NOC (Northern Cape) vs LIM (Limpopo) Match Prediction NOC 59 % Chance of Winning LIM 41 % Place a bet Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.794 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Limpopo are set to face Northern Cape in the 19th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition. The match will take place on Saturday, October 12th, at Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Chance Winning

Limpopo and Northern Cape will be fighting for one spot in the semifinals when they play their final group fixture of the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition on Saturday. Limpopo are currently fourth on the points table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.071 while Northern Cape occupy the fifth spot with eight points and a net run rate of -0.010. For Northern Cape to reach the semifinals, they need to win this game by a broad margin and earn a bonus point.

Northern Cape suffered their third defeat of the tournament on Wednesday, losing to South Western Districts by 9 runs. Zakhele Qwabe picked two key wickets but conceded 40 runs in four overs while Ernest Kemm had great returns of 1 for 15 in his four. Ruan Haasbroek bagged two scalps in the 19th over as they restricted the opponents to 141. Northern Cape didn't have a good start to the run-chase, getting reduced to 58 for 4. Cole Abrahams smashed 46 runs in 28 balls but had no support.

Limpopo are coming off a 19-run win over Mpumalanga Rhinos in the previous game held at Polokwane. Opting to bat first, they didn't have a great start with a couple of early blows but Morne Venter and Heinrigh Pieterse steadied the ship with 68 runs for the third wicket. Venter made 49 off 40 deliveries while Pieterse struck 48 off 44 to help the team get 141. Venter then picked 3 for 17 with Don Radebe also begging 3 for 19 as they held off the opponents.

Speaking of this encounter, Northern Cape are favourites according to the bookmakers. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Northern Cape's chance of winning: 59%

Limpopo’s chance of winning: 41%

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Northern Cape vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo's Heinrigh Pieterse has scored 107 runs across five innings in the season, including 34 not-out against Eastern Cape and 48 versus Rhinos in the previous game. You can bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in this match.

Northern Cape’s Ernest Kemm has been pretty good in the form with the bat, scoring 39, 42 and 23 in three of the four innings. Betting on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Limpopo Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Northern Cape Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: Northern Cape 2.00 Bet on Batery

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

Diamond Oval in Kimberley has hosted two matches in this competition and both were won by the team batting first. In an afternoon game, with the heat likely to trouble the players, teams are likely to prefer batting first over fielding. So expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in Kimberley, Northern Cape is likely to be sunny and very hot on Saturday afternoon. The excessive heat could be an issue for the players. The temperatures are expected to soar high, ranging from 33 to 39 degrees Celsius, while wind gusts travel at 39 kmph.

Northern Cape Player List

Jonathan Vandiar, Hardus Viljoen, Ruan Haasbroek (c), Romano Terblanche, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Modiri Litheko (wk), Zakhele Qwabe, Tshepo Ntuli, Tian Koekemoer, Ernest Kemm, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Ronan Hermann, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ernest Kemm All-rounder Modiri Litheko (wk) Wicket-keeper Tian Koekemoer Batter Christoffel Klijnhans Batter Ruan Haasbroek (c) Batter Hardus Viljoen All-rounder Cole Abrahams All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Recent Form

Northern Cape started the tournament with a close loss to Eastern Storm, falling by just one run. They quickly recovered with a convincing 18-run win over Mpumalanga Rhinos and followed that up with a 17-run victory against Eastern Cape. But they faced more setbacks, losing to Tuskers by 26 runs and more recently, falling short by 9 runs versus South Western Districts while chasing 142.

Limpopo Players List

Liam Peters (c), Eldred Hawken, Kgaudisa Molefe, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Sizwe Masondo, Heinrich Pieterse, Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner, Don Radebe, Morne Venter, Jesse Albanie, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Daniel van der Merwe

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Morne Venter All-rounder Liam Peters (c) Batter Heinrich Pieterse Batter Louren Steenkamp Batter Dilivio Ridgaard (wk) Wicket-keeper Daniel van der Merwe All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto All-rounder Don Radebe Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Eldred Hawken Bowler

Limpopo Recent Form

Limpopo started their season with a heavy 73-run defeat to the Tuskers, but bounced back with a 22-run win over Eastern Cape, followed by a six-wicket victory against South Western Districts. They then fell short in a 12-run loss to Eastern Storm while chasing 202 but regained momentum with a 19-run win against Mpumalanga Rhinos.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Head-to-Head Record

Northern Cape and Limpopo have played against each other four times in the CSA T20 Knockout Competition, with both teams winning two games each.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Limpopo to hit most fours @ 2.15 (Batery Bet)

Limpopo possess a more in-form batting line-up in this match, with the likes of Morne Venter, Liam Peters, Daniel van der Merwe and Heinrigh Pieterse amongst runs. They have 65 fours in five matches compared to 59 by Northern Cape.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo T20 Diamond Oval, null Northern Cape Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Limpopo Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.045 Bet Now!

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Top Batters

Modiri Litheko to be the top batter for Northern Cape

Modiri Litheko, who recently scored 60 runs in 43 balls against Tuskers, has been in decent form in T20 cricket. He previously scored 79 runs from 52 deliveries in the tournament. He has scored 160 runs from five innings at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 134. Back Litheko to be the top Northern Cape batter.

Morne Venter to be the top batter for Limpopo





Morne Venter has been in excellent form this tournament, accumulating 302 runs across five innings at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 148. His standout performance includes a 115 off 68 balls against Eastern Cape, and made a solid 49 in the last game. He's a strong contender to be Limpopo's top batter in the upcoming match.

Northern Cape vs Limpopo Top Bowlers

Basheeru-Deen Walters to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Basheeru-Deen Walters, despite having a relatively high economy rate in the tournament, has still managed to take eight wickets in five matches. His best bowling figures of 3 for 22 came against Eastern Cape. The veteran seamer has a total of 78 wickets in T20 cricket, with an economy rate of 7.80.

Don Radebe to be the top bowler for Limpopo

Don Radebe is coming off a superb spell in the last game, picking 3 for 19 off four overs. He had snared 3 for 17 in the earlier game against South Western Districts. The right arm medium pacer has taken eight wickets from five games at an economy of 7.05. Bet on him to be the top Limpopo bowler.