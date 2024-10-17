KWNI (Tuskers) vs GRB (South Western Districts) Match Prediction

KWNI

54%

Chance of Winning

GRB

46%

Batery

1.85
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Melbet

1.87
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.803
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

City Oval

Tuskers will face South Western Districts in the second semi-final of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 on October 17. The match is set to take place at City Oval in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on Thursday, with the first ball scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Sean Gilson has been excellent with both bat and ball, scoring 172 runs at a strike rate of 128 while claiming five wickets at 7.00 rpo.
  • South Western Districts' Thomas Kaber is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, having taken 12 wickets at a strike rate of 10.

Join Batery and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Chance Winning

After a gripping group stage, the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 has moved into the semi-finals. Eastern Storm will face Northern Cape in the first semi-final, while Tuskers will take on South Western Districts in the second.

Tuskers, also known as KwaZulu-Natal Inland, finished second on the table with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.835. They won four games in the group stage and lost twice. In the final group match, they edged past the table-toppers Eastern Storm by 1 run.

Batting first, Cameron Dean Shekleton made 29 runs in 27 balls while Kyle Nipper delivered an outstanding knock of 67 in 48 deliveries. At the back end, they lost six wickets for just 10 runs and were bowled out for 144. Sean Whitehead then picked 2 for 21 in four overs and Ziyaad Abrahams bagged 2 for 26 while Thabiso Ndlela took three wickets as they held off the opponents by the barest of margins.

South Western Districts claimed the third place at the end of the group stage with 15 points, winning three and losing two games while one match was washed out. In their most recent fixture, they defeated Northern Cape by 9 runs.

After opting to bat first, South Western Districts lost three wickets for 48 runs in 9.3 overs before George Van Heerden and Luke Beaufort added 82 runs for the fourth wicket. Heerden made 55 off 41 and Beaufort scored 42 in 30 balls to help the team get 141. Defending the target, Kyle Jacobs and Thomas Kaber snared three wickets each while Jarred Jardine claimed two scalps.

Moving on to this encounter, Tuskers will be favourites considering the strengths and form of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

  • Tuskers’ chance of winning: 54%
  • South Western Districts's chance of winning: 46%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

South Western Districts' Kyle Jacobs has scored 121 runs from five innings in the tournament, including scores of 33, 24 and 47 not out. Bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Tuskers’s Kagiso Rapulana is the top run-scorer for his side in this competition, with 211 runs in six innings at an average of 42. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Tuskers Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs

1.87
Bet on Batery

South Western Districts Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs

1.87
Bet on Batery

Most Sixes: Tuskers

2.13
Bet on Batery

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

City Oval in Pietermaritzburg has hosted three games this season, with the team batting first winning twice and one game getting tied. Tuskers' all four wins in the season have come while batting first while South Western Districts opted to bat first in the last game. Having considered all things, expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa is likely to be partly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday afternoon. Rain should not be a concern for this match as there's only around 5% cloud cover and a 1% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range between 20 to 25 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 32 kmph.

Tuskers Players List

Michael Erlank (c), Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Ntando Zuma (wk), Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rapulana, Mondli Khumalo, Cameron Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Daelen Fynn, James Ritchie, Thabiso Ndlela, Chad Laycock

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Cameron Shekleton

Batter

Kagiso Rapulana

Batter

Kyle Nipper

All-rounder

Sean Gilson

All-rounder

Chad Laycock

Batter

Michael Erlank (c)

All-rounder

Sean Whitehead

All-rounder

Ntando Zuma (wk)

Wicket-keeper

Mbulelo Budaza

Bowler

Mondli Khumalo

Bowler

Ziyaad Abrahams

Bowler

Tuskers Recent Form

Tuskers have been pretty good in the tournament, winning four out of six matches with victories over Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Storm. They have lost two games, one of which came in the super over. They are coming off a narrow 1-run victory over Eastern Storm.

South Western Districts Player List

Kelly Smuts, Yaseen Valli, Thomas Kaber (c), Keenan Vieira (wk), Lifa Ntanzi, Jarred Jardine, Tyrese Karelse, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards, Kyle Jacobs, George Van Heerden, Hlompo Modimokwane, Liyabona Malife

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Kyle Jacobs

Batter

Keenan Vieira (wk)

Wicket-keeper

Heath Richards

All-rounder

Kelly Smuts

Batter

Tyrese Karelse

All-rounder

Thomas Kaber (c)

Batter

Pheko Moletsane

All-rounder

Jarred Jardine

All-rounder

Liyabona Malife

Bowler

Lifa Ntanzi

Bowler

Sintu Majeza

Bowler

South Western Districts Recent Form

South Western Districts' opening game was washed out and then lost back-to-back games to Eastern Storm and Limpopo. They bounced back three consecutive victories over Tuskers, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head Record

There have been only four encounters between these two teams in the shorter format. South Western Districts have claimed three matches whereas Tuskers have managed to win only once.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Tuskers to hit most fours @ 2.00 (Batery Bet)

Tuskers appear to have a stronger batting lineup on paper, with contributions from players like Kyle Nipper, Kagiso Rapulana, Chad Laycock, Cameron Dean Shekleton, and Sean Gilson throughout the tournament. Betting on them to hit the most number of fours seems a wise option.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts

T20

City Oval, null

Icon

Kwazulu Natal Inland

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.85
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.87
Bet Now!
Icon

Garden Route Badgers

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.004
Bet Now!

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Top Batters

Kyle Nipper to be the top batter for Tuskers

Kyle Nipper has been in terrific form in the tournament, scoring 194 runs across five innings at an average of 48 while striking at 136. He has hit three half-centuries in the season, including the highest score of 74 off 48 against Northern Cape. Betting on him to be the top Tuskers batter would be a good idea.

George Van Heerden to be the top batter for South Western Districts

George Van Heerden has done a very good job for his side in this campaign, scoring 161 runs from four innings at an average of 54 and strike rate of 134. He has smashed two half-centuries, including 55 off 41 in the last game. You can bet on him to be the top South Western Districts batter.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for Tuskers

Mbulelo Budaza has been effective with the ball, taking seven wickets in six matches while maintaining an economy rate on his team at just 6.00 runs per over. The experienced left-arm fast bowler has featured in 51 T20 matches, claiming 57 wickets with a strike rate of 15.3. You can take a punt on him to be the top bowler for Tuskers.

Thomas Kaber to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

The left-arm wrist spinner Thomas Kaber has delivered consistent performances for his team, picking 12 scalps in five games at an economy of 6.90. He has snared three three-wicket hauls in the season. Overall, he has 50 wickets in his T20 career at 7.33 economy. Bank on him to be the best bowler for South Western Districts.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Tuskers

Tuskers will hold an edge over South Western Districts in this match based on their squads. They possess a formidable batting lineup that features players like Kyle Nipper, Kagiso Rapulana, Chad Laycock, Cameron Dean Shekleton, and Sean Gilson. On the bowling side, the likes of Mbulelo Budaza, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, and Gilson have delivered strong performances. Our prediction is for Tuskers to win this match.
  • Tuskers to win the match @ 1.85 Batery Bet
  • South Western Districts to win the match @ 1.97 Batery Bet
Bet Now!