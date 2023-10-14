Boland vs Lions Match Prediction ROC 37 % Chance of Winning LIO 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the match number 18 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, Boland and Lions will square off against each other. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Boland Park, Paarl on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST.

Boland vs Lions Chance of Winning

Boland secured their first win of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, registering an impressive 82-run victory in their recent match. When asked to bat first, Boland posted a substantial total of 305 for the loss of six wickets. Openers Clyde Fortuin and Janneman Malan provided a solid foundation, accumulating a partnership of 130 runs for the first wicket. Keegan Petersen contributed 44 runs, while Christiaan Jonker played a quick 40-ball innings, scoring an unbeaten 45 runs until the conclusion of the innings. Hardus Viljoen was the standout bowler for Boland, taking four wickets while conceding only 25 runs. Siyabonga Mahima secured two wickets, and Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, and Shaun von Berg each claimed one wicket. KwaZulu-Natal Inland was dismissed for 223 runs in 46.5 overs. With this victory, Boland currently occupies the second-to-last position in the league table, having accumulated 4 points and a net run rate of -1.123.

The Lions have had a challenging season, marked by their inability to secure a win in their first four games. Among these outings, they suffered three losses, and one match had to be abandoned. Their most recent match resulted in a 4-wicket defeat at the hands of the Warriors. In their previous encounter, the Lions won the toss and opted to bat first, putting up an impressive total of 330 runs, losing seven wickets in the process. Notably, each of their top three batters achieved half-centuries. However, despite their substantial total, they couldn't successfully defend it. The Warriors, led by Patrick Kruger's century, managed to chase down the target with four balls to spare. As a consequence of this defeat, the Lions find themselves at the bottom of the league table, having accumulated only 2 points and a net run rate of -2.614.

Boland’s chance of winning: 37%

Lions’ chance of winning: 63%

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Boland vs Lions Betting Tips

Keegan Petersen stands as Boland's second-highest run-scorer this season, having accumulated 165 runs in three innings. He boasts an impressive century and maintains a current average of nearly 55.00. His individual scores for this season include 0, 121, and 44 runs, respectively. Given his recent form, it's a reasonable expectation for Petersen to score more than 29.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Wiaan Mulder stands as the top run-getter for the Lions this season. He has accumulated 116 runs in three innings thus far at an average of 38.66. The 25-year-old boasts an average of 41.06 in the format. Therefore, we have backed Mulder to score over 24.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Boland Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lions Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Lions 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Boland vs Lions Toss Prediction

The Boland Park in Paarl features a pitch that is conducive to batting, making it desirable for both teams' batters to aim for high scores. In the 14 ODIs played at this venue, the team batting first emerged victorious in 8 instances. The average first-innings total at this location stands at 266 runs. So far this season, only one game has been contested here, and the team that batted first came out on top. As a result, we anticipate that the team winning the toss will choose to field first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Boland Park, Paarl on Saturday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 49% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Boland Players List

Pieter Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Stiaan van Zyl, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Achille Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Michael Copeland, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Janneman Malan Batter Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Pieter Malan (c) Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Clyde Fortuin Wicket Keeper Ferisco Adams All-rounder Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Akhona Mkhyana Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland picked up their maiden win of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 82 runs.

Lions Players List

Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dominic Hendricks (c) Batter Joshua Richards Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Sisanda Magala Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Mitchell van Buuren Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Malusi Siboto All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Duanne Olivier Bowler

Lions Recent Form

Lions suffered their third defeat of the season at the hands of Warriors by 4 wickets in their last game.

Boland vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

The teams have crossed paths on only two prior occasions, and in both instances, the Lions emerged as the victors.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Boland Won: 0 match

Lions Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Boland vs Lions Betting Odds

Boland to score over 25.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

In the current season, Boland has achieved opening partnerships that resulted in totals of 32*, 10, 1, and 130 runs before their first dismissal in the game. Notably, in two out of these four matches, they managed to exceed the threshold of 26.5 runs before losing their first wicket. In the most recent game, the opening pair of J Malan and C Fortuin impressively built a partnership of 130 runs. Both Malan and Fortuin maintain impressive batting averages, averaging almost 29.00 and 36.00, respectively. With these considerations, it is reasonable to expect Boland to score more than 25.5 runs before their first dismissal in the upcoming game.

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Boland vs Lions Top Batters

Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland

In the current season, Pieter Malan has amassed 225 runs across three innings at an impressive average of 75.00. In the second-to-last game, he showcased his skills with a remarkable innings of 101 runs from 130 balls, which included 10 fours and 9 sixes. Notably, the 34-year-old cricketer maintains a strong career average of 46.70 in this format. It's a safe bet to expect Pieter Malan to be the top-performing batter for Boland in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be the top batter for Lions

Ryan Rickelton showcased his prowess as the leading performer for the Lions in their opening match against Kwazulu-Natal Inland, contributing 31 runs to the team's total. In the recent encounter with the Warriors, he impressively scored a half-century. Across three games, he has accumulated 87 runs for his team, maintaining an average of 29.00. It's a sound prediction to bet on Ryan Rickelton to be the top-scoring batter for the Lions in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Lions Top Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland

Hardus Viljoen has been an outstanding performer with the ball in all three matches of the current season, amassing a total of ten wickets. In each of these fixtures, he consistently stood out as Boland's top-performing bowler. Notably, in the last game, he impressively secured four wickets while conceding only 25 runs. Given his consistent performance, we anticipate Hardus Viljoen to maintain his form and lead as the top bowler for Boland.

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for the Lions

Tshepo Moreki currently shares the distinction of being the top wicket-taker for the Lions in the ongoing season, having taken three wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7.54. Notably, in the previous season, he was highly impressive with a tally of 13 wickets in eight matches, and he has begun the current season with promising performances. Given his consistent form, we expect Tshepo Moreki to excel and take the lead in the Lions' bowling attack against Boland.