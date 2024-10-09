KWNI (Tuskers) vs MPU (Mpumalanga Rhinos) Match Prediction
KWNI
64%
Chance of Winning
MPU
36%
T20
City Oval
Facts:
- Tuskers' Sean Gilson has scored 125 runs at an average of 42 and strike rate of 131 while claiming five wickets at 5.40 economy.
- Jurie Snyman had hit 52 off 30 and picked up a wicket the last time these two teams met.
Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chance Winning
The Tuskers and Mpumalanga Rhinos are coming off pretty contrasting campaigns as they gear up for their group stage clash in the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition. Tuskers are placed second on the table with 13 points from four games and a net run rate of 1.245. Mpumalanga Rhinos, on the other hand, are second-last with just two points from four games, courtesy of an abandoned fixture.
Tuskers, who have won three out of four games, defeated Northern Cape in the most recent fixture by 26 runs. Opting to bat first, Cameron Dean Shekletonand Kagiso Rapulanaprovided a good start. Rapulana scored 48 off 45 and added an 85-run stand with Kyle Nipperfor the third wicket. Nipper smashed an unbeaten 74 off 48 to power the team to 170. Most of the bowling unit did an excellent job of holding off the opponents comfortably.
Mpumalanga Rhinos suffered their third consecutive loss in the last game, losing to Limpopo by 19 runs. Gareth Dukes picked 2 for 17 in his four overs while Themba Maupa, Junior Makua and Jon Hinrichsen combined for 3 for 58 in 10 overs to restrict the opponents to 141. Chasing the target, Karabo Mogotsimade 34 off 29 at the top and Benjamin van Niekerkadded 25 off 20 coming in at number five, but the rest of the line-up couldn't do much.
Talking about this match, Tuskers will be slight favourites looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Tuskers’s chance of winning: 64%
- Mpumalanga Rhinos's chance of winning: 36%
Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips
Kagiso Rapulanais coming off a solid knock of 48 runs in the previous game. Earlier, he had scored 37 runs in the first game of the tournament. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in this match.
Mpumalanga Rhinos’s Benjamin van Niekerk has made 22* and 25 in two of the three innings this season. He has 358 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 140. Bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tuskers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs
Mpumalanga Rhinos Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs
Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction
City Oval in Pietermaritzburg has been a host to two matches in this tournament and both were won by the team batting first. Tuskers' three wins in the season have come while batting first and they are likely to stick with it. Looking at all the factors, expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.
Weather Report
The weather forecast in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon doesn't look great for this match as rain could play a spoilsport. It is likely to be mostly cloudy in the afternoon and the radar shows a 40% chance of precipitation with around 1.0 mm of rain predicted. As for the temperature, it should hover between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 36 kmph.
Tuskers Players List
Michael Erlank (c), Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Ntando Zuma (wk), Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rapulana, Mondli Khumalo, Cameron Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Daelen Fynn, James Ritchie, Thabiso Ndlela, Chad Laycock
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Cameron Shekleton
|
Batter
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
Batter
|
Kyle Nipper
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Gilson
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Laycock
|
Batter
|
Michael Erlank (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Whitehead
|
All-rounder
|
Ntando Zuma (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mbulelo Budaza
|
Bowler
|
Mondli Khumalo
|
Bowler
|
Ziyaad Abrahams
|
Bowler
Tuskers Recent Form
Tuskers started their campaign on a high note, crushing Limpopo by 73 runs and earning a bonus point in the process. They followed that with a close 9-run win over Eastern Cape. Their winning streak ended when they were defeated by South Western Districts by six wickets. The Tuskers bounced back strongly in their next match, securing a 26-run victory over Northern Cape.
Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List
Muhammed Mayet (c), Yassar Cook (wk), Hermann Rolfes, Nonelela Yikha, Shane Dadswell, Gareth Dukes, Jon Hinrichsen, Akhulile Mkhatu, Jurie Snyman, Karabo Mogotsi, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Lindokuhle Pawuli
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Muhammed Mayet (c)
|
Batter
|
Yassar Cook
|
Batter
|
Nonelela Yikha
|
All-rounder
|
Jurie Snyman
|
All-rounder
|
Shane Dadswell
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Dukes
|
All-rounder
|
Benjamin van Niekerk
|
All-rounder
|
Hermann Rolfes
|
All-rounder
|
Musa Twala (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Akhulile Mkhatu
|
Bowler
|
Themba Maupa
|
Bowler
Mpumalanga Rhinos Recent Form
Mpumalanga Rhinos earned two points from a washout against South Western Districts. They then suffered an 18-run defeat to Northern Cape, followed by another loss to Eastern Storm by 22 runs. In their most recent match, they fell short by 22 runs while chasing 142 against Limpopo.
Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head Record
These two teams have faced each other only twice in the CSA T20 Knockout Competition, with Tuskers coming out victorious on both occasions.
Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds
Tuskers to hit most sixes @ 1.70 (Batery Bet)
Tuskers possess a much stronger batting unit on paper, with the likes of Kyle Nipper, Kagiso Rapulana, Chad Laycock, Cameron Dean Shekleton and Sean Gilson making contributions in the tournament. Rhinos, on the other hand, have struggled with the bat. Betting on Tuskers to hit the most sixes in this game seems like a good move.
Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos
T20
City Oval, null
Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Top Batters
Kyle Nipper to be the top batter for Tuskers
The 36-yr old all-rounder is coming off back-to-back fifties, smashing 52 off 42 versus South Western Districts and an unbeaten 74 off 48 against Northern Cape. He has over 1100 runs in the shorter format at 24 average with four fifties. Bet on him to be the top Tuskers batter in this match.
Jurie Snymanto be the top batter for Mpumalanga Rhinos
Jurie Snyman has been in solid form this season. He scored 37 off 29 balls in the second match against Northern Cape, followed by 55 off 40 balls against Eastern Storm. Given his recent performances, he’s a strong contender to be Mpumalanga Rhinos' top batter in the upcoming game.
Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Top Bowlers
Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for Tuskers
Mbulelo Budaza has taken four wickets across four matches and boasts the best economy rate on his team, conceding just 5.07 runs per over. The left-arm fast bowler has considerable experience, having played 49 T20 matches and has claimed 54 wickets at a strike rate of 15.1. Bet on him to be the top Tuskers bowler in this game.
Gareth Dukes to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga Rhinos
Mpumalanga Rhinos have struggled with their bowling in this tournament, with Gareth Dukes leading the way in terms of economy rate at 6.66. He has delivered impressive performances in the last two matches, taking 2 for 27 against Eastern Storm and 2 for 17 versus Limpopo. Backing him as Mpumalanga Rhinos' top bowler could be a smart bet.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tuskers
- Tuskers to win the match @ 1.55 Batery Bet
- Mpumalanga Rhinos to win the match @ 2.40 Batery Bet
Batery