KWNI (Tuskers) vs NOC (Northern Cape) Match Prediction KWNI 56 % Chance of Winning NOC 44 % Place a bet Batery 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Tuskers will face off against the Northern Cape in the 14th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition. The game is set for Saturday, October 5th, at City Oval in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. The first ball will be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Tuskers vs Northern Cape Chance Winning

The second-placed Tuskers and fourth-placed Northern Cape are set to lock horns for a crucial four points in the group stage of the 2024 CSA T20 Knockout Competition.

Tuskers have claimed nine points from three games in the tournament so far with an excellent net run rate of 1.230. They won their first two games but suffered a six-wicket defeat in the previous game against South Western Districts.

Having been sent in to bat first, the Tuskers had an awful start to the innings as they lost 4 for 42 inside eight overs. Kyle Nipper then added 52 runs off 42 deliveries while Chad Laycock smashed 57 off 35 to help the team recover to 153. Defending the target, Thabiso Ndlela was the standout bowler for them but the rest of the attack couldn't quite turn up.

Northern Cape occupy the fourth spot on the table with eight points and a net run rate of 0.567, having won two games and lost once. They are coming off a 17-run win against Eastern Cape in the previous game on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Northern Cape had the worst possible start, losing six wickets for just 38 runs in eight overs. Christoffel Klijnhans then produced an outstanding knock of an unbeaten 76 off 46 to power the side to 158 in 20 overs. Bowlers responded well, with Basheeru-Deen Walters picking 3 for 22 in three overs and Ruan Haasbroek snaring 3 for 30 in four overs to hold off the opponents.

Talking about this encounter, Tuskers will be slight favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Tuskers’s chance of winning: 56%

Northern Cape's chance of winning: 44%

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Tuskers vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Chad Laycock was excellent in the previous game for Tuskers, scoring 57 off just 35 deliveries. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in this match.

Northern Cape’s Christoffel Klijnhans has been magnificent batting down the order, scoring 143 runs in three innings without getting dismissed. Bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Tuskers vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

City Oval in Pietermaritzburg has hosted one match in this tournament and it was won by the team batting first. Tuskers and Northern Cape have both won two games each while batting first, and they are likely to look to do the same in this game. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

Looking at the weather forecast, Pietermaritzburg is likely to be sunny in the daytime on Saturday while evening should also be clear. The match will have no threat of rain with zero chance of precipitation predicted. As for the temperature, it should range between 24 to 30 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 35 kmph.

Tuskers Players List

Michael Erlank (c), Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Ntando Zuma (wk), Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rapulana, Mondli Khumalo, Cameron Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Daelen Fynn, James Ritchie, Thabiso Ndlela, Chad Laycock

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Cameron Shekleton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Kyle Nipper All-rounder Sean Gilson All-rounder Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Sean Whitehead All-rounder Ntando Zuma (wk) Wicket-keeper Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Thabiso Ndlela Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

Tuskers Recent Form

Tuskers spectacularly began their campaign, hammering Limpopo by 73 runs and gaining a bonus point. They followed it up with a 9-run victory over Eastern Cape. Tuskers could not make it three in a row as South Western Districts defeated them by six wickets in the last game.

Northern Cape Player List

Jonathan Vandiar, Hardus Viljoen, Ruan Haasbroek (c), Romano Terblanche, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Modiri Litheko (wk), Zakhele Qwabe, Tshepo Ntuli, Tian Koekemoer, Ernest Kemm, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Ronan Hermann, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jonathan Vandiar Batter Ernest Kemm All-rounder Modiri Litheko (wk) Wicket-keeper Christoffel Klijnhans Batter Ruan Haasbroek (c) Batter Ronan Herrmann Batter Hanu Viljoen All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Recent Form

Northern Cape lost their opening game of the tournament against Eastern Storm by just 1 runs before smashing 202 versus Mpumalanga Rhinos and winning the game by 18 runs. Most recently, they defeated Eastern Cape by 17 runs while defending 158.

Tuskers vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have played against each other four times in the CSA T20 Knockout Competition. Northern Cape have won three of those games while Tuskers came out on top just once.

Tuskers vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

Northern Cape to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Northern Cape batters have performed better in the competition compared to the Tuskers, who have played on tougher pitches. Northern Cape have struck 20 sixes in three games while Tuskers have hit 14 in the same number of games. Take a punt on the Northern Cape to hit the most sixes in this game.

Tuskers vs Northern Cape T20 City Oval, null Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Northern Cape Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.854 Bet Now!

Tuskers vs Northern Cape Top Batters

Sean Gilson to be the top batter for Tuskers





Sean Gilson only has three games to his name but has looked good in the tournament. He smashed 71 runs in 44 balls in the first game against Limpopo and followed it up with 35 off 31 versus Eastern Cape. Bet on him to be the top Tuskers batter in this match.

Jonathan Vandiar to be the top batter for Northern Cape

Jonathan Vandiar didn't play the previous game but should be back for this fixture. He was superb in the second game against Mpumalanga, where he struck 50 off 34 deliveries. He has over 1600 runs in T20 cricket with one century and 10 half-centuries. Bet on Vandiar to be the top Northern Cape batter.

Tuskers vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for Tuskers

The left-arm fast bowler Mbulelo Budaza has taken three wickets in three games and has conceded runs at only 5.22 economy. He has played 48 T20 matches in his career, picking 53 wickets at a strike rate of 15.1. Betting on him to be the top Tuskers bowler would be a good option.

Basheeru-Deen Walters to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Basheeru-Deen Walters doesn't have a great economy rate in this competition but has picked seven wickets in three games. He is coming off a superb 3 for 22 in the previous game. The veteran seamer has 77 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 7.77.