Boland vs Lions Match Prediction

ROC

37%

Chance of Winning

LIO

63%

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1.69
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Boland Park

In the match number 18 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, Boland and Lions will square off against each other. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Boland Park, Paarl on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST.

Facts:

  • The teams have crossed paths on only two prior occasions, and in both instances, the Lions emerged as the victors.
  • Boland and Lions sit at adjacent places in the points table right now.

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Boland vs Lions Chance of Winning

Boland secured their first win of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, registering an impressive 82-run victory in their recent match. When asked to bat first, Boland posted a substantial total of 305 for the loss of six wickets. Openers Clyde Fortuin and Janneman Malan provided a solid foundation, accumulating a partnership of 130 runs for the first wicket. Keegan Petersen contributed 44 runs, while Christiaan Jonker played a quick 40-ball innings, scoring an unbeaten 45 runs until the conclusion of the innings. Hardus Viljoen was the standout bowler for Boland, taking four wickets while conceding only 25 runs. Siyabonga Mahima secured two wickets, and Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, and Shaun von Berg each claimed one wicket. KwaZulu-Natal Inland was dismissed for 223 runs in 46.5 overs. With this victory, Boland currently occupies the second-to-last position in the league table, having accumulated 4 points and a net run rate of -1.123.

The Lions have had a challenging season, marked by their inability to secure a win in their first four games. Among these outings, they suffered three losses, and one match had to be abandoned. Their most recent match resulted in a 4-wicket defeat at the hands of the Warriors. In their previous encounter, the Lions won the toss and opted to bat first, putting up an impressive total of 330 runs, losing seven wickets in the process. Notably, each of their top three batters achieved half-centuries. However, despite their substantial total, they couldn't successfully defend it. The Warriors, led by Patrick Kruger's century, managed to chase down the target with four balls to spare. As a consequence of this defeat, the Lions find themselves at the bottom of the league table, having accumulated only 2 points and a net run rate of -2.614.

  • Boland’s chance of winning: 37%
  • Lions’ chance of winning: 63%

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Boland vs Lions Betting Tips

Keegan Petersen stands as Boland's second-highest run-scorer this season, having accumulated 165 runs in three innings. He boasts an impressive century and maintains a current average of nearly 55.00. His individual scores for this season include 0, 121, and 44 runs, respectively. Given his recent form, it's a reasonable expectation for Petersen to score more than 29.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Wiaan Mulder stands as the top run-getter for the Lions this season. He has accumulated 116 runs in three innings thus far at an average of 38.66. The 25-year-old boasts an average of 41.06 in the format. Therefore, we have backed Mulder to score over 24.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Boland Opening Partnership Over 25.5

1.85
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Lions Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs

1.85
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Most fours: Lions

1.70
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Boland vs Lions Toss Prediction

The Boland Park in Paarl features a pitch that is conducive to batting, making it desirable for both teams' batters to aim for high scores. In the 14 ODIs played at this venue, the team batting first emerged victorious in 8 instances. The average first-innings total at this location stands at 266 runs. So far this season, only one game has been contested here, and the team that batted first came out on top. As a result, we anticipate that the team winning the toss will choose to field first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Boland Park, Paarl on Saturday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 49% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Boland Players List

Pieter Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Stiaan van Zyl, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Achille Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Michael Copeland, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Janneman Malan

Batter

Christiaan Jonker

All-rounder

Pieter Malan (c)

Batter

Keegan Petersen

Batter

Clyde Fortuin

Wicket Keeper

Ferisco Adams

All-rounder

Aviwe Mgijima

All-rounder

Siyabonga Mahima

Bowler

Shaun von Berg

All-rounder

Akhona Mkhyana

Bowler

Hardus Viljoen

Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland picked up their maiden win of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 82 runs.

Lions Players List

Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Dominic Hendricks (c)

Batter

Joshua Richards

Batter

Zubayr Hamza

Batter

Sisanda Magala

Bowler

Wiaan Mulder

All-rounder

Mitchell van Buuren

Batter

Ryan Rickelton

Wicket Keeper

Malusi Siboto

All-rounder

Bjorn Fortuin

Bowler

Tshepo Moreki

Bowler

Duanne Olivier

Bowler

Lions Recent Form

Lions suffered their third defeat of the season at the hands of Warriors by 4 wickets in their last game.

Boland vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

The teams have crossed paths on only two prior occasions, and in both instances, the Lions emerged as the victors.

  • Total Matches Played: 2 matches
  • Boland Won: 0 match
  • Lions Won: 2 matches
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Boland vs Lions Betting Odds

Boland to score over 25.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

In the current season, Boland has achieved opening partnerships that resulted in totals of 32*, 10, 1, and 130 runs before their first dismissal in the game. Notably, in two out of these four matches, they managed to exceed the threshold of 26.5 runs before losing their first wicket. In the most recent game, the opening pair of J Malan and C Fortuin impressively built a partnership of 130 runs. Both Malan and Fortuin maintain impressive batting averages, averaging almost 29.00 and 36.00, respectively. With these considerations, it is reasonable to expect Boland to score more than 25.5 runs before their first dismissal in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Lions

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Boland Park, Paarl

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Boland vs Lions Top Batters

Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland

In the current season, Pieter Malan has amassed 225 runs across three innings at an impressive average of 75.00. In the second-to-last game, he showcased his skills with a remarkable innings of 101 runs from 130 balls, which included 10 fours and 9 sixes. Notably, the 34-year-old cricketer maintains a strong career average of 46.70 in this format. It's a safe bet to expect Pieter Malan to be the top-performing batter for Boland in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be the top batter for Lions

Ryan Rickelton showcased his prowess as the leading performer for the Lions in their opening match against Kwazulu-Natal Inland, contributing 31 runs to the team's total. In the recent encounter with the Warriors, he impressively scored a half-century. Across three games, he has accumulated 87 runs for his team, maintaining an average of 29.00. It's a sound prediction to bet on Ryan Rickelton to be the top-scoring batter for the Lions in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Lions Top Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland

Hardus Viljoen has been an outstanding performer with the ball in all three matches of the current season, amassing a total of ten wickets. In each of these fixtures, he consistently stood out as Boland's top-performing bowler. Notably, in the last game, he impressively secured four wickets while conceding only 25 runs. Given his consistent performance, we anticipate Hardus Viljoen to maintain his form and lead as the top bowler for Boland.

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for the Lions

Tshepo Moreki currently shares the distinction of being the top wicket-taker for the Lions in the ongoing season, having taken three wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7.54. Notably, in the previous season, he was highly impressive with a tally of 13 wickets in eight matches, and he has begun the current season with promising performances. Given his consistent form, we expect Tshepo Moreki to excel and take the lead in the Lions' bowling attack against Boland.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lions

We favour the Lions to emerge as the victors in the upcoming match against Boland. Despite their solid batting display, the Lions faced a close defeat in their last game, which went down to the last over. Furthermore, the Lions have a commanding record against Boland, having won their last two encounters. It's worth noting that the Lions are the reigning champions of the 2022 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. With these factors in mind, we anticipate the Lions to secure a win in this contest against Boland.
  • Boland to win the match @ 2.22 (Pari Match)
  • Lions to win the match @ 1.59 (Pari Match)
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