it did not pan out as expected. Moreover, the average first innings total was 185 after two completed games which is a defendable target, making batting first the favored strategy.

Weather Report

There is a lowly 10% possibility of precipitation at White River which is not likely to have a bearing on the match. Sunny skies are expected with the temperature reaching 25 degrees Celsius.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Jurie Snyman (c), Karabo Mogotsi, Muhammed Mayet, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Hermann Rolfes, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Jon Hinrichsen, Kieran Kenny.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammed Mayet Batter Jurie Snyman (C) Batter Gareth Dukes All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Wicket-keeper Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Karabo Mogotsi Batter Jon Hinrichsen Bowler Akhulile Mkhatu All-rounder Kurtlyn Mannikam Bowler Kieran Kenny Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos lost four games on the bounce to end their CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 run.

Northern Cape Player List

Ruan Haasbroek (c), Jonathan Vandiar, Ronan Hermann, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Ernest Kemm, Romano Terblanche, Modiri Litheko, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Hanu Viljoen, Tshepo Ntuli.

Predicted Playing XI

Ernest Kemm All-rounder Jonathan Vandiar Batter Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Ronan Hermann Batter Ruan Haasbroek (C) Batter Christoffel Klijnhans All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Hanu Viljoen Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape’s batting tends to be a tad unpredictable but it is usually not a major problem for them. They won three out of six fixtures in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head

Mpumalanga Rhinos and Northern Cape met once in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup earlier this year and the latter won by a splendid margin of 79 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 0

Northern Cape - 1

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

Northern Cape to have a better opening partnership than Mpumalanga Rhinos

Both teams had cutthroat openers who absolutely decimated the opposition during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. Muhammed Mayet and Jurie Snyman opened for Mpumalanga Rhinos and together, they notched up first partnerships of 59, 2 and 52 runs in the last three games. As if this was not good enough, Northern Cape’s opening pair took it a step further with first wicket totals of 63, 15 and 78 runs in the last three fixtures of the tournament. In spite of a paltry showing in the previous match of the present competition, Northern Cape are favored in this regard in the next game.

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Best Batters

Muhammed Mayet to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

Muhammed Mayet led the charge for Mpumalanga Rhinos during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 wherein he scored a total of 128 runs in five innings, which included a half-century, with an average of 25.60. He was the second highest run scorer for the team in their last match against Eastern Cape with 30 runs and remains the top pick for the next game as well.

Ernest Kemm to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Ernest Kemm was the second highest run-getter for Northern Cape in their previous outing against Eastern Storm, having scored 39 runs. During the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, he was the team’s leading batter with 233 runs in six innings and an average of 46.60. The opener is anticipated to come out on top once more in the upcoming fixture.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Best Bowlers

Hermann Rolfes to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

Hermann Rolfes was the leading bowler for Mpumalanga Rhinos in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, having taken nine wickets in six innings. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last match versus Eastern Cape where he captured one wicket in three overs. Averaging at 15.77 in the tournament, he is the top choice against Northern Cape.

Tshepo Ntuli to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Tshepo Ntuli was the second highest wicket-taker for Northern Cape in the last match versus Eastern Storm as he bagged a single wicket in three overs. However, in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, he was the team’s joint highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets under his belt in seven innings and a phenomenal bowling average of 16.09, making him the leading pick to be their premier bowler in the next match.