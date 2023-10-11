ROC (Boland) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction
ROC
45%
Chance of Winning
KWNI
55%
List a
Boland Park
Facts:
- Both Boland and KwaZulu-Natal Inland are joining this fixture on the back of two successive defeats.
- Pieter Malan scored a phenomenal 171 run knock in the last game.
- Mbulelo Budaza is the leading wicket-taker this season with 11 wickets in three games.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning
Boland remains without a victory in the competition, despite their participation in three matches. Their latest game saw them lose by three wickets, with North West securing the win with 9 balls to spare. Boland batted first and put up an impressive total of 324 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to centuries from Keegan Petersen and Pieter Malan. However, their bowling performance fell short in preventing North West from reaching this target. Nearly all of their bowlers struggled, giving up more than 6.00 runs per over. Hardus Viljoen took four wickets for 71 runs, while Shaun von Berg and Aviwe Mgijima claimed two and one wicket, respectively. At present, Boland occupies the bottom spot on the league table with two points and a net run rate of -2.518.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland sit 6th in the table right now with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.525. They played three games out of which they won one and lost the remaining two games. KwaZulu-Natal Inland are arriving here on the back of a 20 run defeat to North West. After electing to field first, KwaZulu-Natal Inland posted 289 runs on the board at the cost of nine. Lesego Senokwane scored a century for North West. Mbulelo Budaza picked up three for KZNI while Alindile Mhletywa and Michael Erlank picked up two each. Malcolm Nofal and Kyle Nipper settled with a wicket each. Due to rain, the target for KZNI was reduced to 148 runs in 28.2 overs. KZNI could only score 127 runs at the cost of three. Kagiso Rapulana scored a fifty and remained unbeaten till the end but that wasn’t enough to earn a victory for KZNI as they fell 20 runs short of the target.
- Boland's chance of winning: 45%
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s chance of winning: 55%
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips
Keegan Petersen played a phenomenal 121 run knock in the last game. His 129 ball stay at the crease was laced with 8 fours and 5 sixes. Petersen boasts an List A average of 33.25. We expect Keegan Petersen to score over 27.5 runs in the game.
Malcolm Nofal showcased an impressive performance in the recent match against Western Province, accumulating 70 runs during his 59-ball innings, which included 7 fours and 2 sixes. With a format average of 31.72, the 32-year-old has consistently delivered. Therefore, it's reasonable to expect that Malcolm Nofal is likely to surpass the 29.5 run mark in the upcoming game against Boland.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Boland Opening Partnership Over 23.5
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Boland
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction
The Boland Park located in Paarl features a batsman-friendly pitch, indicating that players from both teams will be eager to accumulate runs. Last season, four games were played here out of which three ended in favour of the team batting second. The average first inning score here in ODIs is 266 runs. Hence, we suggest the team winning the toss to bowl first here.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 68% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Boland Players List
Pieter Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Stiaan van Zyl, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Achille Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Michael Copeland, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Pieter Malan (c)
|
Batter
|
Keegan Petersen
|
Batter
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Michael Copeland
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Aviwe Mgijima
|
All-rounder
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Akhona Mkhyana
|
Bowler
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
Boland Recent Form
Boland lost their last game against North West by 3 wickets. This is their second successive defeat this season.
Kwazulu-Natal Inland Players List
Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Alindile Mhletywa
|
All-rounder
|
Dilivio Ridgaard
|
Batter
|
Tian Koekemoer
|
Batter
|
Michael Erlank
|
All-rounder
|
Malcolm Nofal
|
All-rounder
|
Yaseen Valli
|
Batter
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Nipper
|
All-rounder
|
Pite van Biljon
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mbulelo Budaza
|
Bowler
|
Stefan Tait
|
Bowler
Kwazulu-Natal Inland Recent Form
KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost their last game to North West by 20 runs. This was their second successive defeat of the season.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head Record
In the previous five encounters between these two teams, Boland has secured victory in two matches, whereas KwaZulu-Natal Inland managed to win just once.
- Boland Won: 2 matches
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 1 match
- No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds
Boland to score under 27.5 runs before their first dismissal
This season, Boland managed to score 32, 10, and 1 runs, respectively, before experiencing their first dismissal in each game. In the last two matches, Boland faced early setbacks, failing to surpass our total of 27.5 runs before losing their first wicket. It's noteworthy that Janneman Malan and Clyde Fortuin served as the opening pair for the team in these three matches. Unfortunately, their performance in the competition this season has been challenging, with Janneman Malan averaging only 9.50 and Clyde Fortuin averaging 20.00. Given the current form of their opening batters, we anticipate that Boland is likely to score fewer than 27.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming game.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland
List a
Boland Park, Paarl
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters
Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland
In the ongoing season, Pieter Malan accumulated 204 runs in three games at an average of 102.00. He played an 101 run knock off 130 balls in the last game, scoring 10 fours and 9 sixes. The 34-year-old boasts an average of 46.93 in the format. Bet on Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland in the game.
Tian Koekemoer to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland
In the prior season, Tian Koekemoer showcased his skills by accumulating 239 runs in seven matches for KwaZulu-Natal Inland, maintaining a remarkable average of 47.80. His outstanding performance significantly contributed to his team's promotion. In the ongoing season, the 29-year-old has scored 109 runs in three matches, boasting an average of 54.50. It's a reasonable expectation that Koekemoer will continue to be the standout batsman for his team in the upcoming match.
Boland vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers
Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland
Hardus Viljoen has been a stand out performer with the ball in both the games. In two games, he managed to pick up six wickets. In each of these matches, Viljoen emerged as the best bowler for Boland in the game. He picked up four wickets for 71 runs in the last game. We predict Hardus Viljoen to come good and be the top bowler for Boland.
Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland
Mbulelo Budaza has consistently stood out as the top-performing bowler for his team in three consecutive matches. During these games, Budaza's statistics were impressive, with figures of 4/18, 4/51, and 3/53 runs. His remarkable performance has earned him the title of KZNI's leading wicket-taker this season, having taken 11 wickets in just three games. Based on his recent form, it is highly likely that Budaza will continue to excel as the best bowler for his team in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
KwaZulu-Natal Inland
- Boland to win the match - 1.80 (Parimatch)
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s to win the match - 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch