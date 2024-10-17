KWNI (Tuskers) vs GRB (South Western Districts) Match Prediction KWNI 54 % Chance of Winning GRB 46 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tuskers will face South Western Districts in the second semi-final of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 on October 17. The match is set to take place at City Oval in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on Thursday, with the first ball scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Chance Winning

After a gripping group stage, the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 has moved into the semi-finals. Eastern Storm will face Northern Cape in the first semi-final, while Tuskers will take on South Western Districts in the second.

Tuskers, also known as KwaZulu-Natal Inland, finished second on the table with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.835. They won four games in the group stage and lost twice. In the final group match, they edged past the table-toppers Eastern Storm by 1 run.

Batting first, Cameron Dean Shekleton made 29 runs in 27 balls while Kyle Nipper delivered an outstanding knock of 67 in 48 deliveries. At the back end, they lost six wickets for just 10 runs and were bowled out for 144. Sean Whitehead then picked 2 for 21 in four overs and Ziyaad Abrahams bagged 2 for 26 while Thabiso Ndlela took three wickets as they held off the opponents by the barest of margins.

South Western Districts claimed the third place at the end of the group stage with 15 points, winning three and losing two games while one match was washed out. In their most recent fixture, they defeated Northern Cape by 9 runs.

After opting to bat first, South Western Districts lost three wickets for 48 runs in 9.3 overs before George Van Heerden and Luke Beaufort added 82 runs for the fourth wicket. Heerden made 55 off 41 and Beaufort scored 42 in 30 balls to help the team get 141. Defending the target, Kyle Jacobs and Thomas Kaber snared three wickets each while Jarred Jardine claimed two scalps.

Moving on to this encounter, Tuskers will be favourites considering the strengths and form of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Tuskers’ chance of winning: 54%

South Western Districts's chance of winning: 46%

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Tuskers vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

South Western Districts' Kyle Jacobs has scored 121 runs from five innings in the tournament, including scores of 33, 24 and 47 not out. Bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Tuskers’s Kagiso Rapulana is the top run-scorer for his side in this competition, with 211 runs in six innings at an average of 42. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tuskers Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Western Districts Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: Tuskers 2.13 Bet on Batery

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

City Oval in Pietermaritzburg has hosted three games this season, with the team batting first winning twice and one game getting tied. Tuskers' all four wins in the season have come while batting first while South Western Districts opted to bat first in the last game. Having considered all things, expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa is likely to be partly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday afternoon. Rain should not be a concern for this match as there's only around 5% cloud cover and a 1% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range between 20 to 25 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 32 kmph.

Tuskers Players List

Michael Erlank (c), Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Ntando Zuma (wk), Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rapulana, Mondli Khumalo, Cameron Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Daelen Fynn, James Ritchie, Thabiso Ndlela, Chad Laycock

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Cameron Shekleton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Kyle Nipper All-rounder Sean Gilson All-rounder Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Sean Whitehead All-rounder Ntando Zuma (wk) Wicket-keeper Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Mondli Khumalo Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

Tuskers Recent Form

Tuskers have been pretty good in the tournament, winning four out of six matches with victories over Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Storm. They have lost two games, one of which came in the super over. They are coming off a narrow 1-run victory over Eastern Storm.

South Western Districts Player List

Kelly Smuts, Yaseen Valli, Thomas Kaber (c), Keenan Vieira (wk), Lifa Ntanzi, Jarred Jardine, Tyrese Karelse, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards, Kyle Jacobs, George Van Heerden, Hlompo Modimokwane, Liyabona Malife

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kyle Jacobs Batter Keenan Vieira (wk) Wicket-keeper Heath Richards All-rounder Kelly Smuts Batter Tyrese Karelse All-rounder Thomas Kaber (c) Batter Pheko Moletsane All-rounder Jarred Jardine All-rounder Liyabona Malife Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler

South Western Districts Recent Form

South Western Districts' opening game was washed out and then lost back-to-back games to Eastern Storm and Limpopo. They bounced back three consecutive victories over Tuskers, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head Record

There have been only four encounters between these two teams in the shorter format. South Western Districts have claimed three matches whereas Tuskers have managed to win only once.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Tuskers to hit most fours @ 2.00 (Batery Bet)

Tuskers appear to have a stronger batting lineup on paper, with contributions from players like Kyle Nipper, Kagiso Rapulana, Chad Laycock, Cameron Dean Shekleton, and Sean Gilson throughout the tournament. Betting on them to hit the most number of fours seems a wise option.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts T20 City Oval, null Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Garden Route Badgers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.004 Bet Now!

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Top Batters

Kyle Nipper to be the top batter for Tuskers





Kyle Nipper has been in terrific form in the tournament, scoring 194 runs across five innings at an average of 48 while striking at 136. He has hit three half-centuries in the season, including the highest score of 74 off 48 against Northern Cape. Betting on him to be the top Tuskers batter would be a good idea.

George Van Heerden to be the top batter for South Western Districts

George Van Heerden has done a very good job for his side in this campaign, scoring 161 runs from four innings at an average of 54 and strike rate of 134. He has smashed two half-centuries, including 55 off 41 in the last game. You can bet on him to be the top South Western Districts batter.

Tuskers vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for Tuskers

Mbulelo Budaza has been effective with the ball, taking seven wickets in six matches while maintaining an economy rate on his team at just 6.00 runs per over. The experienced left-arm fast bowler has featured in 51 T20 matches, claiming 57 wickets with a strike rate of 15.3. You can take a punt on him to be the top bowler for Tuskers.

Thomas Kaber to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

The left-arm wrist spinner Thomas Kaber has delivered consistent performances for his team, picking 12 scalps in five games at an economy of 6.90. He has snared three three-wicket hauls in the season. Overall, he has 50 wickets in his T20 career at 7.33 economy. Bank on him to be the best bowler for South Western Districts.