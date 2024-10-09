KWNI (Tuskers) vs MPU (Mpumalanga Rhinos) Match Prediction KWNI 64 % Chance of Winning MPU 36 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Tuskers are set to take on Mpumalanga Rhinos in the 18th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9th, at City Oval in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, with the first ball slated to be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chance Winning

The Tuskers and Mpumalanga Rhinos are coming off pretty contrasting campaigns as they gear up for their group stage clash in the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition. Tuskers are placed second on the table with 13 points from four games and a net run rate of 1.245. Mpumalanga Rhinos, on the other hand, are second-last with just two points from four games, courtesy of an abandoned fixture.

Tuskers, who have won three out of four games, defeated Northern Cape in the most recent fixture by 26 runs. Opting to bat first, Cameron Dean Shekletonand Kagiso Rapulanaprovided a good start. Rapulana scored 48 off 45 and added an 85-run stand with Kyle Nipperfor the third wicket. Nipper smashed an unbeaten 74 off 48 to power the team to 170. Most of the bowling unit did an excellent job of holding off the opponents comfortably.

Mpumalanga Rhinos suffered their third consecutive loss in the last game, losing to Limpopo by 19 runs. Gareth Dukes picked 2 for 17 in his four overs while Themba Maupa, Junior Makua and Jon Hinrichsen combined for 3 for 58 in 10 overs to restrict the opponents to 141. Chasing the target, Karabo Mogotsimade 34 off 29 at the top and Benjamin van Niekerkadded 25 off 20 coming in at number five, but the rest of the line-up couldn't do much.

Talking about this match, Tuskers will be slight favourites looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Tuskers’s chance of winning: 64%

Mpumalanga Rhinos's chance of winning: 36%

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Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips

Kagiso Rapulanais coming off a solid knock of 48 runs in the previous game. Earlier, he had scored 37 runs in the first game of the tournament. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in this match.

Mpumalanga Rhinos’s Benjamin van Niekerk has made 22* and 25 in two of the three innings this season. He has 358 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 140. Bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tuskers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Mpumalanga Rhinos Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction

City Oval in Pietermaritzburg has been a host to two matches in this tournament and both were won by the team batting first. Tuskers' three wins in the season have come while batting first and they are likely to stick with it. Looking at all the factors, expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon doesn't look great for this match as rain could play a spoilsport. It is likely to be mostly cloudy in the afternoon and the radar shows a 40% chance of precipitation with around 1.0 mm of rain predicted. As for the temperature, it should hover between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 36 kmph.

Tuskers Players List

Michael Erlank (c), Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Ntando Zuma (wk), Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rapulana, Mondli Khumalo, Cameron Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Daelen Fynn, James Ritchie, Thabiso Ndlela, Chad Laycock

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Cameron Shekleton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Kyle Nipper All-rounder Sean Gilson All-rounder Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Sean Whitehead All-rounder Ntando Zuma (wk) Wicket-keeper Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

Tuskers Recent Form

Tuskers started their campaign on a high note, crushing Limpopo by 73 runs and earning a bonus point in the process. They followed that with a close 9-run win over Eastern Cape. Their winning streak ended when they were defeated by South Western Districts by six wickets. The Tuskers bounced back strongly in their next match, securing a 26-run victory over Northern Cape.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Yassar Cook (wk), Hermann Rolfes, Nonelela Yikha, Shane Dadswell, Gareth Dukes, Jon Hinrichsen, Akhulile Mkhatu, Jurie Snyman, Karabo Mogotsi, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Lindokuhle Pawuli

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Muhammed Mayet (c) Batter Yassar Cook Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Jurie Snyman All-rounder Shane Dadswell All-rounder Gareth Dukes All-rounder Benjamin van Niekerk All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Musa Twala (wk) Wicket-keeper Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler Themba Maupa Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Recent Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos earned two points from a washout against South Western Districts. They then suffered an 18-run defeat to Northern Cape, followed by another loss to Eastern Storm by 22 runs. In their most recent match, they fell short by 22 runs while chasing 142 against Limpopo.

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other only twice in the CSA T20 Knockout Competition, with Tuskers coming out victorious on both occasions.

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds

Tuskers to hit most sixes @ 1.70 (Batery Bet)

Tuskers possess a much stronger batting unit on paper, with the likes of Kyle Nipper, Kagiso Rapulana, Chad Laycock, Cameron Dean Shekleton and Sean Gilson making contributions in the tournament. Rhinos, on the other hand, have struggled with the bat. Betting on Tuskers to hit the most sixes in this game seems like a good move.

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Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Top Batters

Kyle Nipper to be the top batter for Tuskers





The 36-yr old all-rounder is coming off back-to-back fifties, smashing 52 off 42 versus South Western Districts and an unbeaten 74 off 48 against Northern Cape. He has over 1100 runs in the shorter format at 24 average with four fifties. Bet on him to be the top Tuskers batter in this match.

Jurie Snymanto be the top batter for Mpumalanga Rhinos

Jurie Snyman has been in solid form this season. He scored 37 off 29 balls in the second match against Northern Cape, followed by 55 off 40 balls against Eastern Storm. Given his recent performances, he’s a strong contender to be Mpumalanga Rhinos' top batter in the upcoming game.

Tuskers vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Top Bowlers

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for Tuskers

Mbulelo Budaza has taken four wickets across four matches and boasts the best economy rate on his team, conceding just 5.07 runs per over. The left-arm fast bowler has considerable experience, having played 49 T20 matches and has claimed 54 wickets at a strike rate of 15.1. Bet on him to be the top Tuskers bowler in this game.

Gareth Dukes to be the top bowler for Mpumalanga Rhinos

Mpumalanga Rhinos have struggled with their bowling in this tournament, with Gareth Dukes leading the way in terms of economy rate at 6.66. He has delivered impressive performances in the last two matches, taking 2 for 27 against Eastern Storm and 2 for 17 versus Limpopo. Backing him as Mpumalanga Rhinos' top bowler could be a smart bet.