NOC (Northern Cape) vs ECL (Eastern Cape) Match Prediction NOC 65 % Chance of Winning ECL 35 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.553 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Cape and Eastern Cape are poised to square off in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition on October 2, 2024, with the match being held at Diamond Oval, Kimberley. The action will kick off at 4:30 P.M IST.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape Chances of Winning

Northern Cape avenged themselves after an embarrassing one-run loss in the first match by taking down Mpumalanga Rhinos in the last outing. Having batted first this time, the former achieved a nearly unbeatable target with 202 runs on the board. It was an impressive collective effort from the team, especially thanks to Jonathan Vandiar, Christoffel Klijnhans and Ernest Kemm who each scored 50, 43 and 42 runs, respectively. With a commanding total on the board, Northern Cape’s bowlers just had to keep their head down and make sure Mpumalanga Rhinos do not pose a threat. They did just that and even though a solid effort from Mpumalanga Rhinos saw them score 184 before they ran out of time, Northern Cape edged out their first win of the season by 18 runs.

Eastern Cape lost in humiliating fashion against KwaZulu-Natal Inland last time out and there is no possible excuse to justify their poor showing. The former’s bowlers did a fantastic job at keeping the opposition in check, having restricted them to 132. This should have been an absolute breeze for Eastern Cape but they made a meal of their chase by losing nine wickets and failing to score runs quickly enough. Skipper Jason Niemand was the only player with a respectable individual score of 45 while the other batters did not offer any support whatsoever. In the end, Eastern Cape hung their heads in a disheartening nine-run defeat.

Northern Cape chance of winning - 65%

Eastern Cape chance of winning - 35%

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Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Jonathan Vandiar and Ernest Kemm were unable to set up a stand in the first match of the tournament where the former was out on a golden duck. However, the pair recuperated exceptionally well and returned to score 92 runs together in the previous game against Mpumalanga Rhinos. Additionally, Vandiar and Kemm are currently averaging at 25.00 and 40.50, respectively, and will be expected to put on a spectacle in the upcoming match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Cape’s Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Eastern Cape’s Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape Toss Prediction

In the first and only match held at Diamond Oval in the tournament so far, Northern Cape elected to field first but it did not pay the dividends they hoped for. However, having lost by a single run in a 170-run chase, fielding first is still going to be the sought after option at the venue.

Weather Report

The sunny conditions at Kimberley on match day will be ideal for a game of cricket as there is absolutely no possibility of rain. The temperature is predicted to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Northern Cape Player List

Ruan Haasbroek (c), Jonathan Vandiar, Ronan Hermann, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Ernest Kemm, Romano Terblanche, Modiri Litheko, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Hanu Viljoen, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Vandiar Batter Ernest Kemm All-rounder Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Christoffel Klijnhans All-rounder Ruan Haasbroek (C) Batter Ronan Hermann Batter Hanu Viljoen Bowler Romano Terblanche All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape’s first result could be attributed to a bit of misfortune and error in judgment but their performance was still quite upstanding. They only solidified their position by beating Mpumalanga Rhinos after a solid batting display.

Eastern Cape Player List

Jason Niemand (c), Jerome Bossr, Marco Marais, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Thabile Hlatuka, Christopher Gleaves, Mncedisi Malika, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Tladi Bokako, Chad Classen.

Predicted Playing XI

Jerome Bossr Batter Nathan Roux Batter Jason Niemand (C) All-rounder Marco Marais Batter Christopher Gleaves Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk All-rounder Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler

Eastern Cape Team Form

Eastern Cape’s performances have been lackluster on both occasions and their chances of improving seem rather bleak.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape Head-to-Head

Out of three games that Northern Cape and Eastern Cape have played against each other, the former are superior with two victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Northern Cape - 2

Eastern Cape - 0

Abandoned - 1

Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape Betting Odds

Northern Cape to have a better opening partnership than Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape’s opening pair, Jerome Bossr and Nathan Roux, managed to post exactly 20 runs together in both games so far before the fall of the first wicket. Although it is clear that they are consistent, their ability to notch up big runs is under fire. While Ernest Kemm and Jonathan Vandiar, Northern Cape’s first wicket batters, failed to set up a partnership in the first match, they turned things on its head drastically to secure a stand of 92 runs in the last match against Mpumalanga Rhinos, making them the preferred openers to outclass Eastern Cape’s first partnership.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape T20 Diamond Oval, null Northern Cape Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Eastern Cape Linyathi Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.406 Bet Now!

Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape Best Batters

Ernest Kemm to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Ernest Kemm has been Northern Cape’s most consistent batter as he scored 41 runs in the first game and 42 runs in the following match. With 81 runs in two innings and an average of 40.50, he is currently the team’s second highest run scorer. The opener has proved to be a dependable batter and will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Christopher Gleaves to be Eastern Cape’s Best Batter

Christopher Gleaves is Eastern Cape’s leading batter with 69 runs in two innings which includes a half-century. He scored an unbeaten 59 in the first match but his performance took a downturn in the previous match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, having been dismissed for ten. Nevertheless, the middle-order batter is the top pick to be the team’s standout player.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape Best Bowlers

Basheeru-Deen Walters to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Basheeru-Deen Walters was the joint highest wicket-taker for Northern Cape in both matches thus far, having claimed two wickets in each of the two games. He leads the team’s bowling attack and has an exceptional average of 19.50 in the competition. He is anticipated to emerge as their premier bowler once more in the next game.

Jason Niemand to be Eastern Cape’s Best Bowler

Jason Niemand stands as the leading wicket-taker for Eastern Cape, having picked three wickets in two innings. He was the joint highest wicket-taker on both occasions and has a stellar bowling average of 18.00. The skipper remains the leading choice for the match against Northern Cape.