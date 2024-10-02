GRB (South Western Districts) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction
GRB
44%
Chance of Winning
KWNI
56%
T20
Recreation Ground
Facts:
- South Western Districts’ Thomas Kaber is the top wicket-taker of the tournament with five wickets in two innings.
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Ziyaad Abrahams stands as the third highest wicket-taker of the competition, having taken four wickets in two innings.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning
South Western Districts’ campaign has seen no respite as they suffered a second defeat in their previous match against Limpopo. Their decision to bat first on a fielding surface led to a low total of 146 after the fall of eight wickets. South Western Districts’ openers, Keenan Vieira and Kyle Jacobs, were responsible for more than half of the score as they amassed 58 and 33 runs, respectively, and posted a first wicket stand of 72 runs. As the rest of the batters made sparse contributions, the bowlers did not have much to work with. Limpopo were the favorites to begin with and they managed to finish the game by the end of the 16th over, having won by a margin of six wickets.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland made it two for two as they went up against Eastern Cape in the last outing. Although they made a poor start to the game with just 132 runs on the board, they found a way to salvage it and put Eastern Cape under pressure. Sean Gilson was the standout batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland with 35 runs and the team were on tenterhooks throughout the game. However, the bowlers came in clutch as they managed to limit Eastern Cape to 123 by the end of 20 overs and eked out a feeble nine-run victory.
- South Western Districts chance of winning - 44%
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 56%
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips
South Western Districts to score over 17.5 @ 1.87 (Batery)
Even though South Western Districts have had two different opening combinations in two matches, the consistency they maintained is truly praiseworthy. Keenan Vieira was the only recurring opener who was tasked to lead-off alongside Yaseen Valli and Kyle Jacobs in the last two matches which resulted in sensational knocks of 72 and 70 runs. With Vieira, Valli and Jacobs averaging at 54.00, 58.00 and 35.00, respectively, in the tournament so far, they are on for a big showing regardless of which opening lineup is sent out.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Western Districts’ Opening Partnership Over 17.5
KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Opening Partnership Over 17.5
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction
South Western Districts’ folly in the last match against Limpopo could be attributed to the fact that they chose to bat first at Recreation Ground which is known to be a fielding pitch. With two out of three wins for the chasing side during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, fielding first is a highly favorable strategy at this venue.
Weather Report
The forecast at Oudtshoorn shows a low 10% chance of precipitation with the temperature touching 22 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are expected to prevail.
South Western Districts Player List
Thomas Kaber (c), Yaseen Valli, Heath Richards, Keenan Vieira, Liyabona Malife, Ruan Terblanche, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, George Van Heerden.
Predicted Playing XI
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Kyle Jacobs
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All-rounder
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Keenan Vieira
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Wicket-keeper
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Heath Richards
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Batter
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Kelly Smuts
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Batter
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Tyrese Karelse
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All-rounder
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Thomas Kaber (C)
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All-rounder
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Pheko Moletsane
|
Bowler
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Jarred Jardine
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Bowler
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Liyabona Malife
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Batter
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Lifa Ntanzi
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Bowler
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Sintu Majeza
|
Bowler
South Western Districts Team Form
South Western Districts’ batting was adequate in the first match but took a dip against Limpopo last time out. On both occasions, the bowlers were unable to stop the opposition’s advance.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List
Michael Erlank (c), Chad Laycock, Jack Lees, Kagiso Rapulana, Malcolm Nofal, Marcello Piedt, Sean Gilson, Sean Whitehead, Cameron Shekleton, Jason Oakes, Ntando Zuma, Daelen Fynn, James Ritchie, Mbulelo Budaza, Mondli Khumalo, Thabiso Ndlela, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kyle Nipper.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Shekleton
|
Batter
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
Batter
|
Kyle Nipper
|
Batter
|
Sean Gilson
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Laycock
|
Batter
|
Michael Erlank (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Whitehead
|
All-rounder
|
Ntando Zuma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mbulelo Budaza
|
Bowler
|
Thabiso Ndlela
|
Bowler
|
Ziyaad Abrahams
|
Bowler
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form
KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s bowlers have absolutely excelled in the tournament and have been largely responsible for both victories.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head
KwaZulu-Natal Inland have dominated against South Western Districts with three successive head-to-head wins prior to this game.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 4
South Western Districts - 0
KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 3
Abandoned - 1
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds
South Western Districts to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland
Cameron Dean Shekleton and Kagiso Rapulana opened for KwaZulu-Natal Inland on both occasions so far but their opening stands have been somewhat dreary with totals of 20 and 5 in the last two matches. This partnership is still lacking and an immediate improvement is not on the cards. Furthermore, they do not compare to Kyle Jacobs and Keenan Vieira, South Western Districts’ openers, who added 72 and 70 runs to the first wicket in the previous two games. There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that the latter are the favorite first partnership in the next match.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland
T20
Recreation Ground, null
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Batters
Keenan Vieira to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter
Keenan Vieira scored two back-to-back half-centuries for South Western Districts and stands at the top with 108 runs in two innings. He amassed precisely 50 runs in the first innings and scored 58 runs the second time around. With a stellar average of 54.00, he is the top pick for the upcoming match.
Sean Gilson to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter
Sean Gilson was KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s leading batter in the last match and the prediction panned out perfectly. He scored 35 runs and led the way for the team and stands as the top run scorer overall with 106 runs in two innings. Averaging at 53.00, he is expected to be the standout batter for his side once again.
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Bowlers
Thomas Kaber to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler
As predicted for the last match, Thomas Kaber emerged as the top bowler for the team in their previous outing against Limpopo. In his four-over spell, he took two wickets and earned an excellent economy rate of 8.50. He has five wickets in two innings and an average of 12.00, making him a reliable player to take a punt on.
Ziyaad Abrahams to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler
Ziyaad Abrahams did not lead the charge for KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s bowling attack in the last match against Eastern Cape, having picked one wicket in four innings with an economy rate of 6.75. However, he continues to be the team’s top bowler with four wickets in two innings and an average of 11.00. Considering this, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
KwaZulu-Natal Inland
- South Western Districts to win @ 2.00 (Batery)
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win @ 1.80 (Batery)
Batery