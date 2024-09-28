GRB (South Western Districts) vs LIM (Limpopo) Match Prediction GRB 45 % Chance of Winning LIM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.004 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Western Districts and Limpopo will go head-to-head in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition on September 28, 2024. The match is set to take place at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 P.M IST.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

After an unfortunate start to the campaign with an abandoned match, South Western Districts faced another blow as their second match ended in defeat. Playing against Eastern Storm in the last match, the former batted first and scored a relatively mediocre total of 165 runs. Both openers, Yaseen Valli and Keenan Vieira, stood out with individual scores of 58 and 50 runs, respectively, and posted an opening stand of 70 runs. Heath Richards, who comes in at one-down, was next in line with a contribution of 39 runs. However, the bowlers had a tough time defending this target and failed to keep Eastern Storm at bay as they lost by a margin of three wickets in the end.

Limpopo returned to form and proved why they are the reigning champions of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 as they dominated against Eastern Cape in the last outing. Limpopo batted first and posted a total of 188 runs on the board - opener Morne Venter single handedly did most of the work by scoring 115 runs but Heinrigh Pieterse and Liam Peters helped take it further by scoring an additional 34* and 32 runs, respectively. Eastern Cape’s chase was steady and was starting to threaten Limpopo’s position but the bowlers fought back and held off their offense by restricting the chasing side to 166, allowing Limpopo to relish a 22-run triumph.

South Western Districts chance of winning - 45%

Limpopo chance of winning - 55%

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South Western Districts vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo to score high before first dismissal

In the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, Sizwe Masondo and Liam Peters were tasked with opening for Limpopo but their partnership did not seem to work out at all. Together, they were able to score a mere 7, 3 and 6 runs in the last three matches of the tournament. However, there has been a drastic improvement since the former was replaced by Morne Venter in the present series as the team boasts first wicket totals of 68 and 25 in the two games prior to this, making it highly likely that the pair will succeed once again in the upcoming match.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first saw greater success at Recreation Ground in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. Out of the three games that were played at the venue, two matches were won by the chasing side and it came as no surprise with an average first innings total of 165. The toss winners also elected to field first two out of three times which makes it the favored option on this surface.

Weather Report

With a minimal 10% chance of precipitation, Oudtshoorn is set to experience mostly cloudy conditions and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

South Western Districts Player List

Yaseen Valli (c), Heath Richards, Keenan Vieira, Liyabona Malife, Ruan Terblanche, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, George Van Heerden.

Predicted Playing XI

Yaseen Valli (C) Batter Keenan Vieira Wicket-keeper Heath Richards Batter George Van Heerden Batter Kyle Jacobs All-rounder Tyrese Karelse All-rounder Thomas Kaber All-rounder Liyabona Malife Batter Jarred Jardine Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts’ batting was quite balanced but the bowlers seemed rather lax in conceding easy runs which cost them victory in the last match.

Limpopo Player List

Liam Peters (c), Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner, Daniel van der Merwe, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sello Seing, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Pootona.

Predicted Playing XI

Liam Peters (C) Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Heinrigh Pieterse Bowler Louren Steenkamp Batter Sizwe Masondo Batter Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Atwell Mokgoloboto Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Eldred Hawken Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Ludwig Kaestner Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo’s batting was top notch in the previous game after an unseemly performance in the first fixture. The bowlers, too, were mindful about limiting runs and holding off the opposition.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Head-to-Head

South Western Districts and Limpopo have met twice in the CSA where the latter have the edge with one win.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

South Western Districts - 0

Limpopo - 1

Abandoned - 1

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Limpopo to have a better opening partnership than South Western Districts

Skipper Yaseen Valli and wicket-keeper batter Keenan Vieira opened for South Western Districts in the previous game against Eastern Storm where the pair added an impressive 70 runs to the first wicket. This was a remarkable feat but Limpopo’s openers, Liam Peters and Morne Venter, performed similarly well by posting stands of 68 and 25 runs in the last two matches. Given that they have had more time to bed in and familiarize themselves with the conditions, Limpopo’s first partnership will be relied upon to outgun South Western Districts’ opening wicket.

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South Western Districts vs Limpopo Best Batters

Yaseen Valli to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

Yaseen Valli was South Western Districts’ top run scorer in the previous match against Eastern Storm where the skipper notched up a half-century with 58 runs, striking at 134.88. With a prominent ODI career averaging at 39.55, he has brought his momentum into the current tournament as well, making him the top pick for the next match.

Morne Venter to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Morne Venter knocked it out of the park in the last match against Eastern Cape, having scored a stellar 115 runs. He has a total of 123 runs in two innings and a brilliant average of 61.50. After his last showing, he is striking at 161.84 in the tournament and will be expected to come out on top once more in the match versus South Western Districts.

South Western Districts vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Thomas Kaber to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Thomas Kaber emerged as the team’s leading bowler in the previous game against Eastern Storm where he picked three wickets in his full quota of four overs. Moreover, he was among the most economical bowlers in the team with an economy rate of 6.50. Averaging at 8.66, he is the top choice for the upcoming game, too.

Kgaudisa Molefe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Kgaudisa Molefe was the top wicket-taker for Limpopo in the previous outing against Eastern Cape where he took three wickets in his four-over spell and earned an economy rate of 7.50. With an exceptional bowling average of 15.00, he will be anticipated to lead the charge once again.