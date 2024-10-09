GRB (South Western Districts) vs NOC (Northern Cape) Match Prediction GRB 55 % Chance of Winning NOC 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.853 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Western Districts are set to take on Northern Cape in the 16th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9th, at Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn, South Africa, with the first ball to be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

South Western Districts vs Northern Cape Chance Winning

South Western Districts and Northern Cape, separated by just two points, will lock horns in this crucial match towards their semi-final hopes. South Western Districts are third on the points table while Northern Cape occupy the fifth spot.

South Western Districts have earned 10 points from five games and have a net run-rate of -0.097, winning two and losing as many games. In the most recent game, they hammered Eastern Cape by eight wickets at East London.

Having opted to bowl first, Thomas Kaber was the standout performer for South Western Districts with 3 for 16 in four overs. Tyrese Karelse picked 1 for 16 while others chipped in as they kept the opponents down to 114/9. They lost both the openers for just 10 runs but George Van Heerdensmashed an unbeaten 59 off 34 with Kyle Jacobssupporting well with 47 not out.

Northern Cape have eight points to their credit but have one more game in hand compared to South Western Districts. They have won and lost two games in the tournament, most recently losing to Tuskers by 26 runs.

Bowling first, Zakhele Qwabe snared 2 for 33 in four overs but Northern Cape's bowling unit was largely ineffective as Tuskers piled on 170. In response, Modiri Lithekofought hard and scored 60 off 43 deliveries but wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

As for this encounter, South Western Districts and Northern Cape have the same odds in the betting market. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

South Western Districts’ chance of winning: 55%

Northern Cape's chance of winning: 45%

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South Western Districts vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

South Western Districts' Kyle Jacobs was solid in the previous game, scoring an unbeaten 47 runs. In the two games prior, he made 33 and 24 runs. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this match.

Northern Cape’s Christoffel Klijnhans is the second leading run-scorer for the team, with 145 runs in four innings while getting dismissed once. Back him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

South Western Districts vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn has hosted two matches in the ongoing tournament and both were won by the chasing sides pretty comfortably. Keeping that in mind, teams could look to have runs in front of them. So expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

As per the weather forecast, Oudtshoorn in Western Cape is likely to be sunny and hot on Wednesday afternoon. Rain should not be an issue for this fixture with zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is expected to range between early to mid 30 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 48 kmph.

South Western Districts Players List

Kelly Smuts, Yaseen Valli (c), Thomas Kaber, Keenan Vieira (wk), Lifa Ntanzi, Jarred Jardine, Tyrese Karelse, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards, Kyle Jacobs, George Van Heerden, Hlompo Modimokwane, Liyabona Malife

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Yaseen Valli (c) Batter Keenan Vieira (wk) Wicket-keeper Kyle Jacobs All-rounder George Van Heerden Batter Heath Richards All-rounder Kelly Smuts Batter Tyrese Karelse All-rounder Thomas Kaber (c) Bowler Liyabona Malife Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Recent Form

Following an abandoned game, South Western Districts faced two consecutive defeats - first losing to Eastern Storm by three wickets and then to Limpopo by six wickets. However, they bounced back with a six-wicket victory over Tuskers and backed it up with an eight-wicket win against Eastern Cape.

Northern Cape Player List

Jonathan Vandiar, Hardus Viljoen, Ruan Haasbroek (c), Romano Terblanche, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Modiri Litheko (wk), Zakhele Qwabe, Tshepo Ntuli, Tian Koekemoer, Ernest Kemm, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Ronan Hermann, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ernest Kemm All-rounder Modiri Litheko(wk) Wicket-keeper Tian Koekemoer Batter Christoffel Klijnhans Batter Ruan Haasbroek(c) Batter Hardus Viljoen All-rounder Cole Abrahams All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Recent Form

Northern Cape narrowly lost their opening match against Eastern Storm by just 1 run but bounced back by posting 202 against Mpumalanga Rhinos and winning by 18 runs. They then defended a total of 158 to secure a 17-run victory over Eastern Cape. Northern Cape suffered another loss, most recently losing to Tuskers by 26 runs.

South Western Districts vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have played against each other five times in the CSA T20 Knockout Competition since 2016. Northern Cape have won two of those games while South Western Districts came out victorious once.

South Western Districts vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

South Western Districts to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

South Western Districts have a stronger batting line-up compared to their opponents. Players like Yaseen Valli, Keenan Vieira, Kyle Jacobs, Heath Richards, and George Van Heerden have been in decent form. They have hit 23 sixes in four innings compared to 21 by Northern Cape. Betting on them to hit the most number of sixes could be a good punt.

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South Western Districts vs Northern Cape Top Batters

George Van Heerden to be the top batter for South Western Districts



George Van Heerden has been one of the key batters for his side in this competition. He has played three games and scored 106 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 134. The 21-year-old was excellent in the last game, smashing 59 not-out in 34 balls. Bet on him to be the top South Western Districts batter.

Modiri Lithekoto be the top batter for Northern Cape

Modiri Litheko is coming off a superb knock of 60 runs in 43 balls in the previous game against Tuskers. Earlier in the tournament, he smashed 79 off 52 deliveries. He has 189 runs from six innings in T20 cricket at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 132. Bet on him to be the top Northern Cape batter.

South Western Districts vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers

Thomas Kaber to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

The left-arm wrist spinner Thomas Kaber has been in top form this season, claiming nine wickets at an impressive economy of 6.81. His best bowling figures of 3 for 16 came in the previous game. In his overall T20 career, he has taken 47 wickets at an economy of 7.34. Back him to be the top South Western Districts bowler.

Basheeru-Deen Walters to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Basheeru-Deen Walters may not have the best economy rate in this tournament, but he has still managed to take eight wickets in four matches. His best figures of 3 for 22 came recently against Eastern Cape. The veteran seamer has a total of 78 wickets in T20 cricket, with an economy rate of 7.80.